Volume and Doji Strategy

The "Visa + Doji Strategy EA" is a concept in automated trading that combines the principles of Visa and Doji candlestick patterns in its algorithm. Here's a detailed description:
Visa Component**: This part of the strategy utilizes an analogy to the Visa payment system, symbolizing fast, reliable, and global transactions. In trading terms, it represents swift entry and exit points in the market, identifying opportunities with high potential and minimal delay. The Visa component may use indicators like moving averages, RSI, or MACD to signal when to enter or exit a trade, emulating the efficiency and speed of Visa transactions.


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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye
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Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye 2026.02.18 00:23 
 

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