SuperTrendNew

4.83

This Supertrend strategy will allow you to enter a long or short from a supertrend trend change. Both ATR period and ATR multiplier are adjustable. If you check off "Change ATR Calculation Method" it will base the calculation off the SMA and give you slightly different results, which may work better depending on the asset. Be sure to enter slippage and commission into the properties to give you realistic results.

Reviews
alf2016
249
alf2016 2023.11.17 16:32 
 

Super Indikator gut anzuwenden

Detleff Böhmer
3061
Detleff Böhmer 2022.05.12 17:24 
 

Sehr gute Arbeit, ich liebe diesen Indikator.

Tuvshinjargal Borjigon Ganbold
161
Tuvshinjargal Borjigon Ganbold 2022.03.03 16:28 
 

Cool Indicator, it is working perfect. 1000%

Adonis Monday Nwammah
255
Adonis Monday Nwammah 2025.01.07 12:09 
 

I have used this indicator for some months now. I must say it is superb. I had other Supertrend Indicators but I had to delete them and use only this one. I will like to have the EA based on this Indicator (with Stop Loss and TP. Let it open only one trade per time i.e. close a trade when a reverse signal appears).

alf2016
249
alf2016 2023.11.17 
 

Super Indikator gut anzuwenden

katuushig
39
katuushig 2022.10.26 
 

IZHDash
24
IZHDash 2022.08.08 
 

If it would allow to change CCI levels and calculation method also with some kind of alarm I would even pay for this. Not bad but can be much better

Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
7695
Reply from developer Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur 2022.08.27
I try develop notification or alarm notification next time. Thank you and Good luck your trade.
bdbatmunkh
14
bdbatmunkh 2022.07.26 
 

Arturo Rivera
137
Arturo Rivera 2022.06.09 
 

Detleff Böhmer
3061
Detleff Böhmer 2022.05.12 
 

Sehr gute Arbeit, ich liebe diesen Indikator.

Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
7695
Reply from developer Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur 2022.08.27
Thank you and Good luck your trade
Tuvshinjargal Borjigon Ganbold
161
Tuvshinjargal Borjigon Ganbold 2022.03.03 
 

Cool Indicator, it is working perfect. 1000%

Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
7695
Reply from developer Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur 2022.03.14
Thank you and Good luck your trade.
Firman23Noor
14
Firman23Noor 2022.02.23 
 

This Super Trend Indicator is Superb..!!! very helpful tool, so far it's working well. Thank You so much !!!

Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
7695
Reply from developer Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur 2022.02.27
Thank you and Good luck your trade.
