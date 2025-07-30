Equity Protect Pro Demo Version

This is Equity Protect Pro Demo versions for you to test



you can run it only on a demo account !!!

Here is the introduction

Equity Protect Pro MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115527

Equity Protect Pro MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115530

Download ex4/ex5 files at the bottom of the article

Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4

Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5

how to use it?



in mt4:

1.Open Data Folder

2.open MQL4 folder

3. open experts folder

4.copy equity protect pro demo.ex4 to here (MQL4\Experts\)

5.back to mt4 , right click the Expert Advisors ,choose Refresh ,you will see equity protect pro demo in your expert list ,and you can use it!





in mt5:

1.Open Data Folder

2345.。。The following is the same as MT4



