Indicator MA ATR channel

5
I present the well-known Moving Average indicator connected to the ATR indicator.

This indicator is presented as a channel, where the upper and lower lines are equidistant from the main line by the value of the ATR indicator.

The indicator is easy to use. The basic settings of the moving average have been saved, plus the settings for the ATR have been added.

Moving Average Parameters:

MA period
Shift
MA Method

Moving Average Parameters:

ATR TF - from which timeframe the values are taken
ATR period - for what period

The indicator is freely available.
Reviews 1
Irusel
794
Irusel 2025.05.15 16:28 
 

очень хорошо

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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I present the well-known Moving Average indicator. This indicator is presented as a channel, where the upper and lower lines are equidistant from the main line by a percentage set by the user. The indicator is easy to use. The basic settings of the moving average have been saved and a percentage parameter (Channel%) has been added. Basic parameters: Channel% - shows how much we want to deviate from the main line. The indicator is freely available.
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IndFlatDetector
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I present to you the IndFlatDetector indicator. It belongs to the level indicators and shows the Trading Levels. This indicator combines the simplicity of intuitive settings and the accuracy of drawing levels. Up count - the number of candlesticks up to determine the upper range Down count - the number of candlesticks down to determine the lower range Borders on the body or shadow - calculate the range by shadows or by body Change the borders or not - change the boundaries of the original
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Irusel
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Irusel 2025.05.15 16:28 
 

очень хорошо

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