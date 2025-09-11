Leopard EA MT5

This EA was researched and coded for years to come to life. It was tested with 99.9% tick data with spread swap and commission on all the currencies. The package includes fully tested and stress tested set files.


Always use the latest set files from the comment section!

Recommendations:


Minimum 1000$ starting deposit

VPS for better trading experience

The set files are for H1 timeframe

At least 1:10 leverage


Introducing the Leopard EA for MT5:

This Expert Advisor has been meticulously developed and tested to provide exceptional trading performance. It has undergone rigorous testing with 99.9% tick data, accounting for spreads, swaps, and commissions across various currency pairs. The package comprises thoroughly vetted set files.

Recommended Parameters:

  • Start with a minimum deposit of $1000.
  • Consider using a VPS for an enhanced trading experience.
  • The provided set files are optimized for the H4 timeframe.
  • Maintain a leverage of at least 1:10 for optimal results.

About the Leopard EA:

Powered by advanced algorithms, our Expert Advisor excels in capturing fleeting market opportunities, ensuring precise entry and exit points.

Adaptability: The dynamic nature of the market demands swift adjustments. Our Advisor seamlessly adapts to evolving market conditions, keeping you ahead of the game.

Risk Management: Protect your capital with our advanced risk management protocols, which include strategic stop-loss and take-profit mechanisms, as well as dynamic exit strategies.

What distinguishes the Leopard EA is its innovative approach to handling losing trades. Instead of relying solely on Stop Loss orders, it employs sophisticated techniques, including multiple dynamic exits, risk percentage-based stop loss, and a maximum drawdown feature.

Monte Carlo Analysis Testing: We have subjected the Leopard EA to comprehensive Monte Carlo analysis to ensure its robustness and reliability across various market scenarios.

Data-Driven Foundation: Built upon extensive historical data analysis, our Expert Advisor incorporates a wealth of market insights to make well-informed trading decisions.

User-Friendly Interface: Seamlessly integrate our Expert Advisor into MetaTrader, enjoying hassle-free trading with an intuitive user interface.

Continuous Enhancement: Our unwavering commitment to innovation means ongoing updates and improvements, ensuring alignment with the ever-evolving market and keeping you at the forefront of trading technology.


Recommended products
Adelio MT5
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introduction to ADELIO Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Overview ADELIO is a powerful and precise automated trading system focused on   Gold (XAU/USD) . It leverages market volatility and trends through a multi-entry strategy to ensure effective risk management. ADELIO EA uses momentum adjustments and volatility spikes to trade, designed to be accessible for all types of traders. Features of ADELI
PatternSense Pro
Carlos Andre Lopes Spinola
5 (1)
Experts
PatternSense Pro - Where Institutional Trading Meets Intelligent Recovery The EA That's Redefining Automated Trading Launch Special 299- First 10 buyers Only Let me introduce you to  PatternSense Pro  — the Expert Advisor that combines institutional-grade analysis with next-generation recovery technology. After 5 years of development and testing with professional traders, I've created a system that: Live Signal Sets https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ Analyzes markets like a hedge fund with 6 adapti
Professor Moriarty
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
One Shot One Kill
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128965 MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128966 "One Shot One Kill" - Precision Trading for Gold (XAU/USD) Master the Gold Market with a Safe & Profitable Trading Strategy "One Shot One Kill" is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for trading Gold (XAU/USD) while also being versatile enough to trade major forex pairs. This EA follows a disciplined approach by using a strict Take Profit (TP)
Multi Harmonic
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
Experts
The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Cap
Sigma Trend Protocol STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
Experts
️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version. STP Signal: Before any thin
Hybrid Coco EA
Suharmoko
Experts
Hybrid Coco EA  is a modern, tropical-themed automated trading system that blends simplicity with high-performance market technology. Inspired by the balance and clarity of a fresh young coconut, this EA delivers smooth and powerful trading using momentum-based indicators  instead of traditional candle engines. Built for gold and major forex pairs, Hybrid Coco uses multi-layered momentum analysis  to detect early trend bursts, continuation waves, and exhaustion points—giving traders strong, cle
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Experts
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Extremum Save
Ruslan Papou
Experts
Version for MT4:  Extremum Save MT4  Community UP Group Join Extremum Save - is a fully automated scalping trading algorithm with the highest possible SL/PT ratio. Extremum Save does not need optimization. The strategy showed great results when tested on historical data with the best possible simulation quality for more than 10 years. Real trading proves the same results. Extremum Save does not use any risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc.   Every order is protected with low fix
Portfolio Superman MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on GOLD (XAUUSD) H1 TF.  Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a bigger profits and smoother equity curve. 5 not correlated EAs logics for GOLD (XAUUSD) H1 merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has bee
Portfolio Ufo MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 TF.  Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a bigger profits and smoother equity curve. 5 not correlated EAs logics for GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has b
Gold FX Algo Prime
Alexander Jesus Alvarado Hall
Experts
Gold Fx Algo Prime Advanced Supply & Demand Algorithm – Fully Customizable & Data-Optimized Gold Fx Algo Prime is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed around institutional Supply & Demand trading principles , enhanced with trend structure validation, session filters, and advanced risk management . The strategy was extensively backtested using historical Gold (XAUUSD) data , applying Bayesian optimization logic to fine-tune parameters and reach an optimal balance between accuracy, risk, a
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
Spread Converge Pro
bo chen
Experts
Hello, traders! I am the Spread Convergence Expert, one of the standout members of the Convergence Family. What is my specialty? Crude oil. That's right—I trade the XBRUSD and XTIUSD commodity pairs with precision and confidence, reliably capturing arbitrage opportunities for you in the highly volatile crude oil market. The Convergence Expert has gradually proven to be a safe and stable intelligent trading system. ——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Megatrons
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The key problem of scalping is the difficulty in separating false signals from those giving the opportunity to work. The interesting thing is that for filtering, many resort to using many intricate and completely unnecessary algorithms, which only lead to the complexity of the system. In fact, the answer lies on the surface and is to seek and find only price impulses, and not pay attention to empty market movements. The Megatrons Expert Advisor implements a scalping strategy based on several t
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict future market movements of the GBPUSD and USDJPY symbol. This Expert Advisor makes use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to learn which indicators are most relevant for future price movements and act upon them. Furthermore, L
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
Experts
GAPHUNTERVIP v7.0.6 Universal Auto-Dynamic Engine Exploit Structure. Control Risk. Survive the Game. Core Concept GAPHUNTERVIP is not a “signal EA.” It is a market exploitation engine designed to operate inside institutional price behavior — not against it. This system does not predict price . It waits for structural imbalance , then deploys capital using controlled grid logic, dynamic distance expansion, and intelligent recovery (Overlap System) . Built for traders who understand one tru
X Forts
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
Experts
Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
Nusa Patterns MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”   or   “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”   fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs. Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Fractal Indicator   – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” , “Fractals Direction ST Patterns”
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
Ganesha EA
Tuti Imelda
Experts
Introducing  Ganesha EA  – Expert Advisor base on Trend determine with market structure analisys and Supply Demand and OrderBlock level.   I design Ganesha EA for XAUUSD/Gold and GBPUSD  pairs, and not using any dangerous strategy like martingale, grid, etc..  This EA protected by Auto Stoploss and Takeprofit.   Installation Recommendation Running Ganesha EA at GBPUSD and/or XAUUSD pairs on  H1 timeframes . You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit Account Type : Hedged The recom
Ultimate Bot
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.38 (16)
Experts
9 advisors for the price of one The last bot you'll ever need to buy. Ultimate Bot is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor trading  XAUUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY and EURJPY, using a combination of trend-following, mean-reversion and breakout patterns. Each strategy trades on account equity, so if one group is in drawdown, the others lower their risk, working together to optimise performance. Once-chart setup, just attached to AUDCAD M15 and the other pairs will be tr
Medallion
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Medallion   is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed at the intersection of artificial intelligence, applied mathematics, and quantitative finance. At its core links a GPT-based decision engine that does not merely react to price movements, but interprets them through probabilistic reasoning and adaptive learning. The system is built upon Bayesian inference and Fourier series decomposition, allowing Medallion to model market behavior as a dynamic stochastic process rather than a sequen
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Tools for earning and research. The core of the trading signals and strategy is based on the author's algorithm for the formation of price forecasting patterns. Applicable to any instrument! Supplemented with a control system based on the MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , updating and adjusting the signal as accurately as possible for the market, instrument and period of work. Eligible: All instruments in all markets (there are exceptions). Who it's for: hedge funds, fund and asset managers, investment
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (100)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (10)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
3.05 (22)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (13)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (6)
Experts
Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! The current price is only available for a limited number of copies. Once they are sold, the price will increase. What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approac
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (3)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.61 (23)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.46 (13)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (104)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
More from author
Kilimanjaro EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (1)
Experts
Check out my youtube channel about forex trading robots:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_p6fuQtNkg-1rRY69t5Ig Message me on telegram if you have any questions:  https://t.me/BRobotTrader H1 TIMEFRAME Updates and improvements(2021.08.12): USE THE SET FILES FROM THE COMMENT SECTION! This is the biggest update in the life of the KILIMANJARO EA, it got new features and NEW engine, plus many new parameters to optimize and play around with. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic e
Imperium Pattern EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (2)
Experts
Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
Taurus Swing EA
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Taurus is a high quality EA designed to be consistently profitable in the long run. Strategy: It is a Swing Trading Strategy that finds key turning points and trades them. It uses fix tight stop loss and dynamic TP to catch swings. It is working on the 7 best pairs for diverzification calculated by AI to maximize reliability and minimize DD.  EA works on the following Pairs:(set files in the comments) -- EURUSD H4(DEFAULT) -- AUDUSD H4 -- CADCHF H4 -- NZDCAD H4 -- AUDNZD H4 -- USDJPY H4 -- A
Powerful Price Action EA for MT4
Botond Ratonyi
5 (1)
Experts
Powerful Price Action Engulfing Doji Robot MT4 version Package Contains: (Price includes both versions) SET files in Comment section. 1. Powerful Price Action EA Advanced Version with NomadTrader Money Management System: --Full EA with all adjustable settings and parameters to tweak or optimize. --It uses the NomadTrader Money Management system with Dynamic exit strategy based on Price %(percent) based Stop loss, Take Profit and Adjustable Time Filter to 1 minute preciseness, all parameters a
Autotrade Gold
Botond Ratonyi
5 (1)
Experts
This is a gold trader robot. Gold trading is very much different than forex trading because of many variables and sentiment differences about the assets. I created and coded a completely new algorithm for this strategy. The algorithm doesnt use any technical indicators or well known price action patterns. Based on all my testing and and analyzing the different kind of patterns and indicators i realized that, to make a unique gold trading strategy it is just not enough to combine existing tool
The Nomad Trader EA
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
This EA does not use martingale, averaging, grid, or any dangerous strategies. This EA is always using hard stop loss and take profit. Always use the set files I published in the comment section! More sets will come for wheat, gasoline, and other commodities) (All pairs were tested for 10 years with 99.9% every tick data, More come soon for minor and exotic pairs) Package Contains: --Full EA with all adjustable settings and parameters to tweak or optimize. --It uses the NomadTrader Money Mana
Viking EA MT4
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Get to know Our cutting-edge trading algorithm: The EA is currently working on 17 currency pairs on the H4 timeframe. Set files are provided in the comment sectio n, always use them! The recommended testing period is minimum 5 years since it is a long term EA. The EA has been tested for 10 years with high quality tick data + variable spread + commision + swap, and stress tested with extreme settings is quant analyzer's Monte Carlo analysis. You can see the full portfolio analysis in the screensh
Apex EA MT4
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
The Apex Daytrader EA —an advanced and safe trading solution designed for those who seek consistent and reliable results in the forex market without resorting to dangerous methods. This expert advisor combines sophisticated price action analysis with meticulously calibrated indicators, robust money management techniques, and dynamic exit strategies to navigate the complexities of the market. Once you bought the EA write me and I am going to add you to the private support and discussion group of
Powerful Price Action EA MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Powerful Price Action Engulfing Doji Robot MT5 version Package Contains: (Price includes both versions) SET files in Comment section. 1. Powerful Price Action EA Advanced Version with NomadTrader Money Management System: --Full EA with all adjustable settings and parameters to tweak or optimize. --It uses the NomadTrader Money Management system with Dynamic exit strategy based on Price %(percent) based Stop loss, Take Profit and Adjustable Time Filter to 1 minute preciseness, all parameters ar
Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe
TheNomadTrader EA MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Always use the official set files from the comment section! Currently set files are available for the following currencies: EURUSD H4 USDJPY H4 NZDUSD H4 AUDUSD H4 CHFJPY H4 XAUUSD H4 More sets will come for wheat, gasoline, and other commodities) (All pairs were tested for 20 years with 99.9% every tick data, More come soon for minor and exotic pairs) Strategy: The strategy uses cutting edge technology to find the best entry signals and calculate if it fits into the database of statistics tha
Viking EA MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Get to know Our cutting-edge trading algorithm: The EA is currently working on 17 currency pairs on the H4 timeframe. Set files are provided in the comment sectio n, always use them! The recommended testing period is minimum 5 years since it is a long term EA. The EA has been tested for 10 years with high quality tick data + variable spread + commision + swap, and stress tested with extreme settings is quant analyzer's Monte Carlo analysis. You can see the full portfolio analysis in the screensh
Apex EA MT5
Botond Ratonyi
5 (3)
Experts
The Apex Daytrader EA —an advanced and safe trading solution designed for those who seek consistent and reliable results in the forex market without resorting to dangerous methods. This expert advisor combines sophisticated price action analysis with meticulously calibrated indicators, robust money management techniques, and dynamic exit strategies to navigate the complexities of the market. Latest sets in the comment section! : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122633/comments?source=Site
Geometric Laguerre Moving Average
Botond Ratonyi
Indicators
Laguerre-Geometric Moving Average with Range Filter This is the first Indicator I am uploading from my series of indicators, that I am using in my professional EAs. Overview The Laguerre-Geometric Moving Average indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that combines three sophisticated mathematical approaches to provide enhanced trend detection and market analysis. This hybrid indicator integrates the Laguerre Filter, Geometric Moving Average (GMA), and intelligent range filtering to de
Spectrum Trend Pro
Botond Ratonyi
Indicators
Spectrum Trend Pro MTF Professional Multi-Timeframe Moving Average Analyzer Spectrum Trend Pro MTF is a powerful yet lightweight tool designed for traders who want a clear, structured view of market direction across multiple timeframes. It builds a full-spectrum map of the trend by analyzing dozens of moving averages — from fast intraday shifts to long-term momentum — and visualizes the overall sentiment in a compact on-chart dashboard. Whether you’re trading trends, pullbacks, or reversals, Sp
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review