Macd Sell EURUSD 4

Presentation of MACD SELL EURUSD Ver 4.0: Your Partner in Trading Diversification

MACD SELL EURUSD Ver 4.0 is an advanced trading robot exclusively designed for selling operations in the Forex market. It stands out for its ability to adapt to a wide range of assets, providing unparalleled versatility for your trading strategy. This bot offers an optimized setup for the EURUSD pair, demonstrating exceptional performance in this market.

Key Features:

  • Asset Versatility: Operates on multiple assets, providing optimal diversification for your trading portfolio.
  • Dual Strategy: Capable of executing operations in both bullish and bearish trends, maximizing trading opportunities.
  • MACD Indicator: Uses MACD to identify optimal entry and exit points, allowing for customized adjustments to optimize effectiveness.
  • Advanced Risk Management: Configure Stop Loss and Take Profit according to your preferences, along with a dynamic Trailing Stop to protect your profits.
  • Flexible Lot Adjustment: Customize the lot size based on the growth of your capital, adapting to your needs.
  • Optimized for EURUSD: Specialized setup for the EURUSD pair, with outstanding results in this market.

Key Features:

  • Customizable Trading Hours: Select optimal morning and afternoon hours for maximum performance, based on historical data.
  • Day-Specific Performance: Identify days of the week with better performance in the morning and afternoon to adjust your trading strategy.

Setup and Customization:

MACD SELL EURUSD Ver 4.0 adapts to the individual needs of each trader, offering extensive customization ranging from MACD indicator settings to risk and operation parameters. Additionally, you can select other assets to trade, with specific configurations available for those interested in specializing in the EURUSD pair.

Performance Evidence:

With your purchase of MACD SELL EURUSD Ver 4.0, you will receive an optimized setup based on exhaustive testing from January 1, 2024, to April 5, 2024, as well as a message detailing optimization strategies tailored to your trading style and preferences. These tests have shown to multiply the initial investment of 100 USD between 5 and 6 times under historical conditions. Images of these tests will be included to showcase the potential performance based on historical data.

Conclusion:

MACD SELL EURUSD Ver 4.0 represents a versatile and adaptable tool for automated trading in the Forex market. Its balanced and customizable approach provides traders with the necessary tools to navigate the market with confidence and control. We invite you to consider this powerful bot as part of your trading strategy.


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The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
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