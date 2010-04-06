FIBO Price Calculator

1. Automated Fibonacci Retracement Drawing

This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci Retracement lines on the MT4 chart, assisting traders in quickly identifying potential support and resistance levels.

2. Customizable Fibonacci Sequence

Users can customize the Fibonacci sequence values, and the indicator automatically converts them into corresponding price levels based on the current market price.

3. Adjustable Indicator Window Position

The indicator window can be placed in any of the four corners of the chart, providing users with flexibility to arrange the layout according to their preferences and trading habits.