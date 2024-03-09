ARC Ichimoku

5

Combination of Ichimoku and Super Trend indicators.

1. ARC (Average Range times Constant)

The concept of ARC or Volatility System was introduced by Welles Wilder Jr. in his 1978 book, New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems. It has since been adapted and modified into the popular Super Trend indicator.
The fundamental idea behind ARC is simple: to identify support and resistance levels, you multiply a constant with the Average True Range (ATR). Then, you either subtract or add the resulting value to the last extremum point on the price chart.
The key difference between Wilder’s original ARC and the new Super Trend indicator lies in their treatment of support levels:
In the Super Trend, any support level lower than the previous day’s support level is ignored. Similarly, during a downtrend, any support level higher than the previous support level is disregarded.
Consequently, during an uptrend, only higher support levels are displayed on the chart, and during a downtrend, only lower support levels are shown.But as you can see there isn't any major difference in their calculations, so I prefer to save the original name of the indicator, i.e. ARC, which better describes the nature of this technical indicator.

2. ARC Ichimoku

ARC Ichimoku is a variation of the classic Ichimoku indicator, but instead of using chart Max/Min values over fixed periods (e.g., 9, 26, 52), it employs the ARC with adjustable factors (constants) for the same periods:

  • Tenkensen: This line represents an ARC (Super Trend) calculated using an adjustable factor based on a 9-period ATR.
  • Kijunsen: Similar to Tenkensen, Kijunsen is also an ARC (Super Trend) calculated using an adjustable factor, but based on a 26-period ATR.
  • Span A: Span A is the average of Tenkensen and Kijunsen, shifted forward by 26 candles.
  • Span B: Span B is another ARC (Super Trend) calculated using an adjustable factor based on a 52-period ATR. It is then shifted forward by 26 periods.
  • Chikou: Chikou represents the close price shifted backward by 26 candles.

3. Signals

You can use the classic Ichimoku signals for making trading decisions. These include:

  • Tenkan-Kijun Cross: When Tenkensen crosses above/below Kijunsen, it signals a potential bullish/bearish trend.
  • Price-Kijun Cross: This signal occurs when the price crosses above or below the Kijunsen line.
  • Kumo Breakout: A breakout above or below the Kumo (cloud) indicates a potential trend reversal.
  • Kumo color change: When the cloud color changes from red to green, or vice versa, it signals a potential trend reversal.
  • Chikou Span Confirmation: When the Chikou (lagging span) crosses above or below the price, it confirms the prevailing trend direction.

If you’re interested in exploring more signals, consider checking out the description of my other indicator in the market: Ichimoku Signals Pro. It provides additional information on these signals and their strength.

Additionally, if you’d like to visualize these signals directly on your chart and receive live notifications on your Mobile App and MT5 terminal, you can order the ARC Ichimoku Signals indicator from the market.

Feel free to share any feedback or suggestions, and I’ll be ready to adjust or correct any part of this code based on your comments and reviews.

related topics:

Ichimoku, Tenkensen, Kijunsen, Senkou Span, Chikou Span, ATR, ARC, Volatility System, Super Trend, trend trading, support and resistance



Reviews 2
Gurhan Yuce
22
Gurhan Yuce 2025.11.27 04:38 
 

Successful

2ndOffice Limited
619
Idowu Olatunde Hythe 2024.08.18 00:58 
 

good

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
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Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
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5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
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Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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MACD Classic Smoothed
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Classic MACD It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram . The Histogram has 4 colors , showing its movement direction as simple as possible. The smoothing factor in the input helps to eliminate noisy signals. Besides different price types (hlc, hlcc, ohlc, ...), there is an option to use volume data as the source for MACD calculations (which is better to be used by real volume not unreliable tick volume). While the original MACD indicator uses Exponential Moving Average, this indicator provide
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Full implementation of Directional Movement System for trading, originally developed by Welles Wilder, with modifications to improve profitability, to reduce the number of unfavorable signals, and with Stop Loss lines. No re-paint Features Buy/sell signals displayed on the chart Stop levels visually indicated on the chart Profit-taking points presented in the indicator window Exit points for unfavorable positions presented in the indicator window Signal confirmation through high/low swing cros
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High Low Swing
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Ichimoku Signals Pro
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Features All Ichimoku Signals (Selectable) : Display all reliable signals generated by the Ichimoku indicator. You can choose which signals to view based on your preferences. Filter by Signal Strength : Sort signals by their strength—whether they are weak, neutral, or strong. Live Notifications : Receive real-time notifications for Ichimoku signals. Transparent Cloud : Visualize the Ichimoku cloud in a transparent manner. Available Signals Tenkensen-Kijunsen Cross Price-Kijunsen Cross Price-C
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Combination of Ichimoku and Super Trend indicators, with Signals and live notifications on Mobile App and Meta Trader Terminal. Features: Display five reliable signals of ARC Ichimoku Filter signals by their strength level (strong, neutral, weak) Send live notifications on Mobile App and Meta Trader terminal S ignals remain consistent without repainting Applicable across all time-frames Suitable for all markets Notifications format: "ARC Ichimoku | XAUUSD | BUY at 1849.79 | Tenken-Kijun cross |
Total Volume Profile
Shahabeddin Baset
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Includes almost all the concepts related to Volume Profile: POC , Value Area , Developing POC , Anchored VWAP , Volume Delta ; since the “Total” in its name. It is fast in its calculations and simple to work with. Features: 1.    Selectable calculation timeframe to find most traded levels. 2.    Capable of calculating Volume Profile based on tick data 3.    Adjustable histogram bars by their count. 4.    Adjustable histogram bars by their height (price range). 5.    Showing Value Area (VA
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Gurhan Yuce
22
Gurhan Yuce 2025.11.27 04:38 
 

Successful

2ndOffice Limited
619
Idowu Olatunde Hythe 2024.08.18 00:58 
 

good

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