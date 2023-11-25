Candle Formula

Indicator for research and finding candle bars patterns real time. Options:

Alerts - Enabling alerts

Push - Enable push notifications

BarInd - On which bar to look for patterns for notifications (1 - formed, 0 - forming)

ID - Identifier. Appended to the names of graphic objects and to the message

Formula - Formula. In the bar price formula: open1, high1, low1, close1, etc. (open0, high25... any number, 0 is also possible - low0, open0...). Counting bars from right to left from zero.

You can use the min() and max() functions in formulas (two parameters separated by commas).

You can use point - this is the value of the point. You can also use numerical constants: 1, 2... 0.5, etc.

You can use logical operators: && is "and", || - this is "or". Therefore, there is no need for several variables for conditions; everything can be written in one. Just use parentheses () more actively so as not to get confused in priorities.

In general, the formula can include arithmetic operations: +-/*

Boolean: && ||

Comparisons: >, <, >=, <=, ==





Functions:

abs

arccos

arcsin

arctan

sin

cos

tan

exp

log

mod

max

min

pow

ceil

sqrt

log10

floor

round

DrawRect - Draw a rectangle

DrawLine - Draw a line

Col - Rectangle color

Width - The thickness of the rectangle frame. If the pattern consists of one bar, the frame turns into a vertical line, and its thickness is set to at least 3.

TimeFrom - Time "from"

TimeTo - Time "to" (if less than TimeFrom, then not checked)

Info - Show quantity on chart

X - X coordinate of quantity label

Y - Y coordinate of the inscription with quantity (since there can be more than one indicator on the chart, you need to specify them in different places to display the inscription)