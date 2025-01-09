Divergen Pro

Enhance Your Trading Potential with an Intelligent Combination of Divergence and Grid Strategies. (This EA was developed using fxDreema software by eaforexcenter.com)

Key Features of This EA

  1. Professional-Grade Divergence Trading

    • The EA utilizes Bollinger Bands (BB) and RSI to identify highly accurate Divergence signals:
      • Buy Signal: RSI forms a Higher Low while the price makes a Lower Low.
      • Sell Signal: RSI forms a Lower High while the price makes a Higher High.
    • Divergence lines are drawn directly on the chart for visual clarity, allowing you to confirm the signals easily.

  2. Grid Strategy to Maximize Profit Opportunities

    • The EA opens additional orders based on a Grid logic whenever the price moves a defined distance (Distance Pips).
    • This ensures profit opportunities in various market conditions, whether it’s a reversal or a continuation trend.

  3. Smart Risk Management

    • Equipped with Take Profit (TP) and Trailing Stop mechanisms that adapt dynamically to market movements.
    • The system locks in profits even as the market fluctuates, ensuring you never miss an opportunity to secure gains.

  4. Efficient Trade Management

    • Features Profit Management to handle both individual and grouped trades.
    • Automatically closes trades when profit targets are reached or when you need to reduce risk in your portfolio.

  5. Transparent and Intuitive Visualization

    • The EA draws divergence lines and adds explanatory comments on the chart.
    • Easily track entry and exit points with full confidence in the system's logic.

Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders looking for an automated trading system that combines Divergence and Grid strategies seamlessly.
  • Those aiming to maximize profits in highly volatile markets.
  • Traders who want to reduce the hassle of constant chart monitoring with a system that manages profit and risk automatically.

Why Use This EA?

✅ Saves time and reduces stress by eliminating the need for manual monitoring.
✅ Flexible enough to adapt to different market conditions.
✅ Enables passive income generation through a robust and efficient system.

Trading statistics (2019-2024)

List Details
Initial Deposit $500-1,000
Currency Pair EUR/USD
Time Frame M30 OR H1
Max DD 27.44 %
Relative DD 27.44 %
CAGR 31.93 %
Profit factor 2.04
Winrate 82.92 %
Account ECN, STD, Cent account


