BO Time Trading

---Bar Open Time Trading---

Most of the EA in the market, it is often the case that trades are executed at the beginning of each bar, known as "Per Bar."

We can infer the future trend in the first few seconds of each bar. Let the bullets fly!

This EA compares the opening price of each bar with the price "after a few seconds" to make trades.

This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more.

Let's explore different strategies for various markets and time periods. Have you considered trading news events, such as non-farm payroll (NFP) releases?

If any of you have found out effective trading times in any market, please share them with me. Thank you!


It is possible.
In the first few seconds of each minute,
In the first few seconds of every 5 minutes,
In the first few seconds of every half-hour,
In the first few seconds of each hour,
There may be some insights.

======


市場上的交易程式中, 很多時候也是在每支 Bar 一開始時交易, 所謂 "Per Bar"

我們可以在每支 Bar 的頭幾秒推斷之後的走勢, 讓子彈飛吧~

此 EA 比較 Bar Open 價和 "幾秒後" 的價作出交易

此 EA 適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......

請大家發掘不同市場不同時段玩法, 可以試炒新聞? 非農?

如果各位朋友在任何市場找到有效的交易時段，請與我分享，謝謝！


可能

每分鐘頭幾秒

每第5分鐘嘅頭幾秒

每半個鐘嘅頭幾秒

每一個鐘嘅頭幾秒

都會有啲啟示


Flat Reminder
Chi Sum Poon
Göstergeler
Flat Reminder Overview Flat Reminder is a powerful technical analysis tool that identifies and highlights price consolidation zones on your chart. It detects when price action slows down and moves sideways, indicating potential reversal points, continuation setups, or key decision zones in the market. Key Features Consolidation Detection : Automatically identifies flat price zones where market momentum decreases Range Measurement : Calculates and displays the exact range of each consolidation in
FREE
Key Zone
Chi Sum Poon
Göstergeler
Please refer to full version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140908 Key Zone Detector Key Level Supply & Demand Zone Detector   Overview A sophisticated supply and demand zone detection indicator that identifies and rates key price levels where significant market activity occurs. The indicator uses fractal analysis and multiple validation methods to detect and classify trading zones. Key Features Zone Detection Auto-detects support and resistance zones Uses dual fractal system (fast and
FREE
Key Zone Detector
Chi Sum Poon
Göstergeler
Önemli Bölge Dedektörü (Key Zone Detector) Arz ve Talep Seviyesi Dedektörü (Key Level Supply & Demand Zone Detector) Genel Bakış (Overview) Piyasada önemli faaliyetlerin gerçekleştiği kilit fiyat seviyelerini tanımlayan ve değerlendiren sofistike bir arz ve talep bölgesi tespit göstergesi. Gösterge, işlem bölgelerini tespit etmek ve sınıflandırmak için fraktal analiz ve çoklu doğrulama yöntemleri kullanır. Temel Özellikler (Key Features) Bölge Tespiti (Zone Detection) Destek ve direnç bölgeler
Energy X
Chi Sum Poon
Göstergeler
EnergyX Indicator EnergyX is a unique tool that visualizes the "energy" of the market in a separate window. It helps you quickly see when energy is rising or falling, making it easier to spot potential trading opportunities. Yellow bars  show when energy is increasing. Red bars  show when energy is decreasing. How to Use: When price is approaching a  resistance  level: If energy is high and increasing (yellow), there is a higher chance the price will break the resistance. You may consider a  buy
FREE
MA Reminder
Chi Sum Poon
Göstergeler
MA Reminder Overview MA Reminder is a versatile moving average indicator that provides visual cues and background coloring to help traders identify trend direction and potential trading opportunities based on MA crossovers. Key Features Multiple Moving Averages : Displays up to 4 configurable moving averages on the chart Background Coloring : Highlights chart background based on MA1 and MA2 crossovers Timeframe Flexibility : Choose between dynamic (follows chart timeframe) or fixed timeframe mod
FREE
AO Time Trading
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
大家睇住冬令夏令時間呀~ MEDIAN = (High + Low)/2 TYPICAL = (High + Low + Close)/3 WEIGHTED =   (High + Low + Close + Open)/4 --------------------- 附上自己用緊的 Setting, 不代表是最好的, 還需大家反饋 附上真倉紀錄, 全部EA入市, 但出市我成日手動, 但手動的效果欠佳, 應該信EA的... 附上今日2024/2/23的Cap圖, 16727.44追升, 16819.28手動平左, 高位~16895,  有進步空間的 --------------------- Min distance 係咩 ？ Check time同Ordertime相距的距離 原意係, 兩個價差唔多即係冇方向, 就唔開單 用呢個最少距離可以只做大單邊 Checktime恆指16000 最少距離10000 <- 100點 Ordertime 16100以上/15900以下先會開 其他都當佢橫行唔玩 --------------------- -Check time means r
MTF Parabolic SAR S11
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
附上20240307市況, 順勢加單真開心 附上20240306市況, 順勢加單真開心 ※ ※ ※ This configuration is extremely aggressive and extremely risky. Please conduct your own backtesting and adjust it to a suitable risk level. ※ ※ ※ Additionally, please share the configuration and EA modification requirements with me. ※ ※ ※ ※ This EA trades based on the multi-time frame Parabolic SAR indicator. E.G. if there still a buy signal on the M15 timeframe SAR, In the M1 timeframe, the EA will execute a buy trade when M1 SAR buy signal.
YinYang Reverse
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
What goes to the extreme must reverse; what goes to the negative will bring prosperity. This EA captures technical rallies when there are consecutive bearish (bullish) candles making new lows (highs). It buys on the upward reversal when a consecutive bearish candle starts to retrace from a low position. It sells on the downward reversal when a consecutive bullish candle starts to retrace from a high position. === 物極必反、否極泰來 此 EA 捕捉連續陰(陽)燭創新低(高)時的技術性反彈(Technical Rally) 在 連續陰 燭 低位 回調開始時反手買升 在 連續
Raging Daemon
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Raging Demon This EA can place stop orders on both sides up to 1 second before the news release. Please try the demo live version yourself to see what happens first. Use it at your own risk; I do not recommend gambling. The screenshots show actual results from the U.S. non-farm payroll data. It's all real. I tried it three times before daring to share it. It is possible to lose. But winning once can offset 4-5 losses. You can trade major news events on Friday at 8:30(HKT). I've traded CPI, I
BallBallG
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
BallBallG BallBallG Uzman Danışmanı (EA), bilinçli ticaret kararları almak için bir kombinasyon teknik gösterge kullanır. Temelde ADX (Ortalama Yön Endeksi) ve onun artan/azalan trendleri, DI+ ve DI- farkı, RSI (Göreceli Güç Endeksi) ve Parabolik SAR göstergesini kullanır. Bu strateji, sağlamlığı ve doğruluğu artırmak için altı farklı zaman diliminde uygulanır. Ana Özellikler: Gösterge Tabanlı Strateji : İşlemler, ADX, DI+ ve DI- farkı, RSI ve Parabolik SAR göstergelerinden gelen sinyallere daya
Mad Max T
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mad Max This EA trades based on the ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI, 5-timeframe 6-MA, total 30 MAs indicators, and their difference. Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. ====== 瘋狂麥斯 此EA跟據 ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 5 個 TimeFrame 6 條 MA 指標共30條MA, 和它們的相差 作出交易; 可玩單注, 可玩馬丁 此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......
Ichiichiichiku
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ichiichiichiku This EA trades based on the ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI, 5-timeframe 2-ichimoku conversion, base line, total 10 MAs indicators. Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. ====== 一齊一齊一齊沽 此EA跟據 ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 5 個 TimeFrame 2 條 ichimoku conversion, base line 指標共10條MA, 作出交易; 可玩單注, 可玩馬丁 此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......
YinYang Marty
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
YinYang Marty This EA trades based on 2-timeframe ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI indicators. Martin Rule: Only open a Buy order when the previous candlestick is bullish; Only open a Sell order when the previous candlestick is bearish. Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. ====== 陰陽馬丁 此EA跟據 2 個 TimeFrame ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 作出交易; 馬丁單限制: 上支陽燭才可開Buy單; 上支陰燭才可開Sell單 可玩單注,
DarkGhost
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
DarkGhost DarkGhost, tek bir işlem girişi stratejisini aşan bir EA (Uzman Danışman - Akıllı Ticaret Sistemi) olup, çeşitli teknik göstergeleri kullanarak ticaret kararları alır. Momentumu belirlemek için genellikle aşağıdaki göstergeleri kullanır: Ortalama Gerçek Aralık Göstergesi (ATR) değeri Ortalama Yön Hareketi Endeksi (ADX) değeri ve ADX'in yükselişte mi yoksa düşüşte mi olduğunu belirleme DI+ ve DI- arasındaki fark Bu strateji, dayanıklılığı ve doğruluğu artırmak için altı farklı zaman dil
