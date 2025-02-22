Prop Hunter Pro MT5

HFT for passing the prop firm challenge and Scalp for funded and real accounts!



Prop Hunter Pro EA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) featuring 6 meticulously crafted strategies, including both HFT and Scalping. Three of these strategies are designed to help traders overcome the challenges posed by prop firms, while the other three are intended for use in personal trading accounts.





Original price 549$ —> 60% discount only $229 MT4 version



To see its Live working you may check by signing on MT5 using the below account details :

Account Number: 148417 | Password: PropHunterPro$78 | Server: FusionMarkets-Demo | Strategy: PassProp1-HFT





Key Features



Three strategies designe:d for HFT challenges: Three strategies designed to effectively pass the challenges of prop firms, with low drawdown with stop loss.

Optimized for traders across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Prop Hunter Pro is a versatile choice no matter where you trade. Support: We continuously answer all the questions and ideas of our customers in the shortest possible time and interact with them. Beside provide exclusive setfiles, a comprehensive manual and video tutorial on VPS setup, MT5 setup, EA download, Bot Setup and Bot running. Team Viewer, AnyDesk or remote desktop access support is also available for beginners/newbies.





HFT prop firms

Tested to pass :

Capalantis Optimal Trader The Pride Funding Sure Leverage Delta Funding Fx

Vortex Forex Fund

Next Step Funded Eden Funding Aura Funded Nova Forex

Backtesting: For backtesting, first set the symbol to US30 and the timeframe to H1. Then, select one of the Scalp strategies from the input section. (Note: PassProp strategies cannot be tested in the MT5 strategy tester; they can only be executed and tested on a Fusion Markets demo account or an HFT challenge server). If you encounter any issues, our support team is ready to assist you and ensure you gain the most accurate performance insights.

Important Advantages

VPS is not required to use HFT strategies. This EA has been tested to pass challenges with 500ms ping/latency. but to use scalping strategies, It is recommended to use VPS with proper ping.

PassProp strategies designed exclusively for passing supported HFT prop firm challenges. Not tested and not supported for live/real accounts, other types of challenges or other not supported prop firms.

To use scalping strategies in personal (real/live) and funded accounts, your broker must have proper slippage and spread so that the EA can be efficient.

As time goes by, the list of supported prop firms may have changed, some may no longer be supported, or more and different prop firms may be added. Before buying, check the desired prop firm.

Strategy Info :

Strategy 1 —> Name: Scalp 1 | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: M15,H1 | need VPS | for personal (real/live) and funded accounts Strategy 2 —> Name: Scalp 2 | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: M15,H1 | need VPS | for personal (real/live) and funded accounts Strategy 3 —> Name: Scalp 3 | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: H1 | need VPS | for personal (real/live) and funded accounts Strategy 4 —> Name: PassProp1-HFT | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: M1 | no need VPS | only for pass Prop Strategy 5 —> Name: PassProp2-HFT | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: M1 | no need VPS | only for pass Prop Strategy 6 —> Name: PassProp3-Scalp | Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: M15 | need VPS | only for pass Prop

Contact and Support: For setfiles, VPS information, and any queries, idea, reach out via private message. A comprehensive manual is provided upon purchase to ensure a smooth setup and operation.

Selling only on MQL5 site.







