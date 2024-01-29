Enhanced Heiken Ashi Window Version

HAshi-E is an enhanced way to analyze Heiken-Ashi signals.





Briefing:





Heiken-Ashi is particularly valued for its ability to filter out short-term volatility, making it a preferred tool for identifying and following trends, helps in decision-making regarding entry and exit points, and assists in distinguishing between false signals and genuine trend reversals. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Heiken-Ashi candles are calculated using average values of previous bars, creating a smoother, more easily interpretable visual representation.





Its main benefit is also why most people don't read it as they should . Since the Heiken-Ashi candles contain information about the averages and are usually placed in front of the asset candles, it's normal to see people confused by the colors and shapes and generally taking entries or exits at an inappropriate or late time.





Due to this, we created HAshi-E, an enhanced view for the traditional Heiken-Ashi indicator!





Features of HAshi-E (Separate Window version):

Different Views of the Same Data : HAshi-E can plot not only the traditional Heiken-Ashi candles, but also Lines, Histogram, and Bars.

: HAshi-E can plot not only the traditional Heiken-Ashi candles, but also Lines, Histogram, and Bars. Custom colors in a Heat Map mode : HAshi-E does not rely on only two colors but FOUR to provide a kind of heat map, making it easy for users to detect the trend's strength.

: HAshi-E does not rely on only two colors but FOUR to provide a kind of heat map, making it easy for users to detect the trend's strength. No more overshadowed candles : Most people claim that Heiken-Ashi candles are difficult to interpret and overshadow the original candles. With our Hashi-E (Separate Window version), you can get Heat-Map colored candles in a separate Window for easier viewing.

: Most people claim that Heiken-Ashi candles are difficult to interpret and overshadow the original candles. With our Hashi-E (Separate Window version), you can get Heat-Map colored candles in a separate Window for easier viewing. Easy Integration with Expert Advisors (EAs): HAshi-E extends into the domain of Expert Advisors, offering a distinct advantage for automated trading strategies supported by traditional Heiken-Ashi indicators, that is, the inclusion of the main Heiken fields (body and wicks), as well our color field that simplifies the implementation of the strategy that hinges on-trend color changes. This seamless and efficient integration enhances EAs' capabilities in trend analysis.

OBS: if you prefer HASHI-E in the CHART window, you will find it here in the Market.



