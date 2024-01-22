Jurik Advanced MA

The Jurik Advanced MA (JurMA) is a non-repaint technical indicator developed over the original JMA concepted by Mark Jurik. 

It is designed to reduce lag present in traditional moving averages, improve smoothness, and reduce noise. JurMA adapts to market volatility and can be fine-tuned by the user for sensitivity, making it useful for identifying trends and reversals in financial markets. This adaptability and efficiency make it popular among traders and analysts.

In the wide context of other technical indicators, "sensitivity" refers to how quickly the indicator responds to changes in price data. It's not about the count of candles, but rather how the indicator interprets price movements over a given period (more or less responsiveness). JurMA offers the PHASE feature parameter to adjust this indicator's behavior, particularly in terms of "the quality of the transitional process". It is important to understand, that PHASE is not related to the "smoothness" of a line, but a direct way to interact with the Jarik's formula in the average calculation (good for filtering noise).

Additionally, JurMA provides a diverse range of pricing options for computations that augment the standard price calculations inherent in the MetaTrader platform:

⦁ Default prices (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted);

⦁ Mean Open-Close (O+C/2);

⦁ Mean All Prices (O+C+H+L /4);

⦁ Trend-Based (High for Bull candle, Low for Bear candle, Close otherwise);

⦁ Trend-Based Mean: (H+C/2) for Bull candle, (L+C/2) for Bear candle, Close otherwise.;

⦁ Mean Trend-Based All Prices Weighted.

Features

⦁ Non-Repaint Adaptive Jurik's Moving Average, optimizing the identification of consistent trends.

⦁ PHASE and PERIOD parameters for total customization for any Asset and timeframe.

⦁ Faster average calculation than iMA() and other Metatrader's Technical Indicators

⦁ 12 different price calculations (7 Metatrader Default + 5 custom calculations).

⦁ Allows you free changing the style, color, and width of its line.

⦁ It can be used with any ASSET and TIMEFRAME.

⦁ Accepts its incorporation into "Expert-Advisor" via iCUSTOM call.
Recommended products
TDI Pro Quantum
Natchapol Kananai
Indicators
TDI Pro Quantum — Where Legend Meets Multi-Dimensional Analysis The first time Trader's Dynamic Index has been upgraded to think in multiple dimensions simultaneously. If you're already a TDI fan, you know it's one of the most powerful indicators in the game — direction, momentum, market strength, and sentiment in a single panel. But for today's markets, TDI alone isn't enough. TDI Pro Quantum elevates TDI to the next level by seamlessly fusing four analytical disciplines that professional trad
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
SMC Liquidity Core
Fateh Lal Jeengar
Experts
SMC Liquidity Core MT5 Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 SMC Liquidity Core MT5 is a professional fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . The EA has been carefully developed to identify Liquidity Sweeps , validate Change of Character (CHoCH) , and execute trades only after market structure confirms a potential reversal. Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators,
The Hunter FX
Xokomil Cox Elias
Experts
The Hunter FX is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed over several years. It analyzes the market in every microsecond to find patterns that humans cannot see. It analyzes every microstructure of the market to find opportunities in the Forex market, the most liquid market in the world. The EA was developed specifically for the EURUSD pair on the 15-minute timeframe, where it demonstrated the best results. It was programmed to analyze the markets from July 2015 to 2026, and has been profitable for ov
Opening Range Breakout EA MT5
Josef Vobejda
5 (1)
Experts
Opening Range Breakout EA is a focused trading robot that automates one of the most effective intraday strategies: trading the session breakout. It operates by observing the market during its initial, quiet phase to establish the opening range. Once that range is defined, the EA is ready to enter a trade the moment price action confirms a breakout, helping you ride the volatility that follows. Advanced Version The Trading Idea The core of this strategy is simple: many of the day's biggest move
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Nexus Trading Pro IA
Ednaldo Caetano Da Silva Francisca
Experts
NEXUS TRADING PRO IA - Sistema Profissional de Trading com IA Versão 4.71 | Compatível com TODOS os Ativos e Corretoras MT5 O QUE VOCÊ ESTÁ COMPRANDO Este NÃO é só um robô. É um sistema completo 3 em 1: 1. ROBÔ INTELIGENTE → Negocie automaticamente com IA 2. PAINEL OPERACIONAL → 26 botões para manual de negociação profissional 3. PAINEL DE INFORMAÇÕES → Monitoramento em tempo real de mais de 25 métricas RESULTADO: Você pode operar 100% automatizado, 100% manual OU combinando os do
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Neuro Quant US30
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Experts
NEURON US30 NEURON US30 is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the US30 / Dow Jones index , combining multi-timeframe market analysis, momentum filters and systematic risk management in a fully automated trading environment. The EA was designed around the characteristics of US30, an instrument known for strong intraday movements, volatility expansion and directional momentum. Its trading logic evaluates market conditions across multiple timeframes before allowing an entry. Tradi
TPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Hakeem Golden Guard
Abdul Hakeem 'amur Salim Aamir Al Hajri
Experts
Hakeem Golden Guard Protect Profits. Cut Losses. Let Winners Run. ---  Professional Advanced Trade Management System Take full control of your trades with institutional-grade trade protection logic. Hakeem Golden Guard is designed for serious traders who demand: • Precision • Discipline • Capital Protection • Intelligent Profit Management Built and refined through extensive testing on both LIVE and DEMO accounts. ---  What Makes It Different This is NOT a basic trailing stop EA. Hakeem
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
MultiGainRS
Marco Antonio Silva De Jesus
Experts
Dear   Investor , We   are excited to introduce you to the "Day Trader   Professional - MultiGainRS , " a   state -of -the -art   Expert   Advisor   (EA ) specifically   designed to   operate   on   the   US 10 0_SP OT   (NASDAQ ) . This   automated   trading   system   is   the   result   of   years   of   research   and   development , incorporating   the   most   advanced   techniques   in   technical analysis   and   risk   management . Why   Choose   the   Day Trader   Professional ? Optim
GoldGridMVP
Steven Wong Sing Seng
Experts
Gold Grid MVP is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for trend pullback trading with optional grid scaling and basket profit management. It combines higher-timeframe trend context with lower-timeframe entry timing, then manages multiple legs as one basket. Features H1 trend filter with M15 pullback entries Fixed-lot style grid scaling (configurable layers) Basket take-profit and optional basket loss exit Risk profiles: conservative, standard, aggressive Daily and total drawdown guards Optional news, s
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.21 (24)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Gold liquidity Reaper Pro Hedge Fund Edition
Gabriel Alejandro Sanchez Lledo
Experts
FULL DESCRIPTION Warlock Gold Liquidity Reaper Pro v4 — HEDGE FUND EDITION is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe . Built on the same principles used by professional trend-following funds, it combines a four-timeframe trend alignment system with ICT/SMC price action confluences to produce consistent, directional equity growth. THE CORE PHILOSOPHY — NEVER TRADE AGAINST THE TREND Most Gold EAs lose because they take ICT setups on M15 while
PatternSum Pro
Ahmed Bakr
Indicators
A clean price-structure indicator that delivers direct Buy & Sell signals without relying on traditional technical indicators. A different way to read the market — through its structure, not its indicators. This indicator is built on a structured price-pattern model that analyzes the sequential behavior of highs and lows over a defined lookback period. Instead of reacting to price using lagging indicators, it evaluates how the market is actually moving internally . By measuring the directional c
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge
Adam Shareef Mohamed
Experts
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge Professional automated trading solution designed for structured execution and controlled risk management in the Gold market. Built for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency. Key Features Fully automated trading One trade at a time (controlled exposure) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Break-Even protection Profit lock with buffer Step-based trailing management Spread protection system Works on any broker Trade Management The E
FREE
Nine9 Gold Sniper Neural Network AI
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
Nine9 Gold Sniper Neural Network AI represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade algorithmic trading, specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Combining the precision of a pre-optimized 4D Neural Network Probability Matrix with the robust mechanics of an Envelopes Trend-Grid Reversion engine , this EA acts as an absolute market monolith designed to secure maximum dollar profits while executing strict capital protection algorithms. Core Algorithmic Pillars Neur
SMC Alpha Engine
Chinthala Baji
Indicators
SMC Alpha Engine SMC Alpha Engine is a Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Liquidity Sweeps, and market structure changes directly on the chart. The indicator focuses on displaying the most recent valid Order Block together with automatically calculated TP and SL levels for simplified chart analysis. Main Features Automatic Order Block detection Buy and Sell zone visualization Automatic TP and SL calculation Fair Value Gap (FVG) det
Tma Poc Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
POC + TMA SCALPER GOLD - Expert Advisor Professional DESCRIPTION: Automated trading system designed specifically for XAU/USD, combining Point of Control (POC) with Triangular Moving Average (TMA) to identify high-volume and trending zones. It uses advanced risk management with dynamic trailing stops and an intelligent grid system. TECHNICA
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Experts
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Robo davi I
Lucas Silvino Da Silva
Experts
Robô Davi I by Êxodo Capital is a professional system for traders created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) at B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses bias algorithms. After identifying the trend, the position is opened and the robot conducts the trade through a trailing stop that will be driven by the 13-period average. Maximum GAIN of 2200 pts. Main features Our setup has the option to use martingale, the EA has the option to customize. Presentation in the grap
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
Indicators
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available A single entry taken without higher timeframe context can cost more than this entire toolkit. That is the exact problem CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal was built to remove. On August 26, 2026, the price adjusts from $129 to $149 . The $20 difference after that date will never be as expensive as one blind trade, but there is no reason you should pay it. Secure the complete structure
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
South African Sniper Indicator
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
More from author
Keltner Enhanced
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
Keltner-Enhanced improves the accuracy and readability of Keltner Channels with many options for adjusting them and more five price calculations beyond the META default. The Keltner-E indicator is a banded indicator similar to Bollinger Bands and Moving Average Envelopes. They consist of an upper envelope above a midline and a lower envelope below the midline.  The main occurrences to look out for when using Keltner Channels are breakouts above the Upper Envelope or below the Lower Envelope.
FREE
Pivot on Candle of the Day
David Ben Svaiter
5 (1)
Indicators
How many times have you looked for a PIVOT that works on a specific candle every day? Many traders like to estimate the direction of the day's trend based on a specific time each day, such as 30 minutes after the market opens, or at 12 noon, and so on. This indicator allows you to specify a certain time (hour and minute) and plots a pivot from that time to the next day at the same time. It shows five lines based on that specific candle/hour: median, maximum, minimum, support and resistance.
FREE
Trend On Close
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
TrendOnClose is a sophisticated indicator designed for Binary market investors, focusing on statistical analysis of trends and counter-trends within specific candle cycles. Each cycle is defined by the candle CLOSE price, establishing the trend direction (UP/DOWN - BULL/BEAR) for subsequent statistical analysis until the start of the next cycle. The statistical analysis operates with two configurations: ⦁ Statistical Goal as SUBSEQUENT CANDLE: The algorithm focuses on the subsequent candle withi
Enhanced Heiken Ashi Indicator
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
HAshi-E is an enhanced way to analyze Heiken-Ashi signals. Briefing: Heiken-Ashi is particularly valued for its ability to filter out short-term volatility, making it a preferred tool for identifying and following trends, helps in decision-making regarding entry and exit points, and assists in distinguishing between false signals and genuine trend reversals. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Heiken-Ashi candles are calculated using average values of previous bars, creating a smoother, mo
The Enhanced ADXW
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
Designed by Welles Wilder for daily commodity charts, the ADXW is now used in various markets by technical traders to assess the strength of a trend or even a trend for short- or long-term trades. The ADXW uses a positive (DI+) and negative (DI-) directional indicator in addition to its trend line (ADX). According to Wilder, a trend has strength when the ADX signal is above 25; the trend is weak (or the price has no trend) when the ADX is below 20. The absence of a trend does not mean that th
OnBalance Indicator with MA lines
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
On-Balance Volume (OBV) is a technical indicator that relates volume and price to identify price movements. The basic idea behind OBV is that changes in volume generally precede price changes. The indicator accumulates volumes for periods when the price closes higher and subtracts volumes for periods when the price closes lower. This results in a value used to identify the direction of the asset's trend. The interpretation of the OBV is simple: a rising OBV suggests that buyers are willing to
ParbMA The Most Intuitive Parabolic SAR
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
In the realm of technical analysis, ParbMA emerges as a highly intuitive tool for examining the Parabolic SAR trend . This innovative approach leverages a customizable line, distinguished by its versatility in color, shape, and width options. Such flexibility enhances visual analysis and significantly aids in strategizing and decision-making. The ParbMA (Parabolic Moving Average) is a custom technical indicator that combines the concepts of J. Welles Wilder's Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) a
Slow AMA
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
Compared to simple or exponential moving averages, slow adaptive trend lines might offer a more nuanced view of the trend by adjusting their sensitivity based on market conditions. However, their slow nature might also mean they are late in signaling reversals when market conditions change rapidly - and that is the difference between them and our SlowAMA . SlowAMA was designed to be a better long-term trend indicator than EMA and other Moving Averages. It uses our JurMA calculations, reducing
Enhanced Heiken Ashi Window Version
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
HAshi-E is an enhanced way to analyze Heiken-Ashi signals. Briefing: Heiken-Ashi is particularly valued for its ability to filter out short-term volatility, making it a preferred tool for identifying and following trends, helps in decision-making regarding entry and exit points, and assists in distinguishing between false signals and genuine trend reversals. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Heiken-Ashi candles are calculated using average values of previous bars, creating a smoother, mo
Pivot on Day Range
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
How many times have you looked for a PIVOT that works on a specific timeframe every day? Many traders like to estimate the direction of the day's trend based on a specific time interval every day, such as from 2 hours before the NYSE opens to 1 hour after, or from the NYSE opens to 30 minutes after. This indicator allows you to specify a certain time interval (hour and minute) and plots a pivot from that interval to the next day in the same time interval. It shows five lines based on this: me
VIDYA Enhanced
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
The VIDYA-ENHANCED indicator (Variable Index Dynamic Average) is a technical analysis tool used to identify trends and sideways movements. It dynamically adjusts its sensitivity based on market volatility, using the Chande Momentum Oscillator as a volatility index. This feature allows VIDYA-ENHANCED to be more agile during periods of significant price movements, while remaining more stable during less volatile phases.  Features: - Select the price from 12 options - 5 more than the Metatrader
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review