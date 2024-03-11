Indicator MA ATR channel

I present the well-known Moving Average indicator connected to the ATR indicator.





This indicator is presented as a channel, where the upper and lower lines are equidistant from the main line by the value of the ATR indicator.





The indicator is easy to use. The basic settings of the moving average have been saved, plus the settings for the ATR have been added.





Moving Average Parameters:





MA period

Shift

MA Method





Moving Average Parameters:





ATR TF - from which timeframe the values are taken

ATR period - for what period





The indicator is freely available.