Levels tool pro MT4
- Utilitaires
- Sergei Kiriakov
- Version: 1.3
- Mise à jour: 21 décembre 2023
- Activations: 15
Just a panel for drawing levels.
Minimal but very useful thing.
This is a further development of the free version.
This is the version that I use myself and it has many behavior adjustments.
----
12 types of customized levels.
Support for rectangle and line levels.
If you need to prevent a level from extending, add "noext" to the end of the name level object.
For any update idea please contact me here.
----
This is not an indicator, don't download the demo, it doesn't work
For test see free version "Levels tool"
----
Enjoy your work!!!!!!!!
----