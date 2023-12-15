ICT Silver Bullet Expert Advisor MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Andrii Hurin
- Sürüm: 1.33
- Güncellendi: 5 Nisan 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The strategy is based on entering a trade on the first FVG (Fair Value Gap, or Imbalance), formed in a certain time period with increased volatility, also called a KillZone.
Due to high volatility during KillZone, this FVG has a high probability of working out, which allows you to make high-quality and profitable trades with a high Risk to Reward ratio.
MT5 version: CLICK
The bot includes many functions and settings of trading time and risk management. Here is a description of all the features:
- Trade on any market and instrument or on several pairs at the same time, even at different time windows. You no longer need to sit in front of the monitor and place all orders manually.
- Select any time frame for trading, select a KillZone (time window for entering a trade), if an order was placed during the kill zone but not triggered, it is canceled automatically.
- Choose the color to highlight long and short FVGs
- Full customization of risk calculation for entering a trade (percentage from account, fixed lot or risk in dollars).
- Choose one trade per day or unlimited trades per day mode
- Choose the Take-Profit by RR
- Choose if you want to close position before a new day
- Choose the level of partial Take-Profit and the % of position to be closed upon reaching
- Set the transfer of the stop to breakeven after X RR
- !NEW FEATURE: One directional trading (EA can take only short or only long trades)
- !NEW FEATURE: Trailing Stop Loss (You can choose when trailing sl will be triggered and a gap size for it)
- !NEW FEATURE: Now you can choose up to 3 KillZones to trade during the day and manage time and number of trades to enter in each Killzone
- !NEW FEATURE: Ability to enter by market right after FVG appears instead of a pending order
On screenshots you can see EA’s backtest statistics on different markets, timeframes, KillZones and with different risk management settings. You can customize the bot to suit your trading style: more calm or aggressive.
I recently had the opportunity to use the ICT Silver Bullet Expert Advisor MT4, and I must say, I'm thoroughly impressed. This expert advisor, crafted with precision by Andrii Hurin, showcases a remarkable blend of simplicity and effectiveness. It's built on the unique "Silver Bullet" strategy, a brainchild of the renowned ICT trader, and it truly lives up to its name.
What stands out the most is the strategy's focus on the Fair Value Gap (FVG) in KillZones - periods of heightened volatility. This approach capitalizes on high-probability scenarios, offering trades with excellent risk-reward ratios. It's not just about making trades; it's about making smart, profitable ones.
The level of customization is another aspect where the Silver Bullet shines. Whether it's choosing the market, instrument, time frame, or KillZone, the flexibility is unparalleled. The addition of features like color-coding for long and short FVGs, and comprehensive risk management options, adds layers of personalization that cater to all types of traders.
I'm particularly fond of the new features - the one-directional trading option, the trailing stop loss, and the ability to manage multiple KillZones. These not only enhance the trading experience but also increase the potential for profit.
In summary, the ICT Silver Bullet Expert Advisor MT4 is a top-tier tool for anyone serious about Forex trading. Its blend of strategy, customization, and new features makes it a standout product in the market. Highly recommended for both seasoned traders and those new to the game.