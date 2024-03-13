Spreadex per TrendMaestro5

SPREADEX is an indicator for MT4 and MT5 that indicates the distance of an asset from the GP.

The GP is the price of the underlying asset's true value, obtained by estimation.

The GP is like a magnet; it attracts the asset's price with a high probability and within the same trading day.

Therefore, SPREADEX indicates which assets are currently furthest from the GP in real time.

This provides the trader with a point of view on which assets to focus on and look for any price reversal signals to obtain profitable trades towards the GP.

When used with TRENDMAESTRO, SPREADEX will indicate which asset has performed an excessive impulse, and the trader will then watch this asset on TRENDMAESTRO, waiting for a price reversal signal to enter a trade.


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Panducorno 2026.03.27 01:35 
 

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