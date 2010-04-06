Levels tool pro MT4

Just a panel for drawing levels.

Minimal but very useful thing.

This is a further development of the free version.

This is the version that I use myself and it has many behavior adjustments.

----

12 types of customized levels.

Support for rectangle and line levels.

If you need to prevent a level from extending, add "noext" to the end of the name level object.

For any update idea please contact me here.

----

This is not an indicator, don't download the demo, it doesn't work

For test see free version "Levels tool"

----