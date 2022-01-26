SuperTrendNew

This Supertrend strategy will allow you to enter a long or short from a supertrend trend change. Both ATR period and ATR multiplier are adjustable. If you check off "Change ATR Calculation Method" it will base the calculation off the SMA and give you slightly different results, which may work better depending on the asset. Be sure to enter slippage and commission into the properties to give you realistic results.

