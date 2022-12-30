Color MA Indicator Alert

5

2 EMA Color Alerts Indicator is a powerful tool for any trader looking to stay on top of market movements. By using exponential moving averages (EMAs), this indicator can provide early warning signals for potential market reversals and trend changes.

One of the key features of the 2 EMA Color Alerts Indicator is its customizable alerts. With this feature, traders can set their own parameters for receiving alerts, such as the EMA periods and the type of alert (e.g. sound, pop-up, email). This allows traders to tailor the indicator to their specific trading style and strategy.

In addition to its customizable alerts, the 2 EMA Color Alerts Indicator also has a clear and easy-to-read display. The indicator uses different colors to indicate different market conditions, making it easy for traders to quickly assess the current market trend.

Overall, the 2 EMA Color Alerts Indicator is a valuable addition to any trader's toolkit. Its customizable alerts and clear display make it easy to stay on top of market movements and make informed trading decisions. So, this indicator can be very useful for those who want to be successful in trading.


Reviews 2
Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2024.03.04 13:05 
 

good indicator..thanks for sharing

Wojciech
146
Wojciech 2023.10.08 23:06 
 

The indicator works flawlessly. The only thing that could be improved is the "Inputs" tab (in the settings), lines 6, 7 and the last. I showed this in comment #1. Apart from that, everything's great. Thank you.

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Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2024.03.04 13:05 
 

good indicator..thanks for sharing

Wojciech
146
Wojciech 2023.10.08 23:06 
 

The indicator works flawlessly. The only thing that could be improved is the "Inputs" tab (in the settings), lines 6, 7 and the last. I showed this in comment #1. Apart from that, everything's great. Thank you.

Denis Adha
3196
Reply from developer Denis Adha 2023.10.09 14:00
Thank you sir, ill fix it fast i can
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