Stoch Trend EA

This EA Forex is developed based on a stochastic oscillator indicator. It sets the parameters including %K, Slowing, %D, Price filed, and MA method to fit with XAUUSD trading. The grid martingale is used to improve the trading strategy also.

Recommend

List Details
Initial Deposit $1,000 OR 10,000 USC
Currency Pair XAU/USD
Time Frame M30
Relative DD 61.23%
Profit  135% per year
Winrate 75.10%
Duraion 2-24 hr.
Account ECN, STD, Cent account

See more details about this EA Forex

