Euro Capital EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 17 February 2024
- Activations: 10
This EA was developed based on EUR/USD currency but was also used for trading other currency pairs. The Euro capital ea is a dynamic grid martingale EA that can adjust the number of orders, but we recommend this value of just 3 orders per trade. In addition, the auto lot size was used to increase the performance of EA and money management. However, we have 2 setting modes for this ea. Using the Lot_Ratio as 25000 for STD mode and 35000 for Safe mode. If you have the quations, please get in touch with us via live chat or eaforexcenter
Trading statistics (Safe mode)
|List
|Details
|Initial Deposit
|$300 (minimum)
|Currency Pair
|EUR/USD (recomment), XAU/USD, GBP/USD, NZD,USD
|Time Frame
|M1
|Max DD
|17.54 %
|Relative DD
|40.64 %
|CAGR
|36.34%
|Profit factor
|35.70
|Winrate
|84.97%
|Account
|ECN, STD, Cent account