FIBO Price Calculator

FIBO Price Calculator Brief Description

1. Automated Fibonacci Retracement Drawing

This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci Retracement lines on the MT4 chart, assisting traders in quickly identifying potential support and resistance levels.

2. Customizable Fibonacci Sequence

Users can customize the Fibonacci sequence values, and the indicator automatically converts them into corresponding price levels based on the current market price.

3. Adjustable Indicator Window Position

The indicator window can be placed in any of the four corners of the chart, providing users with flexibility to arrange the layout according to their preferences and trading habits.

Prodotti consigliati
Fibonacci Retracements Pro
Savia Forex Software Solutions
Indicatori
Fibonacci Retracements Pro The Fibonacci Retracements Pro is a powerful yet easy to use indicator. It automatically plots all the important Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for you. FRP is dynamic powerful and seamlessly adjusts to whatever timeframe you are analyzing. Fibonacci Retracement Pro is optimized for ALL timeframes and ALL Currency pairs, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency pairs. Trade with improved confidence and maximize your success rate. Benefits Dynamic and Power
Auto AndrewFork
Noor Ghani Rahman
1 (1)
Indicatori
Auto Pitchfork Indicator The indicator calculate the Pitch fork for the previous Day (Selectable) with multiple Support and Resistance lines from the Median price which acts as Magnet for the Price that if price touch the above warning (1) or below warning (1) lines and not cross up or down then there is maximum possibilities that it will return to the Median Line, and thus maintain the Price Action in Cyclic Pattern to the Market Move. You are able to select how many warning lines you want to k
Fibo Level Management Tools
Chen Yau Weng
Utilità
This indicator is a great utilities tools for Fibonacci Trader that draw their chart manually. This indicator do not draw any Fibonacci Retracement or Fibonacci Expansion. It is a utilities tool for modifying the Fibonacci level for Fibonacci object manually drawn on the chart. Just draw using the Fibonacci Retracement or other Fibonacci tool in MT4 as per normal. The select the Fibonacci you have just drawn. Make sure you have only 1 object selected. Then open up this Fibonacci Level Management
Fibonacci Wave Bands
Luc Michael Botes
Indicatori
Fibonacci Wave Bands Indicator The Fibonacci Wave Bands indicator utilizes Fibonacci ratios to create dynamic bands around a central moving average. These bands are derived from key Fibonacci ratios (typically 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%) and adapt to market volatility, offering insights into potential support and resistance zones. Key Features: Fibonacci Levels: The indicator plots multiple bands above and below a central moving average based on Fibonacci ratios. Dynamic Support and Resistance: Bands ser
Semi automatic trading and tester
Zhen Yu Zheng
5 (1)
Utilità
This trading system requires the user to manually add Fibonacci, trend lines, horizontal lines, channel to perform semi-automatic or manual trading. The trading system can also be used in the tester. Trading panel provides: spread information margin information free marging Information The swap information to order for lots (requires your dealer support)
PriceAction Patterns
Vitaly Tarnovsky
Utilità
Данная утилита (эксперт который сам не открывает ордера) ищет на графике паттерны Price Action : DBLHC и DBHLC Рельсы CPR Пин-бар HR PPR TBH и TBL OB где каждый паттерн имеет гибкие настройки того, как он должен выглядеть по Вашему мнению. К примеру, возьмём пин-бар, который имеет так называемый нос а также левый и правый глаз. Так вот в настройках Вы можете указать минимальную длину этого самого носа, максимальный размер самого тела и хвоста, и минимальный размер левого глаза, по отношению
Fibo pending EA
Thanat Thitithammaphong
Utilità
"Fibo Pending EA is an Expert Advisor that places pending limit orders based on Fibonacci levels. You can configure it to enter orders according to specific Fibonacci levels. For any level that you don't want to use, simply set its value to zero (0). Once the EA has placed all pending orders, please remove the Fibonacci object from the chart. The various 'Close' buttons on the chart will trigger a pop-up confirmation before closing orders. If you don't want these confirmation alerts, you can dis
Fibonacci Arman EA4
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Abiroid Waddah Scanner
Abir Pathak
Indicatori
Features: Waddah Trend, Explosion Increase/Decrease Trend Percentage with Threshold DeadZone Trend Direction Aligned Checks Highlight and Alerts Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Currency Check out the blog post for more info: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758020 With customizable threshold, you can identify best trading opportunities in volume-based trading. Use Trend Height (x times Explosion): Trend height in relation to the explosion signal Trend Percent: Compares the trend height to the maximu
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Indicatori
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
YK Fibo Pivot Indicator
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Indicatori
YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: Trade Smarter with Fibonacci Pivot Points The YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the precision of Fibonacci retracements with the insights of Pivot Points. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, this indicator empowers you to spot profitable opportunities in the market with ease. Why Choose YK-Fibo Pivot? Pinpoint Support & Resistance: By calculating Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices, y
Fibo Retracement
Igor Semyonov
Utilità
Description  Fibo Retracement  is an indicator that automatically plots  Fibonacci  levels in the main chart based on Close prices , which distinguishes it from the Fibo Levels indicator that plots levels based on High/Low prices. Thus, using both indicators provides the trader with the opportunity of determining support and resistance zones by Fibonacci! The levels are calculated and plotted over a certain interval using the number of bars specified by the user. The user can display Fibonacci l
Draw Horizontal Ray
JUAN LUIS CIENFUEGOS RUIZ
5 (1)
Utilità
Sometimes we want to draw a horizontal ray from any given price based on a candlestick, and this tool solves that with just 1 key! In order to draw an horizontal ray you just need to drag and drop the indicator over any chart you want and then: 1) Click over ANY candle and then 2) Hit any of the following keys: O - It will draw an horizontal ray right at the OPEN price of the clicked candle H - It will draw an horizontal ray right at the HIGH price of the clicked candle L - It will draw an horiz
Five Minutes Strategy
Igor Semyonov
Utilità
The   Five Minutes Strategy   EA is designed for trading binary options. EURUSD on the five-minute period is strongly recommended. Trading is performed by the opening prices based on the signals of the   Five Minutes   indicator. It requires at least 100 bars in history to operate. Input Parameters Initial Deposit - initial deposit. Lot Value - lot size. Lot Type - lot type: Fixed - fixed. Variable - variable. Last Lot Value - last lot value (used in cases when the EA is reattached) Day lot typ
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicatori
Il Cattura Tendenza (The Trend Catcher): La strategia Trend Catcher con indicatore di allerta è uno strumento di analisi tecnica versatile che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una strategia dinamica Trend Catcher che si adatta alle condizioni di mercato, offrendo una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle proprie preferenze e tolleranza al risc
FREE
Leo Fibonacci
Dmitriy Zaytsev
Indicatori
The indicator is designed for determining Fibonacci levels. Does not repaint/redraw The blue level shows the zero Fibonacci value (it is also the Pivot level) Red levels show calculated Fibonacci levels (used as a rollback or reversal point) Automatic period detection (periods can be entered manually) Adjustable display calculation method. Settings BarsHistory - the number of bars to be used to display the indicator. Method - method of calculation. AutoPeriod - automated period calculation (true
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
Modelli armonici ,scanner e trader Modelli inclusi: Modello ABCD Modello Gartley Modello pipistrello Modello cifrato 3Modello di guida Motivo cigno nero Motivo cigno bianco Motivo Quasimodo o Motivo Over Under Modello alternativo del pipistrello Motivo a farfalla Modello di granchio profondo Modello di granchio Modello di squalo Modello FiveO Modello testa e spalle Modello triangolo ascendente Uno due tre modello E 8 modelli personalizzati Voenix è uno scanner di pattern armonici multi timefram
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Advanced Trade Simulator
Marton Papp
5 (5)
Utilità
Advanced Trade Simulator It is an indicator you can attach to any chart and then buy and sell the given symbol virtually. No actual trading takes place.  You can attach it to multiple charts. Then you can buy multiple symbols. A more detailed description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750336 Features: - buy and sell immediately on the given time frame - market , limit and stop orders - generalized OCO, more than 2 orders can cancel each other. - OSO, one sends another.. - set lot ba
Profit on fibonacci
Matus German
Indicatori
mql5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44815 Simple indicator to calculate profit on fibonacci retracement levels with fixed lot size, or calculate lot size on fibonacci levels with fixed profit. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Works similar as default fibonacci retracement line study in Metatrader. Inputs Fixed - select what value will be fix, lot or profit Fixed value - value that will be fix on all levels Levels - levels for which to ca
Fibonacci Calculator
Jalitha K Johny
Indicatori
Fibonacci calculator is used with Elliot Waves, it can generate remarkable results. A trader could use these levels or ratios to find high probability trades with very small stop loss. You may also use these ratios to find Elliott Waves extensions and to book profit near those levels. For Elliot Wave experts, Fibonacci calculator is a highly useful tool that can assist them in calculating Fibonacci extension and retracement levels for the market price. The indicator proves itself as a useful one
CandleStick Scanner for MT4
Mounir Cheikh
Utilità
The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a   lite version   of  CandleStick Factory for MT4   . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75628 How it works Yo
FREE
Market Session Separator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
Market Session Separator - Professional Trading Sessions Visualizer Transform Your Trading with Clear Session Boundaries! The Market Session Separator is your ultimate trading companion for visualizing the crucial Asian, London, and New York trading sessions directly on your charts. Never miss important market transitions again! KEY FEATURES Ultra-clear session visualization with customizable vertical lines and colored background zones Real-time session status panel showing which markets are cur
Smart Limit Order
Rio Purwanggono
Utilità
Better Risk Management. Smart Limit Order will replace your limit order with the correct lot size. Input Variables : Risk  — The risk calculation function calculates the volume for the limit order based on entry price & stop loss price. T he percentage amount that will be. lost if hit by a stop loss Reward1  — Risk Reward Ratio 1; Reward2   — Risk Reward Ratio 2, set value to 0 if not used; Reward3   —  Risk Reward Ratio 3, set value to 0 if not used; Reward4 — Risk Reward Ratio 4, set value to
FiboFanSemiauto
Aleksandr Butkov
Utilità
Advisor-assistant for those who like trading on Fibonacci levels. Automatically finds manually plotted Fibonacci Lines on the chart, and opens an order when the levels are broken. The Expert Advisor has 4 customizable levels and the ability to turn them off as unnecessary. Parameters:   Lot - order volume (lot);   Requote - price slippage;   Magic - individual number for all EA orders, works only with own orders;   Name Fibo - set initial name of Fibonacci lines;       Level parameters are ide
FREE
Advanced Automatic Fibonacci Retracements
Ridha Benabdallah
Indicatori
Fibonacci retracements can be used to draw support lines, identify resistance levels, place stop-loss orders and set target prices. The Advanced Automatic Fibonacci retracements draws automatically all the levels. You have a lot of options to choose. For exemple you can use the tracements of another time frame (MTF) in the current chart, you can also choose between the closest level or less close to draw the retracements. You can also add 2 levels of your choice. You can add levels extensions o
Pivot Trend
Harun Celik
5 (2)
Indicatori
Pivot trend indicator is a trend indicator that uses standard pivot calculation and some indicators. The purpose of the indicator is to calculate the possible trends using the pivot point. And to give the user an idea about trend direction. You can use this display as a trend indicator. Or with other indicators suitable for your strategy. Features The green bar represents the upward trend. The red bar represents the downward trend. The blue pivot point represents the upward trend. The yellow pi
Fibo Levels Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Utilità
Description  Fibo Levels is a color multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator that automatically plots  Fibonacci levels on a candlestick chart in a separate window below the chart of the main financial instrument. It can be used with any broker, regardless of the name of a financial instrument used because the symbol name must be entered manually as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or invalid name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message saying that the specified f
Auto Fibo mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO" - un ottimo strumento ausiliario per il trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibonacci e le linee di tendenza locali (in rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading a griglia di zona. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attual
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilità
Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilità
Partial Closure EA MT4 ti consente di chiudere parzialmente qualsiasi operazione sul tuo conto, manualmente tramite una percentuale scelta della dimensione del lotto e/o per numero di ticket, oppure automaticamente a percentuali specifiche dei livelli di TP/SL, chiudendo una percentuale della dimensione iniziale del lotto su un massimo di 10 livelli di take profit e 10 di stop loss. Può gestire tutte o alcune delle operazioni nel tuo conto specificando o escludendo determinati numeri magici, co
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilità
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilità
Exp-Averager   è progettato per calcolare la media delle operazioni che hanno ricevuto un certo prelievo aprendo operazioni di media. Il consulente ha la capacità di aprire nuove posizioni in tendenza o contro la tendenza attuale. Include anche una funzione intelligente di trailing stop che si applica a una serie di posizioni. Il consulente può aumentare o diminuire la dimensione del lotto delle posizioni. Questa è una strategia ampiamente utilizzata per riportare le posizioni in perdita al pre
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione