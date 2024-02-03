OBV macd

5

OBV MACD

Calculating MACD based on OBV data

Features

  • 3 outputs: MACD & Signal & Histogram
  • 4 Colored Histogram
  • Smoothing factor
  • show/hide option for MACD & Signal lines

Description

Among the few indicators developed for working with volume data, OBV (On Balance Volume) is the simplest yet most informative one. Its logic is straightforward: when the closing price is above the previous close, today's volume is added to the previous OBV; conversely, when the closing price is below the previous close, today's volume is subtracted from the previous OBV.

Thus, OBV moves in the direction of price, while the magnitude of its movement is determined by the volume. This combination of price and volume data makes OBV a valuable tool.
 
Given that OBV incorporates both price and volume data, it is sensible to use its output instead of price when calculating indicators like MACD.

OBV MACD employs the same calculations as MACD, with the distinction that its input data for calculation is not the price (close, HLC, HLCC, etc.) but the output of the OBV indicator. It inherits the benefits of the MACD indicator while incorporating volume data, providing additional insights that make it more advantageous.

If it was useful for you, please don't forget to leave a comment or write a review. If you see any bugs in the indicator, I will be appreciated if you let me know about it.

Reviews 8
cham
924
cham 2026.04.30 13:05 
 

По-моему , индикатор точнее обычного MACD

RadianceO
15
RadianceO 2025.11.14 14:09 
 

Excelente

Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.10.10 16:56 
 

Каждый индикатор подходит под те задачи, для решения которых он и создавался. Нормальный индикатор. Спасибо!

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Classic MACD It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram . The Histogram has 4 colors , showing its movement direction as simple as possible. The smoothing factor in the input helps to eliminate noisy signals. Besides different price types (hlc, hlcc, ohlc, ...), there is an option to use volume data as the source for MACD calculations (which is better to be used by real volume not unreliable tick volume). While the original MACD indicator uses Exponential Moving Average, this indicator provide
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Full implementation of Directional Movement System for trading, originally developed by Welles Wilder, with modifications to improve profitability, to reduce the number of unfavorable signals, and with Stop Loss lines. No re-paint Features Buy/sell signals displayed on the chart Stop levels visually indicated on the chart Profit-taking points presented in the indicator window Exit points for unfavorable positions presented in the indicator window Signal confirmation through high/low swing cros
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This is Wilder's ADX with cloud presentation of DI+ & DI- lines. Features 4 standard lines of the ADX indicator: DI+, DI-, ADX, ADXR cloud presentation of DI+/DI- lines with transparent colors applicable to all time-frames and all markets What Is ADX J. Welles Wilder Jr., the developer of well-known indicators such as RSI, ATR, and Parabolic SAR, believed that the Directional Movement System, which is partially implemented in ADX indicator, was his most satisfying achievement. In his 1978 book,
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Features All Ichimoku Signals (Selectable) : Display all reliable signals generated by the Ichimoku indicator. You can choose which signals to view based on your preferences. Filter by Signal Strength : Sort signals by their strength—whether they are weak, neutral, or strong. Live Notifications : Receive real-time notifications for Ichimoku signals. Transparent Cloud : Visualize the Ichimoku cloud in a transparent manner. Available Signals Tenkensen-Kijunsen Cross Price-Kijunsen Cross Price-C
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Shahabeddin Baset
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Combination of Ichimoku and Super Trend indicators, with Signals and live notifications on Mobile App and Meta Trader Terminal. Features: Display five reliable signals of ARC Ichimoku Filter signals by their strength level (strong, neutral, weak) Send live notifications on Mobile App and Meta Trader terminal S ignals remain consistent without repainting Applicable across all time-frames Suitable for all markets Notifications format: "ARC Ichimoku | XAUUSD | BUY at 1849.79 | Tenken-Kijun cross |
Total Volume Profile
Shahabeddin Baset
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Includes almost all the concepts related to Volume Profile: POC , Value Area , Developing POC , Anchored VWAP , Volume Delta ; since the “Total” in its name. It is fast in its calculations and simple to work with. Features: 1.    Selectable calculation timeframe to find most traded levels. 2.    Capable of calculating Volume Profile based on tick data 3.    Adjustable histogram bars by their count. 4.    Adjustable histogram bars by their height (price range). 5.    Showing Value Area (VA
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Rania H
221
Rania H 2026.05.15 17:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

cham
924
cham 2026.04.30 13:05 
 

По-моему , индикатор точнее обычного MACD

RadianceO
15
RadianceO 2025.11.14 14:09 
 

Excelente

Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.10.10 16:56 
 

Каждый индикатор подходит под те задачи, для решения которых он и создавался. Нормальный индикатор. Спасибо!

Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke
470
Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke 2025.07.16 13:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

43064715
55
43064715 2025.01.24 18:45 
 

Parabéns o indicador funciona em qualquer tempo gráfico.

Peter Maggen
4425
Peter Maggen 2024.09.20 18:39 
 

This is a superb indicator. Combining MACD & volume is very unique and powerful. Congratulations. It's very accurate and helps a lot.

Shahabeddin Baset
34177
Reply from developer Shahabeddin Baset 2024.09.20 21:59
Thank you for your encouraging feedback
Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2024.02.29 08:39 
 

Ein sehr hilfreicher und genauer Indikator.

Shahabeddin Baset
34177
Reply from developer Shahabeddin Baset 2024.02.29 12:23
Danke schon
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