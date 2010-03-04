Volatility LOT EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA is developed using fxDreema software. The Bollinger Band and Parabolic SAR were used as the strategy of this EA. The risk ratio is one per one point two. This EA is designed to trade on GBP/JPY (H4). The lot size is calculated based on volatility and balance.
Trading statistics
|List
|Details
|Initial Deposit
|$3,500 (recomment) but $1,000 is high risk
|Currency Pair
|GBP/JPY
|Time Frame
|H4
|Max DD
|46.29%
|Relative DD
|26.84%
|AHPR
|0.98%
|Profit factor
|2.15
|Winrate
|83.52%
|Account
|ECN, STD, Cent account