Candle Formula
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 9
Indicator for research and finding candle bars patterns real time.
Options:
Alerts - Enabling alerts
Push - Enable push notifications
BarInd - On which bar to look for patterns for notifications (1 - formed, 0 - forming)
ID - Identifier. Appended to the names of graphic objects and to the message
Formula - Formula. In the bar price formula: open1, high1, low1, close1, etc. (open0, high25... any number, 0 is also possible - low0, open0...). Counting bars from right to left from zero.
You can use the min() and max() functions in formulas (two parameters separated by commas).
You can use point - this is the value of the point. You can also use numerical constants: 1, 2... 0.5, etc.
You can use logical operators: && is "and", || - this is "or". Therefore, there is no need for several variables for conditions; everything can be written in one.
Just use parentheses () more actively so as not to get confused in priorities.
In general, the formula can include arithmetic operations: +-/*
Boolean: && ||
Comparisons: >, <, >=, <=, ==
Functions:
abs
arccos
arcsin
arctan
sin
cos
tan
exp
log
mod
max
min
pow
ceil
sqrt
log10
floor
round
DrawRect - Draw a rectangle
DrawLine - Draw a line
Col - Rectangle color
Width - The thickness of the rectangle frame. If the pattern consists of one bar, the frame turns into a vertical line, and its thickness is set to at least 3.
TimeFrom - Time "from"
TimeTo - Time "to" (if less than TimeFrom, then not checked)
Info - Show quantity on chart
X - X coordinate of quantity label
Y - Y coordinate of the inscription with quantity (since there can be more than one indicator on the chart, you need to specify them in different places to display the inscription)