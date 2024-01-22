Jurik Advanced MA
- Indicators
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David Ben SvaiterI've been an MQL5 developer for years, creating customized solutions for companies and investors. I have over 40 years in Information Security, as well as being a developer of .NET (VB and C#), MS-SQL, SQLite and ASMx32 and x64 solutions.
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 24 January 2024
- Activations: 5
In the wide context of other technical indicators, "sensitivity" refers to how quickly the indicator responds to changes in price data. It's not about the count of candles, but rather how the indicator interprets price movements over a given period (more or less responsiveness). JurMA offers the PHASE feature parameter to adjust this indicator's behavior, particularly in terms of "the quality of the transitional process". It is important to understand, that PHASE is not related to the "smoothness" of a line, but a direct way to interact with the Jarik's formula in the average calculation (good for filtering noise).
Additionally, JurMA provides a diverse range of pricing options for computations that augment the standard price calculations inherent in the MetaTrader platform:
⦁ Default prices (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted);
⦁ Mean Open-Close (O+C/2);
⦁ Mean All Prices (O+C+H+L /4);
⦁ Trend-Based (High for Bull candle, Low for Bear candle, Close otherwise);
⦁ Trend-Based Mean: (H+C/2) for Bull candle, (L+C/2) for Bear candle, Close otherwise.;
⦁ Mean Trend-Based All Prices Weighted.