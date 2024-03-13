IndFlatDetector
- Indicators
-
Alexey SmirnovAlexey Smirnov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
I present to you the IndFlatDetector indicator.
It belongs to the level indicators and shows the Trading Levels.
This indicator combines the simplicity of intuitive settings and the accuracy of drawing levels.
Up count - the number of candlesticks up to determine the upper range
Down count - the number of candlesticks down to determine the lower range
Borders on the body or shadow - calculate the range by shadows or by body
Change the borders or not - change the boundaries of the original range or not
Fill color - color
Line color - color
Building history bars - the number on the history (0 is the whole story)