Slow AMA

Compared to simple or exponential moving averages, slow adaptive trend lines might offer a more nuanced view of the trend by adjusting their sensitivity based on market conditions. However, their slow nature might also mean they are late in signaling reversals when market conditions change rapidly - and that is the difference between them and our SlowAMA.

SlowAMA was designed to be a better long-term trend indicator than EMA and other Moving Averages. It uses our JurMA calculations, reducing the lag and noise and improving the smoothness. 

Depending on the length of the long-term goals, users can change the PERIOD ON ANALYSIS, SMOOTHNESS, and PHASE, and a good strategy can be focused on one or many SlowAMA lines. 

The PERIOD helps you to define how many candles will be the "base" for all other calculations, and SMOOTHNESS acts on how the average should be calculated. But beyond SIMPLE and EXPONENTIAL ways, the SlowAMA smoothness algorithm is much more sophisticated to avoid the characteristic lag found in other traditional adaptive moving average algorithms. 

In addition to both parameters, SlowAMA offers a PHASE feature parameter to adjust this indicator's behavior, particularly in terms of the "quality of the transitional process". It refers to how the SlowAMA adapts when there are shifts in market trends or volatility and, used with SMOOTHNESS, is excellent for balancing between responsiveness (quick reaction to price changes) and filtering out noise.

Here's a breakdown of what the PHASE parameter influences:
  1. Higher PHASE setting (100): it makes the SlowAMA more responsive to recent price changes, reducing lag and allowing it to follow the price movements closely. This setting helps identify trends and reversals more quickly.
  2. Lower PHASE setting (-100): it makes SlowAMA less responsive to recent price changes but more stable and less prone to noise and false signals. This setting is beneficial for filtering out market noise and identifying longer-term trends.

Additionally, SlowAMA provides a diverse range of pricing options for computations that augment the standard price calculations inherent in the MetaTrader platform:
  • Metatrader default (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted prices);
  • Mean Open-Close: (Open+Close)/2;
  • Mean All Prices: (Open+Close+High+Low)/4;
  • Trend-Based: High for Bull candles, Low for Bear candles, Close otherwise;
  • Trend-Based Mean: (High+Close)/2 for Bull candles, (Low+Close)/2 for Bear candles, Close otherwise;
  • Mean Trend-Based All Prices Weightet: Trend-based sophisticated formula with all prices.

Characteristics:
  • Non-Repaint Slow Adaptive Moving Average, optimizing the identification of consistent trends.
  • PHASE, SMOOTHNESS, and PERIOD parameters for total customization for any Asset and timeframe.
  • Faster average calculation than iMA() and other Metatrader's Technical Indicators.
  • 12 different price calculations (7 Metatrader Default + 5 custom calculations).
  • It allows you to change its line's style, color, and width freely.
  • It can be used with any ASSET and TIMEFRAME.
  • Accepts its incorporation into "Expert-Advisor" via iCUSTOM call.
  • Reports data buffers in the Data Window.


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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
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Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
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David Ben Svaiter
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Keltner-Enhanced improves the accuracy and readability of Keltner Channels with many options for adjusting them and more five price calculations beyond the META default. The Keltner-E indicator is a banded indicator similar to Bollinger Bands and Moving Average Envelopes. They consist of an upper envelope above a midline and a lower envelope below the midline.  The main occurrences to look out for when using Keltner Channels are breakouts above the Upper Envelope or below the Lower Envelope.
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How many times have you looked for a PIVOT that works on a specific candle every day? Many traders like to estimate the direction of the day's trend based on a specific time each day, such as 30 minutes after the market opens, or at 12 noon, and so on. This indicator allows you to specify a certain time (hour and minute) and plots a pivot from that time to the next day at the same time. It shows five lines based on that specific candle/hour: median, maximum, minimum, support and resistance.
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Jurik Advanced MA
David Ben Svaiter
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The Jurik Advanced MA (JurMA) is a non-repaint technical indicator developed over the original JMA concepted by Mark Jurik.  It is designed to reduce lag present in traditional moving averages, improve smoothness, and reduce noise. JurMA adapts to market volatility and can be fine-tuned by the user for sensitivity, making it useful for identifying trends and reversals in financial markets. This adaptability and efficiency make it popular among traders and analysts. In the wide context of othe
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David Ben Svaiter
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TrendOnClose is a sophisticated indicator designed for Binary market investors, focusing on statistical analysis of trends and counter-trends within specific candle cycles. Each cycle is defined by the candle CLOSE price, establishing the trend direction (UP/DOWN - BULL/BEAR) for subsequent statistical analysis until the start of the next cycle. The statistical analysis operates with two configurations: ⦁ Statistical Goal as SUBSEQUENT CANDLE: The algorithm focuses on the subsequent candle withi
Enhanced Heiken Ashi Indicator
David Ben Svaiter
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HAshi-E is an enhanced way to analyze Heiken-Ashi signals. Briefing: Heiken-Ashi is particularly valued for its ability to filter out short-term volatility, making it a preferred tool for identifying and following trends, helps in decision-making regarding entry and exit points, and assists in distinguishing between false signals and genuine trend reversals. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Heiken-Ashi candles are calculated using average values of previous bars, creating a smoother, mo
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Designed by Welles Wilder for daily commodity charts, the ADXW is now used in various markets by technical traders to assess the strength of a trend or even a trend for short- or long-term trades. The ADXW uses a positive (DI+) and negative (DI-) directional indicator in addition to its trend line (ADX). According to Wilder, a trend has strength when the ADX signal is above 25; the trend is weak (or the price has no trend) when the ADX is below 20. The absence of a trend does not mean that th
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David Ben Svaiter
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On-Balance Volume (OBV) is a technical indicator that relates volume and price to identify price movements. The basic idea behind OBV is that changes in volume generally precede price changes. The indicator accumulates volumes for periods when the price closes higher and subtracts volumes for periods when the price closes lower. This results in a value used to identify the direction of the asset's trend. The interpretation of the OBV is simple: a rising OBV suggests that buyers are willing to
ParbMA The Most Intuitive Parabolic SAR
David Ben Svaiter
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In the realm of technical analysis, ParbMA emerges as a highly intuitive tool for examining the Parabolic SAR trend . This innovative approach leverages a customizable line, distinguished by its versatility in color, shape, and width options. Such flexibility enhances visual analysis and significantly aids in strategizing and decision-making. The ParbMA (Parabolic Moving Average) is a custom technical indicator that combines the concepts of J. Welles Wilder's Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) a
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David Ben Svaiter
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HAshi-E is an enhanced way to analyze Heiken-Ashi signals. Briefing: Heiken-Ashi is particularly valued for its ability to filter out short-term volatility, making it a preferred tool for identifying and following trends, helps in decision-making regarding entry and exit points, and assists in distinguishing between false signals and genuine trend reversals. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Heiken-Ashi candles are calculated using average values of previous bars, creating a smoother, mo
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David Ben Svaiter
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VIDYA Enhanced
David Ben Svaiter
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The VIDYA-ENHANCED indicator (Variable Index Dynamic Average) is a technical analysis tool used to identify trends and sideways movements. It dynamically adjusts its sensitivity based on market volatility, using the Chande Momentum Oscillator as a volatility index. This feature allows VIDYA-ENHANCED to be more agile during periods of significant price movements, while remaining more stable during less volatile phases.  Features: - Select the price from 12 options - 5 more than the Metatrader
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