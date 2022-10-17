Trend Tracer EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.22
- Updated: 4 November 2022
Honestly one of the better EAs I’ve tested recently. With proper settings and risk management, it’s been generating steady gains daily. Thanks to the developer for creating such a solid system.
Top EA!!!!! Thank you.
Thank you
Good Indicator. Hope it will be good on live.
Great Work. Thank you...
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great work
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perfeito muito obrigado
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I tested this strategy, and it feels like it has lower risk. However, I'm facing an issue: when a new signal comes in, the open trade doesn’t close. For example, a sell order is still open because it hasn’t reached its Take Profit (TP) level. Meanwhile, a new signal to buy appears, but the sell trade is still active and ends up hitting the Stop Loss. I will rate this more if it is gonna fix
fantastic
Thank you.
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Honestly one of the better EAs I’ve tested recently. With proper settings and risk management, it’s been generating steady gains daily. Thanks to the developer for creating such a solid system.