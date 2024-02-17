Euro Capital EA
- Experts
- Taman Talappetsakun
- Version: 1.10
- Mise à jour: 17 février 2024
- Activations: 10
This EA was developed based on EUR/USD currency but was also used for trading other currency pairs. The Euro capital ea is a dynamic grid martingale EA that can adjust the number of orders, but we recommend this value of just 3 orders per trade. In addition, the auto lot size was used to increase the performance of EA and money management. However, we have 2 setting modes for this ea. Using the Lot_Ratio as 25000 for STD mode and 35000 for Safe mode. If you have the quations, please get in touch with us via live chat or https://eaforexcenter.com.
Trading statistics (Safe mode)
|List
|Details
|Initial Deposit
|$300 (minimum)
|Currency Pair
|EUR/USD (recomment), XAU/USD, GBP/USD, NZD,USD
|Time Frame
|M1
|Max DD
|17.54 %
|Relative DD
|40.64 %
|CAGR
|36.34%
|Profit factor
|35.70
|Winrate
|84.97%
|Account
|ECN, STD, Cent account
