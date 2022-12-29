Trendline Trader EA

5

The Trendline Trader EA helps you to analyze and trade the markets with trendlines. You can place and modify lines easily with only few clicks. When you found a strong trend you can also activate the lines to open trades (or place orders) when reached by the price. The tool helps you to analyze multiple markets and still be able to trade trends without sitting in front of the charts all the time.

You can change the appearance of the lines. It might be a good idea to choose different colors or sizes for the different timeframes. This will help you to get a fast overview if you look at the charts.

Also: Feel free to suggest more functions for this EA. I cannot guarantee that I will implement everything but if some people request the same feature I will try to improve the EA over time.

Happy trading and good trades :)

Reviews 2
4xtrader2009
536
4xtrader2009 2025.12.24 17:58 
 

Excellent product. Works as describes and simple to use. Only tiny bug I found was when having 2 trendlines on the chart sometimes the EA would take the wrong trendline to trade. My understanding is only the selected trendline will execute but I might be wrong. None the less its exactly what I have been looking for.

illeo
150
illeo 2024.06.20 21:29 
 

Simpel und gut. Das Produkt tut was es soll. Wenn ich viel am Chart arbeite, kann es sein, dass es sich aufhängt und somit neu gestartet werden muss. Die Einstellungen bleiben jedoch erhalten, von daher alles ok. Verbesserungsvorschläge: Es wäre toll, wenn man noch einen Trail eingeben könnte. Es wäre toll, wenn man für neue Linien nicht immer von neuem die Liniendicke usw. eingeben müsste, diese also gespeichert werden würde.

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4xtrader2009
536
4xtrader2009 2025.12.24 17:58 
 

Excellent product. Works as describes and simple to use. Only tiny bug I found was when having 2 trendlines on the chart sometimes the EA would take the wrong trendline to trade. My understanding is only the selected trendline will execute but I might be wrong. None the less its exactly what I have been looking for.

illeo
150
illeo 2024.06.20 21:29 
 

Simpel und gut. Das Produkt tut was es soll. Wenn ich viel am Chart arbeite, kann es sein, dass es sich aufhängt und somit neu gestartet werden muss. Die Einstellungen bleiben jedoch erhalten, von daher alles ok. Verbesserungsvorschläge: Es wäre toll, wenn man noch einen Trail eingeben könnte. Es wäre toll, wenn man für neue Linien nicht immer von neuem die Liniendicke usw. eingeben müsste, diese also gespeichert werden würde.

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