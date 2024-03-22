YK Lot Size

4

The "YK-LOT-SIZE" is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that displays the total lot sizes and profits for both buy and sell positions on the current chart.

Key features of the indicator:

  1. It calculates the total lot sizes for all open buy and sell positions of the current symbol.
  2. It calculates the total profits (including commissions and swaps) for all open buy and sell positions.
  3. The indicator displays the information on the chart using two lines of text:
    • "BUY Lots: [total buy lots] | BUY Profit: [total buy profit]"
    • "SELL Lots: [total sell lots] | SELL Profit: [total sell profit]"
  4. The text color changes based on the profit status:
    • Green color indicates a positive profit.
    • Red color indicates a negative profit (loss).
    • Gray color indicates no open positions.
  5. The text is positioned in the bottom-left corner of the chart, with the buy information on the first line and the sell information on the second line.

To use the indicator, simply attach it to your desired chart in MT5. It will automatically calculate and display the total lot sizes and profits for the current symbol. The indicator updates in real-time as new positions are opened or closed.

This indicator provides traders with a quick overview of their position sizes and profitability directly on the chart, allowing for easier monitoring and decision-making.


Reviews 3
6566599
25
6566599 2025.05.10 07:39 
 

I very like this..It remind me not over lots.. Thank you..

Recommended products
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicators
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Basic Vwap
james mugendi
4 (1)
Indicators
Simple Vwap with the daily, weekly and monthly VWAP is the abbreviation for   volume-weighted average price , which is a technical analysis tool that shows the ratio of an asset's price to its total trade volume. It provides traders and investors with a measure of the average price at which a stock is traded over a given period of time. How it's used Identify entry and exit points:   Traders can use VWAP to determine when to buy or sell an asset.   Understand price trends :  Traders can use V
FREE
Mirror Chart MT5
Andrej Hermann
5 (1)
Indicators
The Mirror Chart MT5 is a overlay indicator specifically designed to project a second financial instrument directly onto the main chart window. This tool is invaluable for traders who rely on correlation analysis, as it visualizes the price movements of two different instruments in real time. Unlike traditional overlays, this indicator utilizes intelligent, dynamic centering and scaling logic. It continuously analyzes the visible price range in the current window for both symbols and calculates
FREE
RM Sync Master
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
5 (1)
Indicators
IF YOU FIND THIS TOOL HELPFUL, PLEASE LEAVE A 5-STAR RATING & REVIEW! Your feedback helps us maintain and update this FREE tool for the trading community. ================================================================= RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility ================================================================= RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align
FREE
Waves Sizer
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.86 (7)
Indicators
Wyckoff fans, enjoy! Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc... Weis Waves indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
FREE
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (17)
Indicators
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Enhanced Volume Profile
Raka
5 (2)
Indicators
Enhanced Volume Profile: The Ultimate Order Flow & Liquidity Analysis Tool Overview Enhanced Volume Profile is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the traded volume at specific price levels over a defined period. It separates the total volume into buy and sell components, presenting them as a side-by-side histogram on the chart. This allows users to observe the volume distribution and the proportion of buy and sell volumes at each price level. Graphics Rendering The indicator uses the
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
VWAP_PC_MQL5 — a simple home-built VWAP indicator showing real-time volume-weighted price levels directly on your MT5 chart. TF: Works on all timeframes. Pair: Compatible with all symbols — Forex, indices, commodities, and stocks. Settings: Applied Price – price type used for VWAP calculation (Close, Typical, Weighted, etc.) Line Color / Width / Style – customize VWAP line appearance Session Reset – optional reset per day or continuous mode How it works (VWAP principle): VWAP (Volume Weighted
FREE
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
FREE
Aggression Volume Profile
Edson Cavalca Junior
4.55 (11)
Indicators
This indicator plots the volume profile by Price on the chart There are 5 ways to view it: By Total Volume Traded (Premium Version); Volume Ticks(Forex) Separated by Buyers and Sellers (Premium Version); Buyers Only (Premium Version); Sellers Only (Premium Version); Business balance (Buyers - Sellers) (Premium Version); . It is possible to select how many days the profiles will be calculated.( Premium Version) On the current day it recalculates the histogram data for each new candlestick.
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST - Fixed Brick Renko Chart Tool for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST is a Renko chart tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want to build and study fixed brick Renko movement using a practical pip or point-based setup. The purpose of this tool is simple: create a cleaner Renko structure so the trader can observe direction, brick runs, pullbacks, support and resistance behavior without normal candle noise. This is not a signal indicator and it does not predict the market. It
FREE
Proton Candle Time MT5
Vijay Singh
Indicators
Proton Candle Time MT5 OVERVIEW Proton Candle Time MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays a real-time countdown timer showing the number of seconds remaining in the current candle. The indicator updates continuously as the candle develops and resets when a new candle opens. This tool is designed for traders who need precise timing information while analyzing price action. PRIMARY FUNCTION The indicator displays the active candle countdown timer directly on the chart. The timer show
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.53 (62)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Crash spike mitigation zone pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Crash 500/300/1000 with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box a
FREE
Multi Timeframe Supply and Demand Zones with FVG
Darren Graham Pallatina
Indicators
MyFXRoom Supply & Demand Zones Automatically identifies and draws high-probability Supply and Demand zones directly on your chart using a ZigZag-based swing point algorithm. Zones are calculated on a configurable higher timeframe and projected onto any chart timeframe, giving you clean, objective levels without manual analysis. How It Works The indicator scans historical price data for significant swing highs and swing lows using a ZigZag algorithm. Each confirmed swing point becomes a Supply z
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
4 (2)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Automatic Trendlines
Pasi Hakamaki
4.68 (50)
Indicators
The indicator draws trendlines on chart. This indicator has six inputs. User can specify alternative labels for both lines. If multiple instances of the indicator are used, the labels must differ. User can set width and color of the lines and depth which specifies what significant peaks should be used. For example, Depth=10 sets trendlines using the current peaks and valleys that have at least 10 bars to the right and to the left and that have highs/lows less/greater than the peak's high/low. In
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Indicators
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicators
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Gold Max pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Automatic Professional Theme:   Instantly applies a high-contrast "Color on White" theme with DeepSkyBlue bull candles and Black bear candles for maximum clarity. Interactive Timeframe Panel:   21 vertical buttons on the left side allow for one-clic
FREE
Easy VWAP
Luca Spinello
Indicators
VWAP Indicator, the short form of Volume Weighted Average Price, is similar to a moving average but takes into consideration the tick volume of the candles. The indicator calculates the moving average multiplying the price of each candle for the tick volume in the candle. Said calculation weighs with more significance price where more transactions were made. Features: Visual styling customizable Period customizable Ease of use
FREE
Expansoes M
Marcus Vinicius Da Silva Miranda
Indicators
The M Extensions are variations of the Golden Ratio (Fibonacci Sequence). It is the World's first technique developed for Candle Projections. Advantages: Easy to plot. Candle anchoring; High and accurate precision as support and resistance; Excellent Risk x Return ratio; Works in any timeframe; Works in any asset / market.   The M Extensions are classified into: M0: Zero point (starting candle) RC: Initial candle control region M1: Extension region 1 M2: Extension region 2 M3: Extension regi
FREE
VP hidden
Emr Aljnaby
4.33 (12)
Indicators
The indicator works to convert normal volume into levels and determine financial liquidity control points. It is very similar in function to Fixed Volume Profile. But it is considered more accurate and easier to use than the one found on Trading View because it calculates the full trading volumes in each candle and in all the brokers present in MetaTrade, unlike what is found in Trading View, as it only measures the broker’s displayed prices. To follow us on social media platforms: telegram
FREE
Auto Fibonacci for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence. Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically. Key Benefits Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
FREE
HTF Candles Nika
Nik Andersen
Indicators
HTF Candles Nika overlays full-size candles from any higher timeframe directly onto your current chart in MetaTrader 5. It gives you a clear multi-timeframe view without leaving your chart. Key Features - Draws higher timeframe candles as filled rectangles with wicks on the current chart - Supports standard candlestick and Heiken Ashi display modes - Live countdown timer showing time remaining until the current HTF candle closes - Customizable colors for bullish and bearish candles - Auto or m
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (19)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
More from author
YK Find Support And Resistance MT5
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Indicators
The "   YK Find Support And Resistance " indicator is a technical analysis tool used to identify key support and resistance levels on a price chart. Its features and functions are as follows: 1. Displays support and resistance levels using arrow lines and colored bands, with resistance in red and support in green. 2. Can be adjusted to calculate and display results from a specified timeframe using the forced_tf variable. If set to 0, it will use the current timeframe of the chart. 3. Uses th
FREE
YK Find Support And Resistance
Peechanat Chatsermsak
5 (1)
Indicators
The " YK Find Support And Resistance " indicator is a technical analysis tool used to identify key support and resistance levels on a price chart. Its features and functions are as follows: 1. Displays support and resistance levels using arrow lines and colored bands, with resistance in red and support in green. 2. Can be adjusted to calculate and display results from a specified timeframe using the forced_tf variable. If set to 0, it will use the current timeframe of the chart. 3. Uses the
FREE
YK Smart EMA
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Indicators
The YK-SMART-EMA is an indicator that displays multiple Exponential Moving Average (EMA) lines on a price chart to help analyze price trends. This indicator features five EMA lines: EMA14 (red line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last 14 candles. EMA30 (blue line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last 30 candles. EMA50 (green line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last 50 candles. EMA100 (orange line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last
FREE
QuickClose EA
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Utilities
QuickClose EA: Manage Trades Quickly and Efficiently QuickClose EA is a tool designed to help traders manage orders on the current chart easily and quickly. It provides full control over your trading status with clear feedback. Key Features of QuickClose EA: User-Friendly Control Panel: Clearly displays essential information such as the current symbol name, total profit/loss for Buy and Sell positions, and open lot sizes, giving you an immediate overview of your trading status. Precise Lot Size
FREE
YKLotSize
Peechanat Chatsermsak
5 (1)
Indicators
The YK-LOT-SIZE is an indicator that displays the total Lot Size and profit/loss of all trade orders for the current symbol on the price chart. It has the following features: Shows the total Lot Size of buy orders (BUY) and sell orders (SELL) on separate lines. Displays the profit/loss of buy orders (BUY) and sell orders (SELL) by calculating the sum of profit, commission, and swap. Users can customize the color of the displayed text through the input parameter. The information is displayed at t
FREE
YK USD Currency Strength Index
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Indicators
This indicator shows the strength of each currency compared to the US dollar by calculating the rate of change in price over a specified time period. When you open the indicator, you'll see a list of different currencies on the price chart. Each currency will have a numerical value indicating its strength level compared to the US dollar, where: If the value is higher than the US dollar, it will be displayed in green, meaning that currency is stronger than the dollar. If the value is lower than
FREE
YK USD Currency Strength Index MT5
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Indicators
This indicator shows the strength of each currency compared to the US dollar by calculating the rate of change in price over a specified time period. When you open the indicator, you'll see a list of different currencies on the price chart. Each currency will have a numerical value indicating its strength level compared to the US dollar, where: If the value is higher than the US dollar, it will be displayed in green, meaning that currency is stronger than the dollar. If the value is lower than t
FREE
YK Fibo Pivot Indicator
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Indicators
YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: Trade Smarter with Fibonacci Pivot Points The YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the precision of Fibonacci retracements with the insights of Pivot Points. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, this indicator empowers you to spot profitable opportunities in the market with ease. Why Choose YK-Fibo Pivot? Pinpoint Support & Resistance: By calculating Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices, y
CDC Trend Matrix
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Indicators
The CDC Trend Matrix is a next-generation indicator that seamlessly combines trend detection with momentum insights, helping you spot optimal entry and exit zones at a glance. Its intuitive “zone” coloring immediately signals Bullish, Bearish, or Sideways market phases, while on-chart alerts keep you informed without cluttering your screen. Highlights Color-coded bars for instant trend zone recognition Clear BUY/SELL labels for precise action points Fully customizable settings to match your ri
Filter:
6566599
25
6566599 2025.05.10 07:39 
 

I very like this..It remind me not over lots.. Thank you..

itakhola
591
itakhola 2024.06.25 19:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rodrig1989
18
rodrig1989 2024.04.17 08:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review