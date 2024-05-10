Universal EA for Indicator Custom

Universal EA for Your Custom Indicator

This EA is to be based on buying /selling via buffers. This is based on the calling of a custom signal indicator.

Here are the INPUTS below and I will give a description of how each INPUT works 

  • Custom Indicator Name
    This is where the custom indicator will go for this EA to call from the folder.

  • TP Mode
    • BASKET: for ALL trades to close out based on the TP/SL- OR Trail SL OR Break Even. Basically its basket and everything closes based on the INPUTS. These figures are based on $, not pips
    • INDIVIDUAL: that ALL trades are closed out based on Individual circumstances of TP/SL/ Trail/ Breakeven etc etc. These figures are based on $, not pips
  • LOT Size
    This is standard and needs for no explanation.
  • TP (IN $)
    This means that all trades either in basket or individual will close out based on this profit amount.
  • SL (IN $)
    This means that all trades either in basket or individual will close out based on this loss amount. 
  • Trail TP (IN $)
    This means that at this point of $ then the Trail of price will commence and will only be closed out be the Trail Step. This is for basket or Individual.
  • Trail Step (IN $)
    This means that when price in the Trail TP is reached. As price goes up or down, the Trail Step will close out trades based on this Step.
  • Break Even (IN $)
    This means that either basket or individual will close out at this level.
  • Buy Buffer
    This is the number for the buffer for BUY order
  • Sell Buffer
    This is the number for the buffer for SELL order
  • Use Break Even
    This means the option to use break even feature or not
  • Use Trailing Stop
    This means the option to use trailing stop feature or not
  • Use Close On Opposite Signal
    This mean order will be closed if an opposite signal appears.
  • Use Close Out
    This means the option to close out feature or not
  • Close Out Trades Level
    This is the level at which the 2 trades to close out will commence. This might be ranging from 10 to 500. Depending on broker and system I use this for. Point to make is that 2 trades close out at the same time based on the “CLOSE OUT STYLE” INPUT
  • Close Out Style
    This is the STYLE in which the 2 trades will close out when the “CLOSE OUT TRADES LEVEL” is reached.
    • Break Even: This means that the 2 trades to close should be the 2 trades closest to receiving a Break Even result. MUST BE A BUY AND SELL TRADE. So a positive trade of $ 1.95 should be paired with the closest trade to receive a Break Even result. This could be a negative trade of -$1.45. Either way the object is clear, the result to gain is that the 2 trades to close give the closest to break even as possible.
    • Profit: This means the same as above INPUT yet the 2 trades to close out give the biggest profit. MUST BE A BUY AND SELL TRADE. Simple. Best 2 trades at the time of closing to give biggest PROFIT.
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THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
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Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
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Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
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