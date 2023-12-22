Volume and Doji Strategy

The "Visa + Doji Strategy EA" is a concept in automated trading that combines the principles of Visa and Doji candlestick patterns in its algorithm. Here's a detailed description:

Visa Component**: This part of the strategy utilizes an analogy to the Visa payment system, symbolizing fast, reliable, and global transactions. In trading terms, it represents swift entry and exit points in the market, identifying opportunities with high potential and minimal delay. The Visa component may use indicators like moving averages, RSI, or MACD to signal when to enter or exit a trade, emulating the efficiency and speed of Visa transactions.







