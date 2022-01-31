PZ Order History MT5

1

See beyond the numbers: visualize your trade history for smarter decisions

General purpose indicator that displays the trade/order history of any live chart, very much alike the visual mode of the strategy tester. It allows you to examine the real trading history of any particular symbol for educative, improvement, reverse-engineering or diagnostic purposes. It can be used successfully with both the master and investor password.

Some key features are:
  • Directional analysis
  • Profit and loss labels for every trade
  • Customizable colors and sizes
  • Calculation of the profit factor
  • Breakdown of trading activity by weekday and hours of the day

    Input Parameters

    • Buy Arrow: Color of buy arrows
    • Sell Arrow: Color of sell arrows
    • Buy Arrow Size: Size of buy and sell arrows
    • Close Buy: Color of closing of buy orders
    • Close Sell: Color of closing of sell orders
    • Close Arrow Size: Size of close order arrows
    • Winning Trade Line: Color of lines displaying profitable trades
    • Losing Trade Line: Color of lines displaying losing trades
    • Buy Line Style: Style of long trade lines
    • Sell Line Style: Style of short trade lines
    • Buy Line Width: Size of the lines displaying long trades
    • Sell Line Width: Size of the lines displaying short trades
    • Winning Trade Label: Color of profitable trade labels
    • Losing Trade Label: Color of losing trade labels
    • Font Size: Font size for chart labels


    Author

    Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.



    Payman
    716
    Payman 2024.04.12 22:30 
     

    this garbage tool removes all drawings on the chart when you remove it from chart. such a dumb developer

    PZ TRADING SLU
    832524
    Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2024.07.31 19:02
    Hello Payman. I just updated the garbage. Thanks for letting me know.
    Reply to review