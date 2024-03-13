I present to you the IndFlatDetector indicator.





It belongs to the level indicators and shows the Trading Levels.

This indicator combines the simplicity of intuitive settings and the accuracy of drawing levels.





Up count - the number of candlesticks up to determine the upper range





Down count - the number of candlesticks down to determine the lower range





Borders on the body or shadow - calculate the range by shadows or by body





Change the borders or not - change the boundaries of the original range or not





Fill color - color





Line color - color





Building history bars - the number on the history (0 is the whole story)