Candle Timer and Spread MT4

4

The Candle_Timer_and_Spread indicator shows on one chart the time until the end of the candle and the percentage of price change along with the spread for the selected symbols.

The timer for the time until the end of the candle on the current timeframe and the price change as a percentage relative to the opening price of the day is located by default in the upper right corner of the chart.

The panel shows the spread and percentage change of the current price relative to the opening of the day for the selected symbols. The panel is located by default in the upper left corner.

Input settings:

Candle_Time_Lable_Settings - settings for the type of timer for the time until the end of the candle and changes in the price of the current symbol.
Font_Size - font size.
X_offset - shift along the abscissa axis.
Y_offset - shift along the ordinate axis.
Text_color - font color.
Multi_Symbol_Settings - settings of the multi-symbol panel.
Symbols_to_work - manually enter the symbols that the panel will display, separated by commas. Can be any number of characters. Only symbols added to Market_Watch are displayed.
Show_spread_tab - whether to show the spread column.
Show_daily_change_tab - whether or not to show the column with the change in the current price relative to the opening price of the day.
Colorful_percent_tab - colorize price changes or not in different colors.
Multi_Symbol_Graphics_Settings - visual settings of the multi-currency panel for easy display on screens with any resolution.
Cell_Width_Panel - cell width.
Cell_High_Panel - cell height.
Font_Size - font size.
X_offset_Panel - offset along the x-axis.
Y_offset_Panel - offset along the ordinate axis.
Up_color_Percent - font color when the value is above zero.
Down_color_Percent - font color when the value is below zero.
Color_Panel_Text - font color.
UI_Light_Background - setting the color of each odd row of the panel.
UI_Dark_Background - setting the color of each even line of the panel.
UI_Borders - setting the color of borders between cells.


Introducing my other products:

1. Advisor Recovery Manager Pro is a system designed to recover losses on an account.

MT4 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108935

MT5 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108936

Advisor features:
  • restores drawdowns from unprofitable positions;
  • can operate when a specified drawdown is reached;
  • uses partial closures;
  • opens averaging orders to restore unprofitable positions;
  • works with losses from other advisors or manually placed orders;
  • works according to the trend. Custom indicator for moving averages as a gift to every buyer!
  • can work both with one order and with a grid of unprofitable orders!
  • works on the current symbol;
  • automatic adjustment according to a given degree of risk.

2. Trade Manager Assistant - provides a comprehensive suite of tools accessible from an intuitive, on-chart panel.

MT4 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120099

MT5 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120100



Reviews 1
Flavio Pro
22
Flavio Pro 2024.08.30 15:09 
 

Indicador recomendado para melhorar o tempo de entrada na operação. Acredito que para mim, funciona bem, pois tenho mais segurança. Sim, é interessante manter sempre no gráfico. Show!

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Flavio Pro
22
Flavio Pro 2024.08.30 15:09 
 

Indicador recomendado para melhorar o tempo de entrada na operação. Acredito que para mim, funciona bem, pois tenho mais segurança. Sim, é interessante manter sempre no gráfico. Show!

Ianina Nadirova
7145
Reply from developer Ianina Nadirova 2024.08.31 06:51
Obrigado pelo seu feedback!
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