MACD Classic Smoothed

Why Most RSI Divergence Indicators Are Either Delayed or Repainting If you have tested enough divergence indicators, you ’ ve probably seen one of these two problems: Either the divergence appears very late, or the divergence suddenly disappears. This is not because an indicator is “ poorly coded ” . It comes from a fundamental trade-off in how divergence itself is calculated. If you want divergence signals to appear immediately, you usually have to accept repainting. If you want absolu

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