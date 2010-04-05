Ichinoku Japan EA
The Ichimoku Japan EA is a trading algorithm that uses two indicators, EMA and Ichimoku, to make decisions. While it was initially created for trading USD/JPY, it can also be used for EUR/USD and GBP/USD. The risk ratio for this EA is 1:2, meaning that the potential reward is twice the risk. The stop loss, take profit levels, and Lot size are determined by market volatility.
Trading statistics
|List
|Details
|Initial Deposit
|$100 (minimum) but $1,000 is recomment
|Currency Pair
|USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
|Time Frame
|H4
|Max DD
|28.90%
|Relative DD
|28.90%
|CAGR
|32.79%
|Profit factor
|2.45
|Winrate
|59.76%
|Account
|ECN, STD, Cent account
