YK USD Currency Strength Index MT5

This indicator shows the strength of each currency compared to the US dollar by calculating the rate of change in price over a specified time period.

When you open the indicator, you'll see a list of different currencies on the price chart. Each currency will have a numerical value indicating its strength level compared to the US dollar, where:

  • If the value is higher than the US dollar, it will be displayed in green, meaning that currency is stronger than the dollar.
  • If the value is lower than the US dollar, it will be displayed in red, meaning that currency is weaker than the dollar.
  • If the value is equal to the US dollar, it will be displayed in white.

The displayed values will change according to the specified time period, which can be adjusted using the BeforeMin parameter. For example, if set to 60 minutes, it means the calculation will be based on the open and close prices from 60 minutes ago.

Additionally, you can adjust the position, font size, and display format using various other parameters.

In summary, this indicator helps provide an overview of the strength of different currencies compared to the US dollar, which is crucial information that traders can use to make informed decisions when trading currencies.



Indicator นี้ทำหน้าที่แสดงค่าความแข็งแกร่งของแต่ละสกุลเงินเมื่อเทียบกับสกุลเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐ โดยใช้การคำนวณอัตราการเปลี่ยนแปลงของราคาในช่วงเวลาที่กำหนด

เมื่อเปิด Indicator แล้ว จะเห็นรายการของสกุลเงินต่างๆ บนกราฟราคา แต่ละสกุลเงินจะมีค่าตัวเลขแสดงถึงระดับความแข็งแกร่งเทียบกับดอลลาร์สหรัฐ โดย:

  • ถ้าค่าสูงกว่าดอลลาร์สหรัฐ จะแสดงเป็นสีเขียว หมายถึงสกุลเงินนั้นแข็งค่ากว่าดอลลาร์
  • ถ้าค่าต่ำกว่าดอลลาร์สหรัฐ จะแสดงเป็นสีแดง หมายถึงสกุลเงินนั้นอ่อนค่ากว่าดอลลาร์
  • ถ้าค่าเท่ากับดอลลาร์สหรัฐ จะแสดงเป็นสีขาว

ค่าที่แสดงจะเปลี่ยนแปลงไปตามช่วงเวลาที่กำหนด ซึ่งสามารถปรับได้จากพารามิเตอร์ BeforeMin เช่น ถ้าตั้งเป็น 60 นาที ก็หมายถึงจะคำนวณจากราคาเปิดและปิดย้อนหลัง 60 นาทีก่อนหน้า

นอกจากนี้ ยังสามารถปรับตำแหน่ง ขนาดตัวอักษร และรูปแบบการแสดงผลได้ตามพารามิเตอร์ต่างๆ

โดยสรุปแล้ว Indicator นี้ช่วยให้เห็นภาพรวมของความแข็งแกร่งของสกุลเงินต่างๆ เทียบกับดอลลาร์สหรัฐ ซึ่งเป็นข้อมูลสำคัญที่นักลงทุนสามารถนำไปประกอบการตัดสินใจในการซื้อขายสกุลเงินได้


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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Issam Kassas
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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Issam Kassas
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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