VIDYA Enhanced
- Indicators
-
David Ben SvaiterI've been an MQL5 developer for years, creating customized solutions for companies and investors. I have over 40 years in Information Security, as well as being a developer of .NET (VB and C#), MS-SQL, SQLite and ASMx32 and x64 solutions.
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 5
The VIDYA-ENHANCED indicator (Variable Index Dynamic Average) is a technical analysis tool used to identify trends and sideways movements.
It dynamically adjusts its sensitivity based on market volatility, using the Chande Momentum Oscillator as a volatility index. This feature allows VIDYA-ENHANCED to be more agile during periods of significant price movements, while remaining more stable during less volatile phases.
Features:
- Select the price from 12 options - 5 more than the Metatrader standard!
- Select the VIDYA and EMA periods.
- Change the color, type and width of the VIDYA line.