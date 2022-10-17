Trend Tracer EA

4.42
The Trend Trader EA can identify and trade market trends. Due to the nature of the strategy it will perform better in trendy market conditions and might struggle with sideways markets. It includes various trade management options to make adjustments whenever the market requires it. If you like the program then please consider leaving a 5 star rating and a short comment :)
Reviews 96
Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2026.05.27 01:43 
 

Honestly one of the better EAs I’ve tested recently. With proper settings and risk management, it’s been generating steady gains daily. Thanks to the developer for creating such a solid system.

goodluck768
31
goodluck768 2026.04.12 13:28 
 

Top EA!!!!! Thank you.

Nirmal N
20
Nirmal N 2026.04.08 04:26 
 

Thank you

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Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2026.05.27 01:43 
 

Honestly one of the better EAs I’ve tested recently. With proper settings and risk management, it’s been generating steady gains daily. Thanks to the developer for creating such a solid system.

goodluck768
31
goodluck768 2026.04.12 13:28 
 

Top EA!!!!! Thank you.

Nirmal N
20
Nirmal N 2026.04.08 04:26 
 

Thank you

Mark daniel
18
Mark daniel 2026.04.06 15:17 
 

Good Indicator. Hope it will be good on live.

Tatayeck
14
Tatayeck 2026.02.11 00:49 
 

Great Work. Thank you...

Jan Paul Divina Dela Cruz
232
Jan Paul Divina Dela Cruz 2025.12.27 09:32 
 

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belaidaymen444
24
belaidaymen444 2025.08.14 22:09 
 

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Clementino
133
Clementino 2025.07.25 07:57 
 

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Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 11:44 
 

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Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 19:10 
 

great work

[Deleted] 2025.05.16 01:12 
 

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[Deleted] 2025.04.27 02:25 
 

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fernandezsam
24
fernandezsam 2025.03.24 21:04 
 

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[Deleted] 2025.03.06 05:28 
 

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SRK2 Saini
90
SRK2 Saini 2025.02.05 16:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edmilson Felipe Prado Dos Santos
230
Edmilson Felipe Prado Dos Santos 2025.01.06 23:41 
 

perfeito muito obrigado

Hiddehris
14
Hiddehris 2024.12.19 15:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jimmy
52
Jimmy 2024.11.08 18:21 
 

I tested this strategy, and it feels like it has lower risk. However, I'm facing an issue: when a new signal comes in, the open trade doesn’t close. For example, a sell order is still open because it hasn’t reached its Take Profit (TP) level. Meanwhile, a new signal to buy appears, but the sell trade is still active and ends up hitting the Stop Loss. I will rate this more if it is gonna fix

eglantina behari
23
eglantina behari 2024.10.26 19:04 
 

fantastic

turuko
44
turuko 2024.10.14 12:02 
 

Thank you.

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