Prop Hunter Pro

4.2

HFT for passing the prop firm challenge and Scalp for funded and real accounts!

Prop Hunter Pro EA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) featuring 6 meticulously crafted strategies, including both HFT and Scalping. Three of these strategies are designed to help traders overcome the challenges posed by prop firms, while the other three are intended for use in personal trading accounts.

Original price 549$ —> 60% discount only $229

MT5 version


To see its Live working you may check by signing on MT4 using the below account details :
Account Number: 12634479 | Password: PropHunterPro | Server: ICmarketsSC-Demo01 | Strategy: PassProp1-HFT

Key Features

  • Three strategies designe:d for HFT challenges: Three strategies designed to effectively pass the challenges of prop firms, with low drawdown with stop loss.
  • Three strategies for personal and funded accounts: The other three strategies are designed for use in personal and funded accounts to achieve real profits.
  • Account protection: All strategies are designed with minimal drawdown and are protected by stop loss. Additionally, they are optimized to comply with the general rules of prop firms and include features such as Balance Target, Maximum Daily Drawdown, and Maximum Daily Trade.
  • Compatibility and Usage: Capable of passing an unlimited number of accounts for over 18 supported HFT prop firms with a one-time purchase fee. Ask me for the list of supported prop firms before your purchase.
  • Innovative Money Management: Features Pro Ratio Money Management (PRMM) for automatic lot size adjustment. Once set up, it operates autonomously, detecting market movements and optimizing without requiring supervision.
  • User-Friendly Setup: Whether you're a seasoned trader or a beginner, Prop Hunter Pro’s intuitive interface and straightforward input options make setup and use effortless.
  • Non-Martingale Strategy: Trades one position at a time with a stop-loss for each, ensuring safety and control.
  • Global Accessibility: Optimized for traders across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Prop Hunter Pro is a versatile choice no matter where you trade.
  • Support: We continuously answer all the questions and ideas of our customers in the shortest possible time and interact with them. Beside provide exclusive setfiles, a comprehensive manual and video tutorial on VPS setup, MT4 setup, EA download, Bot Setup and Bot running. Team Viewer, AnyDesk or remote desktop access support is also available for beginners/newbies.


HFT prop firms

Note:

The EA can easily pass prop firm challenges that allow the use of HFT strategies in their trading plans.

However, I am not aware of the payment reliability or credibility of these companies in later stages.

Please make sure to carefully research the prop firms you choose.


Tested to pass :

  1. Prop Firm Capital
  2. Algo Forex Funds (10% discount code: PROPHUNTERPRO)
  3. Delta Funding Fx
  4. Vortex Forex Fund
  5. Fund Way Plus
Tested to pass and no longer supported now :
  1. Quantec Trading Capital
  2. Genesis Forex Funds
  3. Infinity Forex Funds
  4. Next Step Funded
  5. Social Trading Club Funding
  6. Only Funds
  7. Tradicave
  8. M Solutions
  9. Fast Forex Funding
  10. Pro Trade Funded
  11. Sure Leverage
  12. Lion Heart Funding Program
  13. Nova Funding
  14. Befunding
  15. MDP


Backtesting: Backtest with default settings on US30 symbol, using M1 timeframe (for backtesting other strategies, use the set files here). If you encounter any issues, our support team is ready to assist, ensuring you gain the most accurate performance insights.


Important Advantages

  • VPS is not required to use HFT strategies. This EA has been tested to pass challenges with 500ms ping/latency. but to use scalping strategies, It is recommended to use VPS with proper ping.
  • PassProp strategies designed exclusively for passing supported HFT prop firm challenges. Not tested and not supported for live/real accounts, other types of challenges or other not supported prop firms.
  • To use scalping strategies in personal (real/live) and funded accounts, your broker must have proper slippage and spread so that the EA can be efficient.
  • As time goes by, the list of supported prop firms may have changed, some may no longer be supported, or more and different prop firms may be added. Before buying, check the desired prop firm.


Strategy Info :

Strategy 1 —> Name: PassProp1-HFT | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: M1 | no need VPS | only for pass Prop

Strategy 2 > Name: PassProp2-HFT | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: M1 | no need VPS | only for pass Prop

Strategy 3 > Name: PassProp3-Scalp | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: M15 | need VPS | only for pass Prop

Strategy 4 > Name: Scalp 1 | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: M15,H1 | need VPS | for personal (real/live) and funded accounts

Strategy 5 > Name: Scalp 2 | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: M15,H1 | need VPS | for personal (real/live) and funded accounts

Strategy 6 > Name: Scalp 3 | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: H1 | need VPS | for personal (real/live) and funded accounts


    Contact and Support: For setfiles, VPS information, and any queries, idea, reach out via private message. A comprehensive manual is provided upon purchase to ensure a smooth setup and operation.

    Selling only on MQL5 site.


    Reviews 5
    Yuya Mase
    150
    Yuya Mase 2025.04.16 17:14 
     

    Things are going well. Support is also very helpful. I will review again!

    John Dorelus
    352
    John Dorelus 2025.01.18 00:57 
     

    Highly recommend this HFT Bot, it can pass any challenge in a day. Simply brilliant!

    Mohamad Hammoud
    608
    Mohamad Hammoud 2025.01.14 18:46 
     

    👍

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    Yosf Msbok
    23
    Yosf Msbok 2025.05.04 21:47 
     

    do not b work with demoecause passprop1 and passprop2 only work with demoaccount in rear nothing theynly makes loss do not waste money for nothing theyripped me off and they do not want to refund my money

    Soraya Bahlekeh
    3191
    Reply from developer Soraya Bahlekeh 2025.05.05 12:25
    HFT strategies are only used for passing prop firm challenges.
    Yuya Mase
    150
    Yuya Mase 2025.04.16 17:14 
     

    Things are going well. Support is also very helpful. I will review again!

    John Dorelus
    352
    John Dorelus 2025.01.18 00:57 
     

    Highly recommend this HFT Bot, it can pass any challenge in a day. Simply brilliant!

    Mohamad Hammoud
    608
    Mohamad Hammoud 2025.01.14 18:46 
     

    👍

    John Woodward Jr
    392
    John Woodward Jr 2024.12.24 16:22 
     

    I have been using this EA for two weeks. So far, it has performed well. Highly recommend

    Reply to review