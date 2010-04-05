BO Time Trading

---Bar Open Time Trading---

Most of the EA in the market, it is often the case that trades are executed at the beginning of each bar, known as "Per Bar."

We can infer the future trend in the first few seconds of each bar. Let the bullets fly!

This EA compares the opening price of each bar with the price "after a few seconds" to make trades.

This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more.

Let's explore different strategies for various markets and time periods. Have you considered trading news events, such as non-farm payroll (NFP) releases?

If any of you have found out effective trading times in any market, please share them with me. Thank you!


It is possible.
In the first few seconds of each minute,
In the first few seconds of every 5 minutes,
In the first few seconds of every half-hour,
In the first few seconds of each hour,
There may be some insights.

======


市場上的交易程式中, 很多時候也是在每支 Bar 一開始時交易, 所謂 "Per Bar"

我們可以在每支 Bar 的頭幾秒推斷之後的走勢, 讓子彈飛吧~

此 EA 比較 Bar Open 價和 "幾秒後" 的價作出交易

此 EA 適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......

請大家發掘不同市場不同時段玩法, 可以試炒新聞? 非農?

如果各位朋友在任何市場找到有效的交易時段，請與我分享，謝謝！


可能

每分鐘頭幾秒

每第5分鐘嘅頭幾秒

每半個鐘嘅頭幾秒

每一個鐘嘅頭幾秒

都會有啲啟示


