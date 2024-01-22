The Jurik Advanced MA (JurMA) is a non-repaint technical indicator developed over the original JMA concepted by Mark Jurik.





It is designed to reduce lag present in traditional moving averages, improve smoothness, and reduce noise. JurMA adapts to market volatility and can be fine-tuned by the user for sensitivity, making it useful for identifying trends and reversals in financial markets. This adaptability and efficiency make it popular among traders and analysts.





In the wide context of other technical indicators, "sensitivity" refers to how quickly the indicator responds to changes in price data. It's not about the count of candles, but rather how the indicator interprets price movements over a given period (more or less responsiveness). JurMA offers the PHASE feature parameter to adjust this indicator's behavior, particularly in terms of "the quality of the transitional process". It is important to understand, that PHASE is not related to the "smoothness" of a line, but a direct way to interact with the Jarik's formula in the average calculation (good for filtering noise). Additionally, JurMA provides a diverse range of pricing options for computations that augment the standard price calculations inherent in the MetaTrader platform: ⦁ Default prices (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted); ⦁ Mean Open-Close (O+C/2); ⦁ Mean All Prices (O+C+H+L /4); ⦁ Trend-Based (High for Bull candle, Low for Bear candle, Close otherwise); ⦁ Trend-Based Mean: (H+C/2) for Bull candle, (L+C/2) for Bear candle, Close otherwise.; ⦁ Mean Trend-Based All Prices Weighted.