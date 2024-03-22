The "YK-LOT-SIZE" is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that displays the total lot sizes and profits for both buy and sell positions on the current chart.

Key features of the indicator:

It calculates the total lot sizes for all open buy and sell positions of the current symbol. It calculates the total profits (including commissions and swaps) for all open buy and sell positions. The indicator displays the information on the chart using two lines of text: "BUY Lots: [total buy lots] | BUY Profit: [total buy profit]"

"SELL Lots: [total sell lots] | SELL Profit: [total sell profit]" The text color changes based on the profit status: Green color indicates a positive profit.

Red color indicates a negative profit (loss).

Gray color indicates no open positions. The text is positioned in the bottom-left corner of the chart, with the buy information on the first line and the sell information on the second line.

To use the indicator, simply attach it to your desired chart in MT5. It will automatically calculate and display the total lot sizes and profits for the current symbol. The indicator updates in real-time as new positions are opened or closed.

This indicator provides traders with a quick overview of their position sizes and profitability directly on the chart, allowing for easier monitoring and decision-making.



