VIDYA Enhanced

The VIDYA-ENHANCED indicator (Variable Index Dynamic Average) is a technical analysis tool used to identify trends and sideways movements.

It dynamically adjusts its sensitivity based on market volatility, using the Chande Momentum Oscillator as a volatility index. This feature allows VIDYA-ENHANCED to be more agile during periods of significant price movements, while remaining more stable during less volatile phases. 

Features:

- Select the price from 12 options - 5 more than the Metatrader standard!
- Select the VIDYA and EMA periods.
- Change the color, type and width of the VIDYA line.
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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