Viking EA MT4

Get to know Our cutting-edge trading algorithm:

The EA is currently working on 17 currency pairs on the H4 timeframe. Set files are provided in the comment section, always use them! The recommended testing period is minimum 5 years since it is a long term EA.

The EA has been tested for 10 years with high quality tick data + variable spread + commision + swap, and stress tested with extreme settings is quant analyzer's Monte Carlo analysis. You can see the full portfolio analysis in the screenshots.


The theory and thought process behind the EA:

1. Custom Price Action Patterns:

Our algorithm is the culmination of years of development and refinement. We’ve harnessed the power of custom price action patterns, crafted to provide you with precise and timely trading signals. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to data-driven decisions.

2. Added Confirmation Indicators:

To ensure accuracy and reliability, we’ve integrated a suite of confirmation indicators. These indicators work together harmoniously, enhancing your trading strategy and providing a well-rounded perspective of market conditions.

3. Dynamic Risk Management:

We understand that successful trading isn’t just about setting fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels. Our algorithm goes beyond the basics, employing multiple dynamic exit strategies. This adaptive approach ensures your risk is managed intelligently, adapting to changing market dynamics.

4. Monte Carlo Analysis:

Our algorithm isn’t just robust; it’s battle-tested. We’ve rigorously examined its performance through Monte Carlo analysis, subjecting it to a variety of market scenarios. The result? Confidence that your trading strategy can withstand the challenges of real-world trading.

5. Diversification:

We know that diversity is the cornerstone of a resilient portfolio. That’s why we offer a diverse range of 17 set files, meticulously crafted for different currency pairs. With this diversification, you can spread your risk and seize opportunities across various markets.

6. Market Scanning:

Our algorithm is always at work, tirelessly scanning the markets to pinpoint the most promising trading opportunities. It’s like having a dedicated team of experts working around the clock to identify potential profits.

7. Extensive Portfolio Analysis:

To deepen our understanding of how different pairs interact, we’ve subjected our algorithm to a comprehensive portfolio analysis spanning the last 10 years. This analysis provides invaluable insights into the behavior of various pairs and their synergy within your portfolio.

Join the ranks of savvy traders who rely on data, research, and a systematic approach in the markets.



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