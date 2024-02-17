This EA was developed based on EUR/USD currency but was also used for trading other currency pairs. The Euro capital ea is a dynamic grid martingale EA that can adjust the number of orders, but we recommend this value of just 3 orders per trade. In addition, the auto lot size was used to increase the performance of EA and money management. However, we have 2 setting modes for this ea. Using the Lot_Ratio as 25000 for STD mode and 35000 for Safe mode. If you have the quations, please get in touch with us via live chat or https://eaforexcenter.com.





Trading statistics (Safe mode)

List Details Initial Deposit $300 (minimum) Currency Pair EUR/USD (recomment), XAU/USD, GBP/USD, NZD,USD Time Frame M1 Max DD 17.54 % Relative DD 40.64 % CAGR 36.34% Profit factor 35.70 Winrate 84.97 % Account ECN, STD, Cent account

See more details about this EA Forex







