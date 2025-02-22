Prop Hunter Pro MT5

HFT for passing the prop firm challenge and Scalp for funded and real accounts!

Prop Hunter Pro EA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) featuring 6 meticulously crafted strategies, including both HFT and Scalping. Three of these strategies are designed to help traders overcome the challenges posed by prop firms, while the other three are intended for use in personal trading accounts.

Original price 549$ —> 60% discount only $229

MT4 version


To see its Live working you may check by signing on MT5 using the below account details :
Account Number: 148417 | Password: PropHunterPro$78 | Server: FusionMarkets-Demo | Strategy: PassProp1-HFT

Key Features

  • Three strategies designe:d for HFT challenges: Three strategies designed to effectively pass the challenges of prop firms, with low drawdown with stop loss.
  • Three strategies for personal and funded accounts: The other three strategies are designed for use in personal and funded accounts to achieve real profits.
  • Account protection: All strategies are designed with minimal drawdown and are protected by stop loss. Additionally, they are optimized to comply with the general rules of prop firms and include features such as Balance Target, Maximum Daily Drawdown, and Maximum Daily Trade.
  • Compatibility and Usage: Capable of passing an unlimited number of accounts for over 18 supported HFT prop firms with a one-time purchase fee. Ask me for the list of supported prop firms before your purchase.
  • Innovative Money Management: Features Pro Ratio Money Management (PRMM) for automatic lot size adjustment. Once set up, it operates autonomously, detecting market movements and optimizing without requiring supervision.
  • User-Friendly Setup: Whether you're a seasoned trader or a beginner, Prop Hunter Pro’s intuitive interface and straightforward input options make setup and use effortless.
  • Non-Martingale Strategy: Trades one position at a time with a stop-loss for each, ensuring safety and control.
  • Global Accessibility: Optimized for traders across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Prop Hunter Pro is a versatile choice no matter where you trade.
  • Support: We continuously answer all the questions and ideas of our customers in the shortest possible time and interact with them. Beside provide exclusive setfiles, a comprehensive manual and video tutorial on VPS setup, MT5 setup, EA download, Bot Setup and Bot running. Team Viewer, AnyDesk or remote desktop access support is also available for beginners/newbies.


HFT prop firms

Tested to pass :

  1. Capalantis
  2. Optimal Trader
  3. The Pride Funding
  4. Sure Leverage
  5. Delta Funding Fx
  6. Vortex Forex Fund
  7. Next Step Funded
  8. Eden Funding
  9. Aura Funded
  10. Nova Forex

Backtesting: For backtesting, first set the symbol to US30 and the timeframe to H1. Then, select one of the Scalp strategies from the input section. (Note: PassProp strategies cannot be tested in the MT5 strategy tester; they can only be executed and tested on a Fusion Markets demo account or an HFT challenge server). If you encounter any issues, our support team is ready to assist you and ensure you gain the most accurate performance insights.


Important Advantages

  • VPS is not required to use HFT strategies. This EA has been tested to pass challenges with 500ms ping/latency. but to use scalping strategies, It is recommended to use VPS with proper ping.
  • PassProp strategies designed exclusively for passing supported HFT prop firm challenges. Not tested and not supported for live/real accounts, other types of challenges or other not supported prop firms.
  • To use scalping strategies in personal (real/live) and funded accounts, your broker must have proper slippage and spread so that the EA can be efficient.
  • As time goes by, the list of supported prop firms may have changed, some may no longer be supported, or more and different prop firms may be added. Before buying, check the desired prop firm.


Strategy Info :

Strategy 1 > Name: Scalp 1 | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: M15,H1 | need VPS | for personal (real/live) and funded accounts

Strategy 2 > Name: Scalp 2 | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: M15,H1 | need VPS | for personal (real/live) and funded accounts

Strategy 3 > Name: Scalp 3 | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: H1 | need VPS | for personal (real/live) and funded accounts

Strategy 4 —> Name: PassProp1-HFT | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: M1 | no need VPS | only for pass Prop

Strategy 5 > Name: PassProp2-HFT | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: M1 | no need VPS | only for pass Prop

Strategy 6 > Name: PassProp3-Scalp | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: M15 | need VPS | only for pass Prop


    Contact and Support: For setfiles, VPS information, and any queries, idea, reach out via private message. A comprehensive manual is provided upon purchase to ensure a smooth setup and operation.

    Selling only on MQL5 site.



    Recommended products
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Experts
    SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
    Gold Dragon Bot mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4 (14)
    Experts
    GOLD DRAGON  no grid! No martingale! Not Scalper!   It trend expert advisor.  Gold Dragon uses a strategy that capitalizes on certain market patterns and identifying periods of market consolidation that will form before a breakout.     The EA will place pending orders at above and below these consolidation levels and is very effective in capturing significant price movements during these breakouts.     The EA can place multiple orders but is   not a martingale system and has a dynamic SL   and s
    Loss Recovery Trader MT5
    Michalis Phylactou
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
    Trade bot Smartic
    Dmytro Merenko
    Experts
    ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
    Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.95 (57)
    Experts
    Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
    Bear vs Bull EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Bober Real MT5
    Arnold Bobrinskii
    4.76 (17)
    Experts
    Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
    RSI Master PRO EA
    Luis Corso
    Experts
    RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
    HighRider
    Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
    Experts
    EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
    Blazing Night Scalper MT5
    Scott Fredeman
    Experts
    BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours
    Fundamental Robot MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    SmartScalp Pro MT5
    Serhii Shtepa
    Experts
    Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
    Grid Logic FX
    Alexandre Bosa
    Experts
    First 10 copies available at $149. Price will increase to $249 afterward. Grid Logic FX – Automated Multi-Currency Grid Trading Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with Grid Logic FX, a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Designed to trade multiple major currency pairs simultaneously on the M30 timeframe, this EA combines smart RSI-based entry signals with dynamic grid management — helping you capture consistent market opportunities while controlling risk
    Impuls Pro
    Sergey Batudayev
    Experts
    The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
    FabTradeX GJ
    Raffaele Romano
    Experts
    Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
    Neural Bitcoin Impulse
    Denys Babiak
    Experts
    Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
    Argo Gold Edition MT5
    Encho Enev
    Experts
    Hello traders! I present to you Argo Gold Edition MT5 - an expert built for gold trading, which is tailored to the specifics of gold movements on international markets. The basis of its logic is that it follows profitable patterns drawn from past periods. Mathematical algorithms are based on the correlation between the values of the indicators used and the corresponding movement of the price of gold. The expert is built on the basis of the ARGO series. It specializes in GOLD / XAUUSD trading. 2
    PairsTrading MT5
    Evgenii Kuznetsov
    Experts
    The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
    ThanosAlgotrade
    Irina Manikeeva
    1 (1)
    Experts
    ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
    LT Gap EA
    Sie Samuel Roland Youl
    Experts
    Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
    Golden Bull Wave Trader
    Roman Gelman
    Experts
    This EA is a unique approach to Gold day/swing trading. The objective of the strategy is to: Identify ideal and repeatable trade entries with high level of certainty Create a day trading strategy which doesn’t require a hard SL and TP Use alternate risk management mechanism instead Visualize and auto manage trades based on S/R A trade management solution that can be applied to any trading pair Please also install the free custom indicator:   FibonacciVPT https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
    ScorpionGrid
    Evgenii Kuznetsov
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Multi-currency grid Expert Advisor, in most cases it receives quite accurate entries. If an entry is not accurate enough, the positions are managed using an elaborate martingale strategy. Work on real account:  http://tiny.cc/nkaqmz Entries are performed using the signals of RSI and Stochastic indicators, in the overbought/oversold areas, plus additional entry conditions based on a proprietary algorithm. Recommended timeframe - М15. Input parameters SetName - name of the current settings file Ma
    BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.     Walkthrough Video  <==   Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes   This is MT5 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT4     (settings and logics are same in both versions)   BlueSwift Grid Rescue   MT5    is a risk management   utility  MT5 EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
    Ilan
    Andrey Khatimlianskii
    4.71 (7)
    Experts
    Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
    Super Hedge Fighter MT5
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Experts
    Important Note: Please Adjust the "Distance Between Orders" Setting. Reduce it to achieve optimal results, ideally between 2 and 10. Trading in Forex and volatile markets can be challenging and risky. No strategy will be effective 100% of the time! With our new expert advisor, "Super Hedge Fighter EA," you'll gain a fresh perspective on the market! You’ll no longer fear volatility, as it will become a source of income. "Super Hedge Fighter EA" is uniquely designed to handle unstable periods and
    OverSeer MT5
    Theo Karam
    4 (2)
    Experts
    OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
    Smart Breakout Zones EA
    Jhay Are Budomo
    Experts
    Smart Breakout Zones EA – London Breakout Made Simple Launch Price: Only $50 (Price will increase with every purchase – lock in your copy today!) The Smart Breakout Zones EA is a powerful, fully-automated London Breakout trading system designed for traders who want consistent opportunities during the most volatile session of the day. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, this EA gives you a simple, stress-free, and professional trading edge . Why Smart Breakout Zones EA? The London ses
    The Simple Grid Trader
    Pei Hoon Ng
    Experts
    This simple grid trading EA will place limit buy orders or buy stop orders with take profit at each step based on the given price range. User will need to enter the following settings: inputUpperRange - This defines the high price. Default is ask + 1000 points. inputLowerRange - This defines the low price.    Default is ask - 1000 points. inputGridLevels - This defines the number of level (or orders) to place within the given range. Default is 10. inputLotSize - This defines the volume. Default
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (255)
    Experts
    Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Disco
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (23)
    Experts
    Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (10)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.92 (13)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA (112 Paid and Free Ais + Voting System + Audit Api) Most EAs in the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks”, but in practice they only run basic logic or rely on unreliable scripts. Aria Connector EA was built with a single, transparent mission: to directly connect your MetaTrader 5 platform with real artificial intelligence models, without middlemen or fake layers. From its very first version, Aria has offered a direct and verifiable link with official GPT models, evo
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.92 (119)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (470)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details 250%+ Growth Verified Signal:   Check my p
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Experts
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (6)
    Experts
    VectorPrime — Algorithmic System with Multi-Layered Vector Logic VectorPrime is an autonomous trading system engineered for structured execution under multi-timeframe market conditions. At its core lies the concept of vector analysis, where price dynamics are decomposed into directional impulses and matrix-based structures. The system interprets market flow not as isolated signals, but as interconnected vectors forming a coherent market map. Key modules of VectorPrime: Vector Dynamics Engine — i
    MultiWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (12)
    Experts
    MultiWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. Thanks to broad diversification across nine correlated (and even some typically “trending”) currency pairs — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and GBPCAD — it captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal:  CLICK HERE Current price —   o
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.73 (113)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.39 (82)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (8)
    Experts
    0 copies left at 699 USD (i will raise the price in 4 hours) Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based o
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    4.05 (20)
    Experts
    AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.77 (66)
    Experts
    Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.91 (35)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Price: 404$ -> 550$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.91 (102)
    Experts
    Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
    Crude Oil Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (12)
    Experts
    The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
    Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
    Karen Peta Kenyon
    5 (9)
    Experts
    Neural Vertex – VERSION 2 JUST RELEASED - MAJOR UPGRADES   A disciplined mean-reversion Expert Advisor for Forex majors & minors Tested across 6 currency pairs and GOLD on 5 years of data (~1,940 trades) , Neural Vertex blends RSI, ADX, and dual EMA confirmation into a systematic, transparent strategy. No martingale. No grid. No arbitrage tricks. Just risk-controlled entries, fixed stops, and optional trailing logic . (SEE ALL IMAGES BELOW) Price may increase after 3 sales by $5
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.38 (45)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
    Peter Robert Grange
    4.73 (15)
    Experts
    AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
    DS Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.36 (28)
    Experts
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.52 (129)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.22 (54)
    Experts
    SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link in my profile page. Price reduced for 24 hours This EA is built for long-term, controlled growth—understanding and aligning it with your risk tolerance is key to its success. Uses a neural network–based engine that continuously analyzes real-time market data to adapt trading strategies according to current market conditions. This approach helps optimize trade ent
    AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
    Peter Robert Grange
    4.33 (12)
    Experts
    DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
    AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
    Peter Robert Grange
    4.69 (13)
    Experts
    AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
    Http EA
    Yury Orlov
    5 (3)
    Experts
    HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — MT5 trading robot without martingale and grid, with daily position closing. Developed by Yury, creator of the Entry Points Pro indicator and professional trader with over 25 years of experience. Only 3 copies left at current price, then price will increase by $100. The advisor uses pending orders, maintains only one trade per instrument, always applies stop-loss and take-profit, and closes positions every day. Works with the following financial instruments: Currency
    More from author
    Tiger Trade Pro MT5
    Soraya Bahlekeh
    4.69 (29)
    Experts
    Original price   $269   —> 40% discount only   $157 Tiger Trade Pro – Your key to real Forex trading across a wide range of currency pairs. Tiger Trade Pro is a real and consistently profitable EA that uses the Scalp-Trend system and has a very favorable risk compared to other similar EAs. This EA offers both simple and advanced settings to match your trading style. Tailored Settings:  Whether you prefer simplicity or advanced controls, Tiger Trade Pro has you covered. Advanced options inclu
    BTC Scalper King
    Soraya Bahlekeh
    Experts
    BTC Scalper King – Precision Scalping for the Bitcoin Era BTC Scalper King   is a cutting-edge scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for Bitcoin’s fast-moving and highly fluctuating market.  Whether the market is bullish or bearish, BTC Scalper King follows a proven strategy that adapts to real-time conditions.The EA automatically detects and updates buy/sell signals, identifying high-probability setups and executing multiple strategic trades with optimized parameters to take advant
    Golden Rabbit Pro
    Soraya Bahlekeh
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introducing Golden Rabbit Pro : Your Ultimate Gold Trading Expert Advisor (EA) Are you looking for a reliable Expert Advisor (EA) for gold trading? Golden Rabbit Pro is exactly what you need! This unique EA utilizes 7 real trading strategies that set it apart from the rest. Only 10 copies left at   270$   -> Next price:   499$   -> Final price:   1299$ Live Results :   link in Bio Our Strategies : Golden Rabbit Pro is built on a simple yet highly effective approach. It uses daily support and
    Prop Hunter Pro
    Soraya Bahlekeh
    4.2 (5)
    Experts
    HFT for passing the prop firm challenge and Scalp for funded and real accounts! Prop Hunter Pro EA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) featuring 6 meticulously crafted strategies, including both HFT and Scalping . Three of these strategies are designed to help traders overcome the challenges posed by prop firms, while the other three are intended for use in personal trading accounts. Original price   549$  —> 60% discount only   $229 MT5 version To see its Live working you may check by signing
    Golden Rabbit Pro MT5
    Soraya Bahlekeh
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introducing Golden Rabbit Pro : Your Ultimate Gold Trading Expert Advisor (EA) Are you looking for a reliable Expert Advisor (EA) for gold trading? Golden Rabbit Pro is exactly what you need! This unique EA utilizes 7 real trading strategies that set it apart from the rest. Only 10 copies left at   270$   -> Next price:   499$   -> Final price:   1299$ Live Results :   link in Bio Our Strategies : Golden Rabbit Pro is built on a simple yet highly effective approach. It uses daily support and
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review