Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual)

1. Interface Introduction

2. Function Description

1. Equity Lower Limit

Equity lower limit protection:

Protection is triggered when account equity falls below the preset value.

This function is suitable for all scenarios and is strongly recommended to be configured in all cases.

2. Equity Upper Limit

Equity upper limit protection:

Why does this function exist?

Some EAs are extremely profitable. In certain cases, traders use this function to stop trading after reaching a specific equity level to avoid being targeted by brokers.

3. Trailing Stop Percentage Limit

Equity trailing stop based on percentage.

The stop level continuously rises with account equity fluctuations.

After the trailing stop is triggered, the setting is reset and the function continues running.

How it works (example from the screenshot):

The program records the maximum equity since startup

Max Equity: 8497.42

After enabling this function, the panel displays:

3. Trailing Stop (%) : 7137.83

Status : 0.11%

Config : >16.0%

Meaning of each value:

Trailing Stop (%) : 7137.83

This is the equity level at which protection will be triggered.

Formula:

MaxEquity × (1 − 16.0%) = 7137.83

This value increases automatically as Max Equity increases.

Status : 0.11%

This represents the current drawdown percentage relative to Max Equity.

Formula:

1 − AccountEquity / MaxEquity

1 − 8488.14 / 8497.42 = 0.109% Its purpose is to show how far the current drawdown is from the configured limit.

4. Trailing Stop Amount Limit

Equity trailing stop based on fixed amount.

The stop level rises with equity growth.

After triggering, the setting is reset and continues running.

Example explanation:

Max Equity : 8497.42

Panel display:

4. Trailing Stop ($) : 8392.42

Status : 9.28

Config : >105.00 ($)

Meaning:

Trailing Stop ($) : 8392.42

The equity level at which protection will be triggered.

Formula:

MaxEquity − 105.00 = 8392.42

This value rises automatically with Max Equity.

Status : 9.28

Current drawdown amount relative to Max Equity.

Formula:

MaxEquity − AccountEquity

8497.42 − 8488.14 = 9.28 This indicates how close the current drawdown is to the configured limit.

5. Loss Percentage Limit

Account stop loss based on percentage.

Formula:

(Equity − Balance) / Balance

(8488.14 − 8468.73) / 8468.73 = 0.229%

Protection is triggered when this value is less than the configured threshold.

5.1 Daily Loss Limit (%)

Daily loss limit based on percentage.

Designed to limit the maximum loss per trading day.

When the loss exceeds the configured value, protection is triggered.

After triggering, the program stops for the rest of the day.

It automatically resumes on the next trading day.

Because this scenario usually closes other EA charts, it should be used together with 12. Restore Everyday.

After enabling, the panel displays:

Daily Profit : 19.41 (0.23%)

Formula:

DailyHistoryProfit + AccountProfit

In this example:

DailyHistoryProfit = 0

AccountProfit = 19.41

Note:

Day rollover is based on broker server time .

Daily historical profit is calculated using order close time.

6. Loss Amount Limit

Account stop loss based on fixed amount.

Formula:

Equity − Balance

8488.14 − 8468.73 = 19.41

Protection is triggered when this value is less than the configured threshold.

6.1 Daily Loss Limit ($)

Refer to 5.1 Daily Loss Limit (%).

7. Profit Percentage Limit

Account take-profit based on percentage.

Formula:

(Equity − Balance) / Balance

(8488.14 − 8468.73) / 8468.73 = 0.229%

Protection is triggered when this value is greater than the configured threshold.

7.1 Daily Profit Limit (%)

Refer to 5.1 Daily Loss Limit (%).

8. Profit Amount Limit

Account take-profit based on fixed amount.

Formula:

Equity − Balance

8488.14 − 8468.73 = 19.41

Protection is triggered when this value is greater than the configured threshold.

8.1 Accumulated Profit Limit

Accumulated profit protection.

Typically used in multi-strategy portfolio trading.

Protection is triggered when total accumulated account profit exceeds the configured value.

8.2 Daily Profit Limit ($)

Refer to 5.1 Daily Loss Limit (%).

9. Everyday Config

Daily scheduled liquidation to avoid overnight risk.

Usually used together with 12. Restore Everyday so EAs can resume the next day.

10. Friday Config

Friday scheduled liquidation to avoid weekend risk.

11. Datetime Config

Liquidation at a specified date and time to avoid specific risks.

12. Restore Everyday Config

Daily chart (EA) restoration.

When no other charts are running in the terminal, the program will automatically restore the previously closed charts (EAs) at the specified time.

Symbol, timeframe, and parameters will be exactly the same.

13. Remote Manual Protection

When you are away and the market becomes highly volatile, mobile trading may allow you to close positions but not stop running EAs, causing continuous losses.

After enabling this function, simply placing any type of pending order on the current symbol from your mobile phone will trigger protection immediately.

3. Important Notes