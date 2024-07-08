RSI pro bot

The RSI Pro-EA is an algorithmic trading system that utilizes the RSI indicator and the 1-day rate of change as its strategy. The grid and martingale are calculated using fundamental knowledge, with a martingale ratio of 1.3 and a maximum of 3 orders. The system's weakness lies in its susceptibility to super trends.

Trading statistics (2020-2024)

List Details
Initial Deposit $100 is minimum but $1,000 is Recommend
Currency Pair AUD/CAD
Time Frame H1
Max DD 24.68%
Relative DD 32.25%
CAGR 32.56%
Profit factor 5.80
Winrate 84.46%
Account ECN, STD, Cent account
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    Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    Experts
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