Candle Formula

Indicator for research and finding candle bars patterns real time.

Options:

Alerts - Enabling alerts
Push - Enable push notifications
BarInd - On which bar to look for patterns for notifications (1 - formed, 0 - forming)
ID - Identifier. Appended to the names of graphic objects and to the message
Formula - Formula. In the bar price formula: open1, high1, low1, close1, etc. (open0, high25... any number, 0 is also possible - low0, open0...). Counting bars from right to left from zero.
You can use the min() and max() functions in formulas (two parameters separated by commas).
You can use point - this is the value of the point. You can also use numerical constants: 1, 2... 0.5, etc.

You can use logical operators: && is "and", || - this is "or". Therefore, there is no need for several variables for conditions; everything can be written in one.

Just use parentheses () more actively so as not to get confused in priorities.

 
    In general, the formula can include arithmetic operations: +-/*
    Boolean: && ||
    Comparisons: >, <, >=, <=, ==

    Functions:
                abs
                arccos
                arcsin
                arctan
                sin
                cos
                tan
                exp
                log
                mod
                max
                min
                pow
                ceil
                sqrt
                log10
                floor
                round
   
DrawRect - Draw a rectangle
DrawLine - Draw a line
Col - Rectangle color
Width - The thickness of the rectangle frame. If the pattern consists of one bar, the frame turns into a vertical line, and its thickness is set to at least 3.
        
TimeFrom - Time "from"
TimeTo - Time "to" (if less than TimeFrom, then not checked)
Info - Show quantity on chart
X - X coordinate of quantity label
Y - Y coordinate of the inscription with quantity (since there can be more than one indicator on the chart, you need to specify them in different places to display the inscription)
Recommended products
OracleTrading Candlestick Reversal Signals
Ilia Makar
Indicators
OracleTrading Candlestick Reversal Signals — Smart Search for Reversal Patterns with Multi-Level Confirmation The indicator detects 18 classic candlestick reversal patterns on the chart. Instead of simply drawing an arrow, it assigns each signal a strength rating from 1 to 10 , based on trend alignment and confirmation from 10 popular indicators . This is not another basic “arrow” indicator. It is a confluence analysis tool that filters out random formations and retains only those signals confir
FREE
CandleStick Pattern Indicator MT5
Driller Capital Management UG
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a simple Candle Stick Pattern Indicator, which shows in the current time period all standardisized Patterns in the chart. All Patterns will be calculatet automatically based on standard conditions. Following Candle Stick Patterns are included: Bullish Hammer | Bearish Hammer Bullish Inverted Hammer | Bearish Inverted Hammer Bullish Engulfing | Bearish Engulfing Piercing | Dark Cloud Cover Bullish 3 Inside | Bearish 3 Inside There are only a few settings at the begining to take. Every Pat
FREE
Breakout Bar pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Breakout Bar pattern" for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Breakout Bar pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects Breakout Bar patterns on chart: - Bullish Breakout Bar pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish Breakout Bar pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - PC, Mobile alerts. - Indicator "Breakout Bar pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click here to see
Candlestick Patterns MT5
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
Candlestick Patterns MT5  is a simple and convenient indicator able to define 29 candle patterns. Advantages Defines and highlights 29 candle patterns; Estimated trading direction is shown as an arrow; Each candlestick pattern can be disabled in the settings; The indicator can be used as an arrow indicator in EAs. Parameters TextSize  - chart text size; TextColor  - chart text color; Alert  - enable/disable alerts; ---------- Candlestick Patterns -------------  - settings separator; AdvanceBlo
PinBar and Outside Bar patterns MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Pin Bar & Outside Bar Patterns" for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Pin Bar & Outside Bar Patterns" is very powerful for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects Pin Bar and Outside bar Patterns on chart: - Bullish pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile alerts. - Indicator "Pin Bar & Outside Bar Patterns" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click her
Doji breakout pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator  " Doji Breakout pattern" for MT5.  No repaint, No delay. Indicator "Doji Breakout pattern" is pure Price Action trading. Indicator   detects breakout of   Doji pattern into the trend direction  where Doji candle is in the middle of the pattern and the last candle is breakout one: Bullish  Doji   Breakout   pattern  - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish   Doji   Breakout   pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile alerts. Indica
Shooting Star pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects bearish Shooting Star patterns on chart:  Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. - It is great to use this indicator during the Downtrend or Sideways market conditions! Click here to
Basic Automatic Swing Detector MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Introduction: The Basic Automatic Swing Detector MT4 is designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It displays three different market levels, helping traders identify critical price zones and pinpoint the most optimal entry and exit points for their chosen symbols. Our Team Services: If you are want to see our products click the link: LINK If you have an idea you'd like to develop into an application, click the link: LINK Category: Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Indicator Level: Interme
Inside Bar and Outside Bar Patterns MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside bar   Patterns" for MT5. N o repaint, No delay. - Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside Bar   Patterns "  is very powerful for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects Inside Bar and  Outside bar Patterns on chart: - Bullish  pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish  pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Inside Bar itself has High R/R ratio (reward/risk). - With PC & Mobile alerts. - Indicator  " Inside Bar & Ou
Reversal pattern signals
Dimitri Patrick A Daumerie
Indicators
This indicator detects two classic reversal candlestick patterns — Pin Bar and Engulfing — and marks them with a simple up/down arrow. Detection is fully customizable: enable either or both patterns, adjust wick/body ratios and the minimum candle size (ATR-based, so it adapts automatically to any symbol or timeframe). Its main feature is that it’s 100% non-repainting. The arrow on the currently forming candle is provisional and may adjust while that candle is still open — that’s just live pri
FREE
Basing Candles
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
4 (1)
Indicators
Basing Candles indicator is an automatic indicator that detects and marks basing candles on the chart. A basing candle is a candle with body length less than 50% of its high-low range. A basing candle or basing candlestick is a trading indicator whose body length is less than half of its range between the highs and lows. That's less than 50% of its range. The indicator highlights the basing candles using custom candles directly in the main chart of the platform. The percentage criterion can be
FREE
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
FREE
Doji Reversal pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator  " Doji Reversal pattern" for MT5.  No repaint, No delay. Indicator "Doji Reversal pattern"  is pure Price Action trading. Indicator   detects   Doji Reversal pattern  on chart where Doji candle is in the middle of the pattern and the last candle is breakout one: Bullish  Doji Reversal pattern  - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish   Doji Reversal pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). P C, Mobile alerts. Indicator  " Doji Reversal pattern "
Double Shooting Star pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Double Shooting Star pattern" for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Double Shooting Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading - great for Down-trending markets. - Indicator detects rare but efficient pattern: bearish Double Shooting Star on chart: - Bearish Double Shooting Star pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - It has built-in PC and Mobile alerts. - Indicator "Double Shooting Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Su
ICT Complete Trading Analysis
Hasan Abdulhussein
Indicators
IC T Smart   Money Concepts   Professional   v 3.0 0   The   Ultimate ICT Trading   Solution Transform   your trading with the most   advanced Inner Circle Trader indicator on MQL5 !   Professional -grade tool   implementing   authentic   ICT methodology with   bullet proof stability .   Why   Choose   This IC T Indicator?   Professional   Implementation Zero   Validation   Errors   - Passes all Met aTrader tests   perfectly Enhance d Data   Handling   - Works   with limite d broker  
Candlestick Pattern Teller
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (1)
Indicators
Minions Labs' Candlestick Pattern Teller It shows on your chart the names of the famous Candlesticks Patterns formations as soon as they are created and confirmed. No repainting. That way beginners and also professional traders who have difficulties in visually identifying candlestick patterns will have their analysis in a much easier format. Did you know that in general there are 3 types of individuals: Visual, Auditory, and Kinesthetic? Don't be ashamed if you cannot easily recognize Candlesti
NonRep Swing Indicator
Monwabisi Balani
Indicators
Indicator is best used in lower timeframes for high probability scalp entry levels. The Arrows DO NOT reprint (which is rather unique for such an indicator) and makes it a lot easier to backtest. As well as use as an entry indicator as the once you've backtested to measure the probability, it results in high confidence in the signals (as you know if it prints an arrow, it is already 100% certain the signal is valid and will not remove it on the next bar). Obviously the above statement does not m
Candle Pattern Engine
Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane
Indicators
Candle Pattern Engine is a multi-timeframe candlestick pattern recognition indicator for MetaTrader 5. It scans price action across several timeframes simultaneously, detects up to 41 classic candlestick patterns, and can filter signals using a selectable trend indicator to reduce noise from counter-trend patterns. Try the Free Demo Download the demo version and test it directly on your chart: Download Candle Pattern Engine (Demo) Note: the demo is restricted to the EURUSD symbol only. All o
WickWatch Compass
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
WickWatch Compass is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe candlestick pattern dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans every symbol and timeframe you choose in real time, scores each candlestick formation for bullish or bearish strength, and displays the results as a color-coded grid you can read at a glance — then click any cell to jump straight to that chart with the pattern marked. Reading candlestick patterns one chart at a time does not scale. If you follow more than two or three symbols, or you li
Hammer pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Hammer pattern" for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Hammer pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects bullish Hammer patterns on chart: Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator  "Hammer pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. - It is great to use this indicator during the Uptrend or Sideways market conditions! Click here to see high quality Trading Rob
Candle Pattern Scanner
Bruno Goncalves Mascarenhas
Indicators
Candlestick patterns The candlestick Pattern Indicator and Scanner is designed to be a complete aid tool for discretionary traders to find and analyze charts from powerful candle patterns. Recognized Patterns: Hammer Shooting star Bearish Engulfing Bullish Engulfing Doji Marubozu Scanner Imagine if you could look at all the market assets in all timeframes looking for candlestick signals.
LevelPAttern MT5
Maxim Sokolov
Indicators
LevelPAttern MT5 is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading inst
Candlestick Patterns for MT5
PATRICK WENNING
Indicators
The Candlestick Patterns indicator for MT5 includes 12 types of candlestick signales in only one indicator. - DoubleTopsAndBottoms - SmallerGettingBars - BiggerGettingBars - ThreeBarsPlay - TwoBarsStrike - Hammers - InsideBars - OutsideBars - LongCandles - TwoGreenTwoRed Candles - ThreeGreenThreeRed Candles The indicator creats a arrow above or under the signal candle and a little character inside the candle to display the type of the signal. For long candles the indicator can display the exact
ACPD Auto Candlestick Patterns Detected
Dmitriy Zabudskiy
Indicators
ACPD – «Auto Candlestick Patterns Detected» - The indicator for automatic detection of candlestick patterns. The Indicator of Candlestick Patterns ACPD is Capable of: Determining 40 reversal candlestick patterns . Each signal is displayed with an arrow, direction of the arrow indicates the forecast direction of movement of the chart. Each caption of a pattern indicates: its name , the strength of the "S" signal (calculated in percentage terms using an empirical formula) that shows how close is t
Candle Dominator
Anastasia Danilova
Indicators
Candle Dominator Full version with advanced settings: Candle Dominator Pro What the indicator does Candle Dominator automatically identifies Bullish and Bearish Engulfing patterns on any trading instrument and timeframe. Arrows appear only on closed bars — no repainting. Signal quality filters EMA trend filter — signals only in the direction of the trend ATR volatility filter — excludes weak and anomalous candles Minimum candle body size — cuts out insignificant patterns Alerts Sound alert Pop-u
FREE
Engulfing RSI
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
Indicators
Engulfing RSI Indicator Category:   Multi-Timeframe, Candlestick Pattern Confirmation Overview: The Engulfing RSI is a powerful confluence tool that combines the classic candlestick reversal pattern (Bullish or Bearish Engulfing) with the momentum readings of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). It doesn't just show the pattern; it validates it with overbought/oversold context, filtering out weak signals and highlighting higher-probability trade setups. Core Logic: The indicator scans for Engulf
CandleSticks Patterns Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
CandleStick Patterns Indicator for MT5 — Professional Pattern Scanner Bring proven candlestick analysis into your workflow. This indicator automatically scans your chart and highlights high-quality reversal and continuation patterns, so you can react faster and with more confidence. Check the “More from author” section on the Market page to see our full suite of indicators. What it does Scans historical and live candles from a user-defined lookback range. Detects and labels major single- and m
Hunttern Harmonic Finder MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
Indicators
"Hunttern harmonic pattern finder" base on the dynamic zigzag with the notification and prediction mode This version of the indicator identifies 11 harmonic patterns and predicts them in real-time before they are completely formed. It offers the ability to calculate the error rate of Zigzag patterns depending on a risk threshold. It moreover sends out a notification once the pattern is complete. The supported patterns: ABCD BAT ALT BAT BUTTERFLY GARTLEY CRAB DEEP CRAB CYPHER SHARK THREE DRIV
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5
Ziggy Janssen
4.31 (16)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
EngulfingDetector
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
Indicators
Unleash the Power of Precision Trading with Engulfing Detector ! Are you struggling to spot high-probability reversal patterns on your charts? Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to accuracy with Engulfing Detector ! Why Choose Engulfing Detector? Automated Detection : Instantly identifies Bullish and Bearish Engulfing patterns with pinpoint accuracy. Visual Alerts : Clear arrows mark potential entry points, so you never miss a trading opportunity. User-Friendly : Designed for traders of all l
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.43 (53)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
More from author
BoxFibo MT5
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
It is just an alternative fibo lines. mt4 have is a very strange drawing of fibo lines, this utilites was written for mt4, but for mt5 it may not be particularly useful. A simple Box (Rectangle) graphic element with adjustable levels binding: it is possible to specify up to 17 custom levels, all rectangles on the chart with the given prefix in their name are processed. Levels are specified in % of the height of the rectangle. A convenient graphical element for analyzing charts by growth-correct
FREE
Levels tool
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
Just a panel for drawing levels. Minimal but very useful thing. This is a reimagining of Color Levels Pro. ---- 4 types of customized levels. support for rectangle and line levels. The indicator parameters are very simple and are divided into blocks. For any update idea please contact me here. ---- Extension version " Levels tool pro " ---- don't suffer don't suffer ---- Enjoy your work!!!!!!!! ----
FREE
BoxFibo
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
It is just an alternative fibo lines, because mt4 have is a very strange drawing of fibo lines A simple Box (Rectangle) graphic element with adjustable levels binding: it is possible to specify up to 17 custom levels, all rectangles on the chart with the given prefix in their name are processed. Levels are specified in % of the height of the rectangle. A convenient graphical element for analyzing charts by growth-correction levels. Enjoy your work!
FREE
Levels tool MT4
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
Just a panel for drawing levels. Minimal but very useful thing. This is a reimagining of Color Levels Pro. ---- 4 types of customized levels. support for rectangle and line levels. The indicator parameters are very simple and are divided into blocks. For any update idea please contact me here. ---- don't suffer don't suffer ---- Enjoy your work!!!!!!!! ----
FREE
Seasonly MT4
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
The tool for exploring seasonal patterns. It compares the chart with charts of other years and compares with the average for other years. Allows you to shift charts if necessary.  Explore any year by specifying the zero point. Up to 10 charts in one tool. Works only on the daily chart ! The best for you! Enjoy your work! (It's not indicator - do not download demo it not work) for mt5 Seasonly
Levels tool pro MT4
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
Just a panel for drawing levels. Minimal but very useful thing. This is a further development of the free version. This is the version that I use myself and it has many behavior adjustments. ---- 12 types of customized levels. Support for rectangle and line levels. If you need to prevent a level from extending, add "noext" to the end of the name level object. For any update idea please contact me here. ---- This is not an indicator, don't download the demo, it doesn't work For test see free ver
Seasonly
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
The tool for exploring seasonal patterns. It compares the chart with charts of other years and compares with the average for other years. Allows you to shift charts if necessary.  Explore any year by specifying the zero point. Up to 10 charts in one tool. Works only on the daily chart ! The best for you! Enjoy your work! (It's not indicator - do not download demo it not work) for mt4 Seasonly MT4
Levels tool pro
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
Just a panel for drawing levels. Minimal but very useful thing. This is a further development of the free version. This is the version that I use myself and it has many behavior adjustments. ---- 12 types of customized levels. Support for rectangle and line levels. If you need to prevent a level from extending, add "noext" to the end of the name level object. For any update idea please contact me here. ---- This is not an indicator, don't download the demo, it doesn't work For test see free ver
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review