Pro Gold Scalping EA mw

PRO GOLD SCALPING EA - is a fully automatic trading system for XAUUSD (gold) pair - very safe with steady growth.
This is one of the most stable EA for Gold on the market at the present time - it takes around 20-40 trades on XAUUSD pair per month.
PRO GOLD SCALPING EA is suitable for Prop_firm trading and FTMO challenge as well.
Use Set_file for testing and trading: download XAUUSD set_file
EA features:
- System is safe and NOT using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each order has own Fixed_SL for account protection.
- This EA is very user friendly and can be used by both: trading professionals & newcomers.
- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4, apply corresponding Set_file and leave PC run (or just use VPS).
- EA has precise operating time filter with 1 minute accuracy.
- No Swaps involved in trading.
- No through weekend trading.
- Scalping techniques.
- Implemented compound interest position size management method.
- Min required account balance to run robot is just $50.
- TimeFrame: only M5.
- Trading pair: only XAUUSD (gold).
- Operating time: EA is looking for entry signals at the beginning of Asia session.
- Leverage of account: any leverage in 1:30 to 1:2000 range.
- Risk Management: 1-6% risk per trade (4% in default Set_file, can be changed in settings) OR use fixed lot.
- EA has Info Spread Swap Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of XAUUSD pair where it is attached.
- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart:
0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.
How to install:
- System requires MT4 account with narrow spreads (Raw spread or ECN).
- Open XAUUSD chart.
- Select M5 timeframe on the chart.
- Attach EA to the chart.
- Apply corresponding Set_file to EA. Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.
- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to leave MT4 run on PC (or VPS).
IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:
- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period). If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone) - I will help you with that and provide related Set_file if necessary.
- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.