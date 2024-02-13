Candle Timer and Spread MT4
- Indicators
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Ianina Nadirova⭐RECOVERY MANAGER Pro⭐
A system for recovering drawdowns
💎 MT4 Version ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108935
- Version: 1.0
The Candle_Timer_and_Spread indicator shows on one chart the time until the end of the candle and the percentage of price change along with the spread for the selected symbols.
The timer for the time until the end of the candle on the current timeframe and the price change as a percentage relative to the opening price of the day is located by default in the upper right corner of the chart.
Input settings:
1. Advisor Recovery Manager Pro is a system designed to recover losses on an account.
MT4 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108935
MT5 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108936
- restores drawdowns from unprofitable positions;
- can operate when a specified drawdown is reached;
- uses partial closures;
- opens averaging orders to restore unprofitable positions;
- works with losses from other advisors or manually placed orders;
- works according to the trend. Custom indicator for moving averages as a gift to every buyer!
- can work both with one order and with a grid of unprofitable orders!
- works on the current symbol;
- automatic adjustment according to a given degree of risk.
2. Trade Manager Assistant - provides a comprehensive suite of tools accessible from an intuitive, on-chart panel.
MT4 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120099
MT5 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120100
Indicador recomendado para melhorar o tempo de entrada na operação. Acredito que para mim, funciona bem, pois tenho mais segurança. Sim, é interessante manter sempre no gráfico. Show!