Ichinoku Japan EA

The Ichimoku Japan EA is a trading algorithm that uses two indicators, EMA and Ichimoku, to make decisions. While it was initially created for trading USD/JPY, it can also be used for EUR/USD and GBP/USD. The risk ratio for this EA is 1:2, meaning that the potential reward is twice the risk. The stop loss, take profit levels, and Lot size are determined by market volatility.

Trading statistics

List Details Initial Deposit $100 (minimum) but $1,000 is recomment Currency Pair USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Time Frame H4 Max DD 28.90% Relative DD 28.90% CAGR 32.79% Profit factor 2.45 Winrate 59.76% Account ECN, STD, Cent account

