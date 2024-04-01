Macd Sell EURUSD

Presentation of Macd_Sell_EURUSD: Your Ally in Trading Diversification


Macd_Sell_EURUSD is an advanced trading robot (sell only) designed to operate efficiently across a wide range of assets in the Forex market, offering unprecedented versatility for your trading strategy. This bot stands out not only for its ability to adapt to various market conditions but also for including an optimized setup for the EURUSD pair, where it has demonstrated exceptional performance.

Key Features:

• Asset Versatility: Designed to trade on multiple assets, providing a broad diversification of trading opportunities.
• Dual Operation: Capable of executing trades in both bullish and bearish trends, maximizing trading opportunities.
• MACD Indicator: Utilizes the MACD to determine optimal entry and exit points, allowing for custom adjustments to maximize effectiveness.
• Advanced Risk Management: Configure Stop Loss and Take Profit to your liking, as well as a dynamic Trailing Stop to protect your profits.
• Trading Hours Selection: Define two daily time windows for trading, optimizing your strategy to take advantage of the most profitable times of the day.
• Customizable Trading Days: Decide which days you want the bot to trade, improving results by avoiding less fruitful days.
• Flexible Lot Adjustment: Allows customization of lot size, with options to adjust based on your capital growth.
• Optimized for EURUSD: Includes a special setup for the EURUSD pair, where it has shown outstanding results.

It is optimized for the M15 timeframe.


Configuration and Customization:
Macd_Sell_EURUSD caters to the needs of each trader, offering deep customization ranging from MACD indicator settings to detailed risk and trading parameter adjustments. This flexibility extends to asset selection, with the bot ready to trade in a variety of markets and including specific configurations for those looking to specialize in the EURUSD pair.

Performance Evidence:
Along with your purchase of Macd_Sell_EURUSD, an optimized setup for the EURUSD pair is provided, based on exhaustive testing from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. This setup has shown to multiply the initial investment of 100 USD by 5 to 6 times under historical test conditions. Images of these tests will be included to provide a clear view of the performance potential based on historical data.

Conclusion:
Macd_Sell_EURUSD not only represents a versatile and adaptable trading tool but also comes with a promise of optimization for those interested in the EURUSD pair. While past performance does not guarantee future results, this bot is designed to provide you with the necessary tools to navigate the dynamic world of Forex with greater confidence and control. We invite traders to consider this balanced and customizable approach to automated trading.


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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
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