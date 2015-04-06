Oil investment

This EA is specifically designed for trading USOil on brokers that offer a positive long swap, providing an advantage for both trading and long-term investment.

The recommended minimum capital is $1,000–$1,500 (Available for Cent Account Also). However, before using the EA, it is important to review your broker’s USOil contract size in order to set an appropriate lot size.

For example, if the contract size is 1,000, the user should consider setting a lot size of 0.01. The recommended time-frame is H1. The recommended broker is "Axi" due to the extremely positive long swap.

The strategy of this EA is to:

Buy when the market reaches an oversold condition

when the market reaches an condition Sell when the market reaches an overbought condition

If the price does not move according to the expected theory, the EA will gradually open additional buy positions using a grid system:

Initial grid size: 1,500 points for the first 5–6 orders

for the first Subsequent orders: grid spacing increases to 3,000 points

The EA can open a maximum of 12 positions in total.