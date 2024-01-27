Tiger Trade Pro MT5
- Experts
-
Soraya BahlekehIf you require guidance and advice, please feel free to send me a private message, and I will respond as soon as possible.
- Version: 2.82
- Updated: 27 November 2024
- Activations: 15
Original price $269 —> 40% discount only $157
Tiger Trade Pro – Your key to real Forex trading across a wide range of currency pairs.
Tiger Trade Pro is a real and consistently profitable EA that uses the Scalp-Trend system and has a very favorable risk compared to other similar EAs. This EA offers both simple and advanced settings to match your trading style.
Tailored Settings: Whether you prefer simplicity or advanced controls, Tiger Trade Pro has you covered. Advanced options include:
- Trailing Stop: Safeguard your gains.
- Automatic Lots: Let the system size trades based on your account's net worth.
- Equity Stop: Minimize losses by defining your equity range.
- Time Trading: Execute trades at specific times.
- Dynamic Step: Optimize profitability based on market conditions.
Adaptable to Market Conditions: Tiger Trade Pro seamlessly adapts to different market conditions, ensuring flexibility and resilience. Notably, it is insensitive to slippage and news.
Trust in Tiger Trade Pro for a confident and efficient trading experience. Elevate your success with a system designed for excellence.
Recommended setup :
- Symbols : EURNZD and EURGBP, AUDCAD, USDCAD, NZDUSD(H1). USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY(M5).
- Timeframe : H1 , M5
- Deposit : Minimum 200$ (recommended $500 and up).
- Install : You only need to place the EA on the desired chart. No need to use setfile or change magic number. It should also be run separately on each chart.
- The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker (Roboforex, IC Markets, TickMill, FBS, XM.COM, LiteFinance).
NOTE : Feel free to send me a private message if you have any questions; I'm here to provide answers and assistance.
Selling only on MQL5 site.
This EA is incredibly amazing, and I’m truly happy that I bought it. Before purchasing, I did not expect such outstanding trades with this EA, but now I can see that the real success with it continues. I highly recommend it. I’ve shared a screenshot of some of the trades made with this EA in the comments section, and you can check them out.