Risk Control Mgr

RISK CONTROL MANAGER

Now You can have the same control over risk management as big trading rooms, institutional investors and hedge funds.
Managing risk is a fundamental operation for your brokerage. 
Choose your maximum desired risk exposure in percentage to Your account, set it on the RISK CONTROL MANAGER, the EA will check and make sure that You'll never exceed that.
When You ignore the trading risk, and you leave your operations open, that potentially could lead to catastrophic trade exposure.

RISK CONTROL MANAGER easily resolve trade exposure and control in real time the draw down and also the profit of your trading account.

How it works:
1) downoad the full version
2) go to EA folder of Yout METATRADER platform and put the RISK CONTROL MANAGER on any open asset graph
3) set You total stop loss acceptable percentage and take profit percentage
4) activate real time expert advisor trading on Your platform
5) the RISK MANAGER Ea will start working when you have zero trade open, at firs topen TRADE it will check Your performance and report an the window.
6) it will take account of every TRADE you open, on any asset; Forex, Commodities, Stocks, Indexes, even crypto.
7) when reached the STOP LOSS or TAKE PROFIT , the RISK CONTROL MANAGER will automatically close all open TRADES.

How to Use:
a) control Your account, never let losses run, accept losses, close trading and start again next day.
b) very usefull during prop firm challenges and real accounts
c) we suggest to put your acceptable max daily loss at 5% to 10% and your Take Profit at 10% to 15% in order to avoid repent price oscillations.

- DEMO only works on STRATEGY TESTER
- versions for METATRADER 4 and METATRADER 5
- 10 activation available per each license
- no time limit for re-download on your new pcs/laptops/workstations.
- Works on any account type and broker.

- Works with all times frames and currencies

- It works on many account at same time, just remember if You're using the same MT4 or MT5 platform, when switching from one account to other AUTOTRADING button goes OFF, You have to put ON manually again.

contact me on MQL5.com : send a message


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TradePad is a tool for both manual and algorithmic trading. We present you a simple solution for fast trading operations and control of positions on several trading instruments. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester! Trial version of the application for a demo account and a description of all the tools The application interface is adapted for high-resolution monitors, simple and intuitive. For comfortable work, the trader is offered the following set of tools: A hot ke
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Elliott Wave Counter MT5
Omar Alkassar
3 (1)
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about t
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
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TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
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This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
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Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Spreadex per TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
SPREADEX is an indicator for MT4 and MT5 that indicates the distance of an asset from the GP. The GP is the price of the underlying asset's true value, obtained by estimation. The GP is like a magnet; it attracts the asset's price with a high probability and within the same trading day. Therefore, SPREADEX indicates which assets are currently furthest from the GP in real time. This provides the trader with a point of view on which assets to focus on and look for any price reversal signals to obt
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Hedge Trading Monitor
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
Hedge Trading Monitor is my indicator that instantly monitors the difference or ratio between two assets useful for hedge trading. How to use it + Download the indicator + Apply the indicator on an open chart + You can change the assets using the settings. Distribution + It is distributed only on MQL5.vom + Free license (FREE) - Contact me privately on MQL5.com: send me a message
FREE
Risk Manager Utility mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Utilities
This is a RISK MANAGER utility for MetaTrader. To activate it, after downloading it, you must enable all autotrading controls on MetaTrader, as with EXPERT ADVISORS. The user must enter control settings as indicated in the indicator properties, which initially have default data. RISK MANAGER will perform checks and display pop-up alerts when certain behaviors exceed the user-entered settings. It's free; use it, try it, develop it, or contribute ideas. It's just a utility; the programmer assumes
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Spreadex per TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
SPREADEX is an indicator for MT4 and MT5 that indicates the distance of an asset from the GP. The GP is the price of the true value of the underlying asset, obtained by estimation. The GP is like a magnet; it attracts the asset's price with a high probability and within the same trading day. Therefore, SPREADEX indicates which assets are currently furthest from the GP in real time. This provides traders with a point of view on which assets to focus on and look for price reversal signals to obtai
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Hedge Trading King
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
Hedge Trading Monitor is my indicator that instantly monitors the difference or ratio between two assets useful for hedge trading. How to use it + Download the indicator + Apply the indicator on an open chart + You can change the assets using the settings. Distribution + It is distributed only on MQL5.vom + Free license (FREE) - Contact me privately on MQL5.com: send me a message
FREE
Risk Mananger Utility
Stefano Frisetti
Utilities
This is a RISK MANAGER utility for MetaTrader. To activate it, after downloading it, you must enable all autotrading controls on MetaTrader, as with EXPERT ADVISORS. The user must enter control settings as indicated in the indicator properties, which initially have default data. RISK MANAGER will perform checks and display pop-up alerts when certain behaviors exceed the user-entered settings. It's free; use it, try it, develop it, or contribute ideas. It's just a utility; the programmer assumes
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Chaos Indicator
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
DESCRIPTION The CHAOS INDICATOR has been developed to be used for the TRADING STRATEGY OF CHAOS, as described in the book. The book is in italian language only and can be obtained only on my website indicated below. DATAS COLLECTED AND SHOWN ON GRAPHS The CHAOS INDICATOR apply easily to any graph and any asset, and it is a TRADING FACILITATOR, as it identify immediately the following items on any graph: - The GP (= RIGHT PRICE) i.e. the price to which the asset should be attracted within 24 ho
Risk Controller mgr
Stefano Frisetti
Utilities
RISK CONTROL MANAGER Now You can have the same control over risk management as big trading rooms, institutional investors and hedge funds. Managing risk is a fundamental operation for your brokerage.  Choose your maximum desired risk exposure in percentage to Your account, set it on the RISK CONTROL MANAGER, the EA will check and make sure that You'll never exceed that. When You ignore the trading risk, and you leave your operations open, that potentially could lead to catastrophic trade expos
Chaos Algo Trading EA
Stefano Frisetti
3.67 (3)
Experts
DESCRIPTION With the CHAOS ALGO TRADING EA, You dont need anymore to guess prices direction, You can profit when prices move either in mark up or in mark down from the moment You activate the EA in Your trading account. The ALGO TRADING EA was created to fully automate the TRADING STRATEGY OF CHAOS, leaving the single TRADE OPEN and TRADE CLOSE to the EA, and keeping for the TRADER only the decision when to activate it or close it. The EA is best used in loops; so if USER activate it, and then
Trendalgo AI MT4
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
TRENDALGO is an EA that uses ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE to trade 100% automatically and as the name says it is a TREND FOLLOWING EA, it works well on ASSETs that are TRENDING. AI is used to identify the moment in which volumes, volatility and momentum explode, according to a proprietary equation created by me which takes these values ​​into consideration as objective data and never uses any indicator. TRENDALGO opens a new TRADE and follows it by continuously adjusting STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT, f
Tradex no slippage
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Utilities
attenzione: in prevendita e' proposto a 97 USD mentre da sabato 7 giugno 2025 passera' a 197 usd o 287 usd senza altre notifiche. TRADEX AI Imagine being able to avoid the cost of slippage on every TRADE! It is an unavoidable cost that is applied to almost every trade executed at market prices. The term “slippage”, literally “slippage”, describes the difference between the order price and the execution price of a trade, on average it is 1 pip or 10 basis points but sometimes it is higher. TRAD
Scipio Ea
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE OF SCAM: SCIPIO EA is distributed only by MQL5.com SCIPIO AI is my Automatic trading BOT created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, it automates 100% of the TRADING activity, entry, management, stop loss, day after day the TRADER does not have to do anything. This EA opens only 1 TRADE at a time and immediately sets the STOP LOSS very close, it does not use grid or martingale, one trade at a time so it avoids large DRAW DONW. It uses artificial intelligence to
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Scipio Velox Quant
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
*Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed exclusively via MQL5.com* + BACKTEST: We recommend running it on GOLD with these settings: Timeframe: M15 or M30 / SL = 160 / TRAIL = 240 / the rest = 0 or OFF. This is not a mass-market bot but a professional-grade tool; distribution is strictly limited to 100 copies, and the price is subject to increase without notice. SCIPIO VELOX is an advanced quantitative trading bot developed for 100% automated operation on MT4 and MT5 platforms. No manual
Tradex No Slippage MT5
Stefano Frisetti
Utilities
attenzione: in prevendita e' proposto a 97 USD mentre da sabato 7 giugno 2025 passera' a 197 usd o 287 usd senza altre notifiche. TRADEX AI Imagine being able to avoid the cost of slippage on every TRADE! It is an unavoidable cost that is applied to almost every trade executed at market prices. The term “slippage”, literally “slippage”, describes the difference between the order price and the execution price of a trade, on average it is 1 pip or 10 basis points but sometimes it is higher. TRA
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI is my Automatic trading BOT created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, it automates 100% of the TRADING activity, entry, management, stop loss, day after day the TRADER does not have to do anything. This EA opens only 1 TRADE at a time and immediately sets the STOP LOSS very close, it does not use grid or martingale, one trade at a time so it avoids large DRAW DONW. It uses artificial intelligence to identify the best moment to open the TRADE (LONG + SHORT)
Scipio Bot Gold mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed only on MQL5.com This is not a commercial BOT, but it is professional, distribution is limited to 100 copies in total and the price may increase without notice. The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER has to enter + opens only 1 trade at a time + always use close and fixed STOP LOSS + adapt SL and TP to the volatility of the day + SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without
Scipio Velox Quant mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
*Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed exclusively via MQL5.com* + BACKTEST: We recommend running it on GOLD with these settings: Timeframe: M15 or M30 / SL = 160 / TRAIL = 240 / the rest = 0 or OFF. This is not a mass-market bot but a professional-grade tool; distribution is strictly limited to 100 copies, and the price is subject to increase without notice. SCIPIO VELOX is an advanced quantitative trading bot developed for 100% automated operation on MT4 and MT5 platforms. No manual
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