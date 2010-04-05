Ichinoku Japan EA

The Ichimoku Japan EA is a trading algorithm that uses two indicators, EMA and Ichimoku, to make decisions. While it was initially created for trading USD/JPY, it can also be used for EUR/USD and GBP/USD. The risk ratio for this EA is 1:2, meaning that the potential reward is twice the risk. The stop loss, take profit levels, and Lot size are determined by market volatility.

Trading statistics

List Details
Initial Deposit $100 (minimum) but $1,000 is recomment
Currency Pair USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
Time Frame H4
Max DD 28.90%
Relative DD 28.90%
CAGR 32.79%
Profit factor 2.45
Winrate 59.76%
Account ECN, STD, Cent account

