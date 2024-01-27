Tiger Trade Pro MT5

4.83

Original price $269 —> 40% discount only $157


Tiger Trade Pro – Your key to real Forex trading across a wide range of currency pairs.

Tiger Trade Pro is a real and consistently profitable EA that uses the Scalp-Trend system and has a very favorable risk compared to other similar EAs. This EA offers both simple and advanced settings to match your trading style.

Tailored Settings: Whether you prefer simplicity or advanced controls, Tiger Trade Pro has you covered. Advanced options include:

  • Trailing Stop: Safeguard your gains.
  • Automatic Lots: Let the system size trades based on your account's net worth.
  • Equity Stop: Minimize losses by defining your equity range.
  • Time Trading: Execute trades at specific times.
  • Dynamic Step: Optimize profitability based on market conditions.

Adaptable to Market Conditions: Tiger Trade Pro seamlessly adapts to different market conditions, ensuring flexibility and resilience. Notably, it is insensitive to slippage and news.

Trust in Tiger Trade Pro for a confident and efficient trading experience. Elevate your success with a system designed for excellence.


Recommended setup :

  • Symbols : EURNZD and EURGBP, AUDCAD, USDCAD, NZDUSD(H1). USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY(M5).
  • Timeframe : H1 , M5 
  • Deposit : Minimum 200$ (recommended $500 and up).
  • Install : You only need to place the EA on the desired chart. No need to use setfile or change magic number. It should also be run separately on each chart.
  • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker (Roboforex, IC Markets, TickMill, FBS, XM.COM, LiteFinance).

NOTE : Feel free to send me a private message if you have any questions; I'm here to provide answers and assistance.

Selling only on MQL5 site.


Reviews 30
Thiago Rocha
29
Thiago Rocha 2025.08.26 11:45 
 

This EA is incredibly amazing, and I’m truly happy that I bought it. Before purchasing, I did not expect such outstanding trades with this EA, but now I can see that the real success with it continues. I highly recommend it. I’ve shared a screenshot of some of the trades made with this EA in the comments section, and you can check them out.

David Baker
37
David Baker 2025.08.20 03:46 
 

This EA is very good and excellent, with amazing results and trades. I strongly recommend every trader to add Tiger Trade Pro to their EA list and let it generate consistent daily profits. The results are outstanding, and I am very satisfied.

TranThiHoa
39
TranThiHoa 2025.08.15 15:02 
 

A truly effective and complete EA that delivers real profits. It doesn’t waste my time and is not sensitive to spreads, slippage, or news events. It trades almost any symbol, currency pair, or any asset with a chart related to trading, though currency pairs are the safest and most optimal options. The settings are very diverse, complete, and clear, so you won’t get confused. With just a simple setup and customization, it easily performs the tasks of much more expensive EAs. I noticed that the developer has been cautious in their approach, possibly to avoid overwhelming new users with small accounts, even though the EA has significant potential. Finally, I want to thank the developer for providing such a complete EA at such a fair price.

Recommended products
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
QuantumBorn
Morris Mukono Waithaka
Experts
QuantumBorn: Quantum Geometric Phase Classifier Advanced Probabilistic Trading System with Native ONNX Integration Transform your gold trading with a quantum-inspired probabilistic classifier that adapts to market regimes in real-time. QuantumBorn is a production-grade Expert Advisor built on cutting-edge quantum geometric phase theory, delivering institutional-level algorithmic trading capabilities directly within MetaTrader 5. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), this system models market
TX Trader Pro
Pipat Rungruang
Experts
TX Trader Pro — The Multi-Engine DCA Grid Expert Advisor TX Trader Pro is a multi-engine DCA grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on a trading platform refined since 2015. The EA combines 20 selectable signal engines with intelligent grid management and multi-layer risk controls. Production-Ready Profiles (4-year audited backtests) Three carefully tuned presets ship with the EA: XAUUSD H4 – Gold Momentum: +36.3% / Profit Factor 1.49 / Drawdown 13.3% / 412 trades GBPUSD H4 – Sterling Balan
Secura Gold Wave
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Experts
Secura Gold Wave EA v1.0 Institutional-Grade Pullback Trading System for Higher Timeframes Trade with the rhythm of the market using   Secura Gold Wave EA , a professional expert advisor built for patient, higher-timeframe traders. It systematically identifies high-probability pullback entries within a confirmed trend, using a multi-moving-average framework for precision. Core Strategy: Identifies price retracements to a dynamic moving average, waiting for a strong confirmation candle to signa
FREE
Apex Liquidity Hud
Husain Fareed Abbas Alasfoor
Experts
️ The Apex Gold Protocol Institutional-Grade Capital Allocation for Sovereign Assets The Pinnacle of Precious Metals Automation The Apex Gold Protocol represents the absolute zenith of algorithmic asset management, engineered exclusively for elite market participants who demand flawless execution in the global gold markets. Developed as a private, high-tier deployment, this bespoke system transcends traditional trading utilities to offer a sophisticated, institutional-grade capital compounder.
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
HFT Passing Prop EA MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
4.11 (9)
Experts
HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119512 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/
TrendPilot MT5 EA
Allan Mabele
Experts
TrendPilot MT5 – H1/M15 Alignment Scalping Engine TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle: Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree. The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently
XAU Athena Momentum Supremacy
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU ATHENA MOMENTUM SUPREMACY  Multi-Timeframe Momentum Scalper (No Grid / No Martingale) XAU Athena Momentum Supremacy  is an elite, institutional-grade Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Named after Athena, the Greek Goddess of Wisdom and Strategic Warfare, this system executes precision-timed entries by detecting Multi-Timeframe Momentum Confluence on the H1 chart. Unlike dangerous Grid or Martingale systems, Athena fires a single surgical strike per signal
Zenith Aquarius Booster
Chak Man Cheung
Experts
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
FXNinjatrend for BTCUSD and XAUUSD
Ikenna Nnoruka Okafor
Experts
## FXNinjaTrend - Professional Trend Following EA for BTCUSD & XAUUSD ### Overview FXNinjaTrend is a sophisticated trend-following Expert Advisor specifically optimized for cryptocurrency (BTCUSD) and precious metals (XAUUSD) trading. Built with advanced risk management and intelligent filtering systems, this EA identifies high-probability trend continuation setups using proven technical analysis principles. ### Key Features **Smart Trend Detection** - Dual EMA crossover system (12/26
ICT Quant Flow
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
ICT Quant Flow is an automated trading system that blends modern ICT concepts with a clean quantitative execution model. Instead of relying on randomness or aggressive lot manipulation, the EA follows a structured process: understand where price is trying to go, wait for efficient retracements, and manage risk with discipline. The goal is consistency, not noise. The strategy focuses on three core areas: market structure, Fair Value Gaps and liquidity behaviour. ICT Quant Flow analyses recent swi
FREE
Aureum Opening Range Breakout Pro
Matong Maphango
Experts
Aureum ORB Pro: Institutional-Grade Momentum Trading Aureum ORB Pro is a meticulously engineered algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on the explosive momentum of the daily Opening Range Breakout (ORB). Specifically tailored for the high-liquidity volume shifts of the USDJPY currency pair, this Expert Advisor maps structural boundaries during the late Asian session and executes precise breakout entries as institutional order flow floods the market. Built for professional traders and
MT5 GridderEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
It's a multi-currency grid  system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. Trade on 16 pairs. Please use expert only on a hedge account!!! Information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account. For 0.01 minimum lot size and account leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
CV Quant Market Screener
Calogero Vella
Experts
CV QuantMarketScreener Pro CV QuantMarketScreener Pro   is a professional multi-asset market screener for MetaTrader 5, developed for institutional-grade market analysis, rapid signal detection, and efficient multi-symbol trading. The screener combines modern market structure analysis, trend filters, volatility evaluation, and advanced visual signal technology in one powerful dashboard system. The integrated screener allows simultaneous monitoring of multiple markets such as: Forex Indices Metal
Quantum Storm AI
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
Experts
️   QUANTUM STORM AI  . Advanced Hedging System Professional Forex EA with Smart Risk Management   Quantum Storm AI is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for EURUSD that combines intelligent hedging, grid trading, and level-based strategies to deliver consistent profits while protecting your capital.   KEY FEATURES   Advanced Hedging Protection Smart Hedging System : Automatically opens protective positions when market moves against you Risk Control : Built-in recover
FREE
ApexTrend
Oluwaseun James Okewoye
Experts
Built for Momentum. Engineered for Discipline. Designed for Growth. ApexTrend EA is a powerful trend-following Expert Advisor created to capture explosive moves in the market — while protecting your capital with structured, rule-based risk management.  ApexTrend v2.61 , a high-performance trend-following powerhouse engineered for traders who prioritize capital preservation as much as profit. Built on over 3 years of algorithmic refinement, ApexTrend combines institutional-grade execution with a
Blackwave Hedgeguard Pro Bitcoin
Gary Comey
Experts
Blackwave Bitcoin Hedge Recovery Adaptive Hedge Recovery System for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Positions Blackwave Bitcoin Hedge Recovery is a specialized MT5 Expert Advisor designed to help traders stabilize drawdown on manual Bitcoin (BTCUSD) positions using an ATR-based adaptive hedge basket system. Bitcoin markets are known for: extreme volatility, violent directional swings, emotional trading behavior, and rapid margin pressure during high momentum moves. This EA was specifically developed to address
Gold Breakout Quant X MT5
Rabi Oudani
Experts
Gold Breakout Quant-X  Professional Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Gold Breakout Quant X   is a precision‑engineered trading robot designed exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold)   . It captures confirmed breakout movements using structured range detection, ATR‑based volatility validation, and strict risk management rules. The system was developed and refined through extended real‑market testing. It follows a transparent, rule‑based methodology and   does not use   dangerous recovery techniques su
Bright Nest
Farel
Experts
Bright Nest Expected trades/week: 5-11. Trades held up to 4 hours. Today's price is set at 498 . After selling 25 units, the price will adjust to 579 . Secure your spot early. Units sold so far: 12 . Embrace a revolutionary approach to automated trading with Bright Nest . This Expert Advisor is crafted to interpret the market's inherent “flow dynamics.” It hones in on live momentum changes, spots exhaustion zones, and initiates trades precisely where trends weaken and reversals gain force. This
Gold Mind AI
Roman Mamonov
Experts
Introducing Gold Mind AI , a new breakthrough in the world of financial technology that combines the power of artificial intelligence and complex data analysis, incorporating 20 years of market fluctuations. This intuitive trading bot is designed to improve your investment performance and minimize risk using advanced machine learning algorithms. Attention! After the purchase, write to me.  Initial offer is limited! The final cost of the advisor 2490$ Gold Mind AI analyzes historical data, identi
Gold HyperScalper Pro MT5
Phan Van Khoa
Experts
Gold HyperScalper Pro EA MT5 — Multi-Session Breakout & Keltner Volatility Engine Gold HyperScalper Pro EA is a high-performance, institutional-grade automated trading algorithm developed exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) on the M15 timeframe . Engineered with quantitative rigor, it captures high-probability breakout momentum across Asian, London, and New York sessions using adaptive Keltner Volatility Bands and an advanced 4-Tier Dynamic Trailing Stop. KEY ADVANTAGES & QUANT STRATEGY Instituti
Xau Genesis Omni Breakout Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Xau Genesis Omni-breakout Protocolthe Ultimate God-tier Breakout Matrix Xau Genesis Omni-Breakout Protocol-  is a professional-grade God-Tier Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It merges the core principles of institutional breakout trading with advanced 3D dimensional support and resistance calculations. The EA uses a highly responsive MagicTrail algorithm to lock in profits during explosive moves and features the acclaimed Aegis Shield to protect your capital. Whether y
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Introducing SchermanActionPro: The New Automated Trading Bot from Automatictrading Automatictrading is proud to present SchermanActionPro! Featured Features:  • Configurable Indicators: Adjust the averages and the number of candles according to Ivan's recommendations.  • Operational Flexibility: Choose between purchases and sales.  • Profit Taking: Fixed options, based on ATR or contrary signal.  • Loss Stop: Configurable fixed, according to ATR or by contrary signal.  • Lot Types: Fixed lot se
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
Quick Reversal Master
Surya Nurvina
Experts
Quick Reversal Master EA High-Frequency Counter-Trend Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Description Rapid Signal System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 designed for quick and aggressive counter-trend entries. The system uses a minimal but high-impact signal set including candle direction, RSI extremes, liquidity sweeps, fair value gaps, cumulative delta, and divergence detection. With a base threshold of 50, which is the lowest among all templates, the system generates signal
WaveHFX Gold Striker
Gilbert Clarke
Experts
WaveHFX MT5 Expert Advisor is an automated basket trading robot for MetaTrader 5 built for structured trade management, smart market filtering, basket take profit, basket stop loss, and controlled exposure. Demo Run Credentials Server: Exness-MT5Trial9 Login: 436549081 Password: 10WINNinerStra@ The demo setup is optimized for GBPUSD on a $100 demo account . The provided report shows growth from $100 to $145.03 balance , which is over 40% . After purchase, the correct optimized setfile will b
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Experts
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
More from author
Golden Rabbit Pro MT5
Soraya Bahlekeh
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Golden Rabbit Pro : Your Ultimate Gold Trading Expert Advisor (EA) Are you looking for a reliable Expert Advisor (EA) for gold trading? Golden Rabbit Pro is exactly what you need! This unique EA utilizes 7 real trading strategies that set it apart from the rest. Only 10 copies left at   270$   -> Next price:   499$   -> Final price:   1299$ Live Results :   link in Bio Our Strategies : Golden Rabbit Pro is built on a simple yet highly effective approach. It uses daily support and
Golden Rabbit Pro
Soraya Bahlekeh
Experts
Introducing Golden Rabbit Pro : Your Ultimate Gold Trading Expert Advisor (EA) Are you looking for a reliable Expert Advisor (EA) for gold trading? Golden Rabbit Pro is exactly what you need! This unique EA utilizes 7 real trading strategies that set it apart from the rest. Only 10 copies left at   270$   -> Next price:   499$   -> Final price:   1299$ Live Results :   link in Bio Our Strategies : Golden Rabbit Pro is built on a simple yet highly effective approach. It uses daily support and
Prop Hunter Pro
Soraya Bahlekeh
4.2 (5)
Experts
HFT for passing the prop firm challenge and Scalp for funded and real accounts! Prop Hunter Pro EA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) featuring 6 meticulously crafted strategies, including both HFT and Scalping . Three of these strategies are designed to help traders overcome the challenges posed by prop firms, while the other three are intended for use in personal trading accounts. Original price   549$  —> 60% discount only   $229 MT5 version To see its Live working you may check by signing
Prop Hunter Pro MT5
Soraya Bahlekeh
Experts
HFT for passing the prop firm challenge and Scalp for funded and real accounts! Prop Hunter Pro EA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) featuring 6 meticulously crafted strategies, including both HFT and Scalping . Three of these strategies are designed to help traders overcome the challenges posed by prop firms, while the other three are intended for use in personal trading accounts. Original price   549$  —> 60% discount only   $229 MT4 version To see its Live working you may check by signing
BTC Scalper King
Soraya Bahlekeh
4 (1)
Experts
BTC Scalper King – Precision Scalping for the Bitcoin Era BTC Scalper King   is a cutting-edge scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for Bitcoin’s fast-moving and highly fluctuating market.  Whether the market is bullish or bearish, BTC Scalper King follows a proven strategy that adapts to real-time conditions. The EA automatically detects and updates buy/sell signals, identifying high-probability setups and executing multiple strategic trades with optimized parameters to take adva
Filter:
Thiago Rocha
29
Thiago Rocha 2025.08.26 11:45 
 

This EA is incredibly amazing, and I’m truly happy that I bought it. Before purchasing, I did not expect such outstanding trades with this EA, but now I can see that the real success with it continues. I highly recommend it. I’ve shared a screenshot of some of the trades made with this EA in the comments section, and you can check them out.

David Baker
37
David Baker 2025.08.20 03:46 
 

This EA is very good and excellent, with amazing results and trades. I strongly recommend every trader to add Tiger Trade Pro to their EA list and let it generate consistent daily profits. The results are outstanding, and I am very satisfied.

TranThiHoa
39
TranThiHoa 2025.08.15 15:02 
 

A truly effective and complete EA that delivers real profits. It doesn’t waste my time and is not sensitive to spreads, slippage, or news events. It trades almost any symbol, currency pair, or any asset with a chart related to trading, though currency pairs are the safest and most optimal options. The settings are very diverse, complete, and clear, so you won’t get confused. With just a simple setup and customization, it easily performs the tasks of much more expensive EAs. I noticed that the developer has been cautious in their approach, possibly to avoid overwhelming new users with small accounts, even though the EA has significant potential. Finally, I want to thank the developer for providing such a complete EA at such a fair price.

Daniil Tikhonov
415
Daniil Tikhonov 2025.06.05 18:22 
 

A good algorithm working on the H1 timeframe, which balances profitability and comfort. I use a multi-currency system with 10 pairs suitable for H1, which I developed myself despite the developer's recommendations, only tweaking the main parameters and using an autolot coefficient (1, 1.1, 1.2...) depending on the pair's volatility and lot cost. The number of pairs makes the drawdown curve smoother, less volatile, and less stressful, so I always prefer multi-currency strategies. List of pairs from safest to riskiest: AUDNZD NZDCHF USDCAD EURCHF EURGBP EURAUD GBPUSD CADJPY USDJPY GBPJPY. Use it at your own risk, as the developer does not recommend this setup. Minimum capital is 1000 (for all pairs on one account) with 1:500 leverage. If free margin drops to 2500%, reduce risk by half. If it falls to 1000%, close the most unprofitable trades until margin returns to an acceptable level. There is always a risk of capital loss - try it on a demo account. Don't do what you don't understand. 4 stars for the description, as it requires a more detailed explanation of the trade entry criteria.

d-andre92
160
d-andre92 2024.12.20 11:06 
 

I was testing this BOT for at least a month. At the beginning you might think wow great EA it constantly generate profits BUT as soon as the market gets a strong trend or breakout , or starting a trend and the EA trades against it, i can end up to huge losses and all the profits you made are wiped out ! So be careful !!!!

Yuki Honda
77
Yuki Honda 2024.09.20 21:55 
 

I am very satisfied with this EA and sincerely thank the developer. It’s not easy to make a profit in this market, but this is a stable EA that consistently delivers around 20% profit per month. The EA follows a well-defined strategy. I highly recommend it, but remember—don’t be greedy and avoid increasing the lot size.

ocean4127
49
ocean4127 2024.09.04 15:25 
 

First of all very very friendly Autor, every Question is answerd very fast!! But now to the EA. "Patience is a key element of sucess" ;-) The Backtests of the EA are great, slow and steady thats what i like. Now after over one Month of trading with this EA my Backtest results for the last Month are +/- 2% the realworld results!! So this EA just works, SLOW but STEADY :-)

Rafiki1971
262
Rafiki1971 2024.08.17 13:54 
 

Excelente EA, lo instale hace una semana y me ha generado beneficios cada día. La autora me ha ayudado en cada duda que me ha surgido con respuestas rápidas y precisas. Actualizaré tras un mes de uso.

Danh Chinh Luu
343
Danh Chinh Luu 2024.08.01 15:23 
 

why it does not run after 4 trades?

Trek71
184
Trek71 2024.07.06 21:44 
 

I was a skeptic when it came to EA's Grid/martingale, but in this case it is an interesting compromise that is worth checking because it works. Keep MM and stick to the strategy. I recommend this EA.

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.07.01 18:16 
 

Hello everyone, excellent EA, I recommend it.

Manuel Alejandro Velazquez Guzman
249
Manuel Alejandro Velazquez Guzman 2024.06.23 22:30 
 

Hasta ahora la primera semana todo bien, espero siga teniendo los mismo resultados en el futuro.

Sergey Porphiryev
2282
Sergey Porphiryev 2024.06.20 22:41 
 

A RealGoodOne Advisor!!! Mandatory list(MustHave)!!!

Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur
1255
Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur 2024.06.01 12:54 
 

Mais c'est quoi cet ovni ? Acquis récemment je l'ai installé sur un compte demo puis rapidement sur deux comptes live. Les résultats sont impressionnants suite à ses 5 jours de trading. C'est quasi du sans faute. je laisse en commentaire mes stats, voyez par vous même. Pas ou peu de DD et profit quasi constant. A voir sur le long terme donc je reste prudent. Mais dans l'immédiat je suis agréablement bluffé ;)

Ovied
1327
Ovied 2024.05.31 15:23 
 

Very satisfied with this EA. Low drawdown and steady daily profits. Good conservative account growth.

Leo Miller
43
Leo Miller 2024.05.04 00:22 
 

I am thrilled with the performance of the EA I purchased. Its safe strategy has yielded impressive results, including a $500 profit on a single currency pair in just one week! I recommend this EA to others. It is worth much more than its price tag. Thanks to the developer for creating such a reliable and profitable tool.

Nice Trader
3501
Aller Uja 2024.04.19 12:15 
 

I bought this EA a few months ago and I am very satisfied with the purchase. The developer is very helpful, trustworthy, and professional regarding EA-related issues. With proper risk management, his EA will definitely be profitable in the long run. I do not judge any EA based on backtests but on live results, while also verifying the EA's reliability simultaneously.

Armando Lequin Pedroza
181
Armando Lequin Pedroza 2024.04.17 12:59 
 

Very nice EA, just bought it last night and after 24 hours the results are amazing even without testing it. It's giving me satisfying profit right after the day of installation. The support is also good.

Khoi Nguyen
95
Khoi Nguyen 2024.04.16 16:27 
 

Amazing EA. Hat's off for the author to create such a good and reliable EA. I've been using it for 2 weeks now on a real account, and it just spot-on taking profit. The longest it keep the trade is about 3 days, but in the end still win. I recommend you use it on EURNZD chart, cause that is the best Pair for it, as suggested by the author. And for the longer trades, I recommend use the EA with Brokers that offer commission-free like ICmarkets or XM. I use the EA on these two broker with both real account and so far so good. I have screen shots, if anyone interested, wonder why mql5 don't give options for posting pictures here. All and all, happy customer :D

*Edit: So I can attach result picture in the comment section. So please view it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112070#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=53075224

Sirrr
305
Sirrr 2024.04.16 14:22 
 

16/04/2024 Por ahora muy bien, llevo un mes en real.

04/06/2024 Seguimos ganando en real, poco a poco. Buen EA

01/07/2024 Seguimos ganando en real, poco a poco.

04/08/2024 Seguimos ganando en real.

12
Reply to review