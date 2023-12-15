ICT Silver Bullet Expert Advisor MT4

A simple but very effective and highly customizable Expert Advisor based on "Silver Bullet" strategy, invented by the famous ICT trader.

The strategy is based on entering a trade on the first FVG (Fair Value Gap, or Imbalance), formed in a certain time period with increased volatility, also called a KillZone.

Due to high volatility during KillZone, this FVG has a high probability of working out, which allows you to make high-quality and profitable trades with a high Risk to Reward ratio.

MT5 version: CLICK

The bot includes many functions and settings of trading time and risk management. Here is a description of all the features:

Trade on any market and instrument or on several pairs at the same time, even at different time windows. You no longer need to sit in front of the monitor and place all orders manually.

Select any time frame for trading, select a KillZone (time window for entering a trade), if an order was placed during the kill zone but not triggered, it is canceled automatically.

Choose the color to highlight long and short FVGs

Full customization of risk calculation for entering a trade (percentage from account, fixed lot or risk in dollars).

Choose one trade per day or unlimited trades per day mode

Choose the Take-Profit by RR

Choose if you want to close position before a new day

Choose the level of partial Take-Profit and the % of position to be closed upon reaching

Set the transfer of the stop to breakeven after X RR

!NEW FEATURE: One directional trading (EA can take only short or only long trades)

!NEW FEATURE: Trailing Stop Loss (You can choose when trailing sl will be triggered and a gap size for it)



!NEW FEATURE: Now you can choose up to 3 KillZones to trade during the day and manage time and number of trades to enter in each Killzone

!NEW FEATURE: Ability to enter by market right after FVG appears instead of a pending order

On screenshots you can see EA’s backtest statistics on different markets, timeframes, KillZones and with different risk management settings. You can customize the bot to suit your trading style: more calm or aggressive.



