Candle Timer and Spread MT5

5
The Candle_Timer_and_Spread indicator shows on one chart the time until the end of the candle and the percentage of price change along with the spread for the selected symbols.


The timer for the time until the end of the candle on the current timeframe and the price change as a percentage relative to the opening price of the day is located by default in the upper right corner of the chart.

The panel shows the spread and percentage change of the current price relative to the opening of the day for the selected symbols. The panel is located by default in the upper left corner.


Input settings:

Candle_Time_Lable_Settings - settings for the type of timer for the time until the end of the candle and changes in the price of the current symbol.
Font_Size - font size.
X_offset - shift along the abscissa axis.
Y_offset - shift along the ordinate axis.
Text_color - font color.
Multi_Symbol_Settings - settings of the multi-symbol panel.
Symbols_to_work - manually enter the symbols that the panel will display, separated by commas. Can be any number of characters. Only symbols added to Market_Watch are displayed.
Show_spread_tab - whether to show the spread column.
Show_daily_change_tab - whether or not to show the column with the change in the current price relative to the opening price of the day.
Colorful_percent_tab - colorize price changes or not in different colors.
Multi_Symbol_Graphics_Settings - visual settings of the multi-currency panel for easy display on screens with any resolution.
Cell_Width_Panel - cell width.
Cell_High_Panel - cell height.
Font_Size - font size.
X_offset_Panel - offset along the x-axis.
Y_offset_Panel - offset along the ordinate axis.
Up_color_Percent - font color when the value is above zero.
Down_color_Percent - font color when the value is below zero.
Color_Panel_Text - font color.
UI_Light_Background - setting the color of each odd row of the panel.
UI_Dark_Background - setting the color of each even line of the panel.
UI_Borders - setting the color of borders between cells.


Introducing my other products:

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MT4 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120099

MT5 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120100


Reviews 1
RIBEIRO56
14
RIBEIRO56 2025.12.06 20:11 
 

gostei excelente produto

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Indicators
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Indicators
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision & Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and increa
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RIBEIRO56 2025.12.06 20:11 
 

gostei excelente produto

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