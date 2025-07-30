Equity Protect Pro Demo Version

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This is Equity Protect Pro Demo versions for you to test
you can run it only on a demo account !!!
Here is the introduction
Equity Protect Pro MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115527
Equity Protect Pro MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115530
Download ex4/ex5 files at the bottom of the article
Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4
Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5
how to use it?
in mt4:
1.Open Data Folder
2.open MQL4 folder
3. open experts folder
4.copy equity protect pro demo.ex4 to here (MQL4\Experts\)
5.back to mt4 , right click the Expert Advisors ,choose Refresh ,you will see equity protect pro demo in your expert list ,and you can use it!
in mt5:
1.Open Data Folder
2345.。。The following is the same as MT4
Files: