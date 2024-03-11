Indicator MA ATR channel
- Indicators
-
Alexey SmirnovAlexey Smirnov
- Version: 1.0
I present the well-known Moving Average indicator connected to the ATR indicator.
This indicator is presented as a channel, where the upper and lower lines are equidistant from the main line by the value of the ATR indicator.
The indicator is easy to use. The basic settings of the moving average have been saved, plus the settings for the ATR have been added.
Moving Average Parameters:
MA period
Shift
MA Method
Moving Average Parameters:
ATR TF - from which timeframe the values are taken
ATR period - for what period
The indicator is freely available.
очень хорошо